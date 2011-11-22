Imaging of Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-6

This issue of Radiologic Clinics updates the reader with the latest clinical information on the imaging of bone and soft-tissue tumors. An article on how to approach patients with bone lesions leads off the issue followed by reviews of analysis of solitary lesions of bone, imaging of benign bone tumors, imaging of primary malignant bone tumors, and imaging of hematopoietic tumors and metastases involving bone. Soft tissue tumors are also reviewed in articles from the clinician’s perspective and with the use of MRI. The use of MRI in the imaging of children with soft tissue masses is also covered. Articles on mimics of bone and soft tissue tumors, biopsy and intervention, post-therapy imaging, and advanced MRI techniques round out the issue.