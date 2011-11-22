Imaging of Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711529

Imaging of Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-6

1st Edition

Authors: Scott Stacy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711529
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd November 2011
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics updates the reader with the latest clinical information on the imaging of bone and soft-tissue tumors.  An article on how to approach patients with bone lesions leads off the issue followed by reviews of analysis of solitary lesions of bone, imaging of benign bone tumors, imaging of primary malignant bone tumors, and imaging of hematopoietic tumors and metastases involving bone.  Soft tissue tumors are also reviewed in articles from the clinician’s perspective and with the use of MRI.  The use of MRI in the imaging of children with soft tissue masses is also covered.  Articles on mimics of bone and soft tissue tumors, biopsy and intervention, post-therapy imaging, and advanced MRI techniques round out the issue. 

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711529

Scott Stacy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

