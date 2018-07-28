Imaging in Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 7-3
This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Jorge Gonzalez and Matthew Price, will span a number of essential topics surrounding Imaging in Intervention. Subjects discussed include: Multimodality Imaging for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement; CT Assessment for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Imaging Evaluation and Interpretation for Vascular Access for TAVR; Imaging Evaluation for the Detection of Leaflet Thrombosis after TAVR; CT Imaging Guidance for WATCHMAN LAA Closure; Myocardial viability testing to guide coronary revascularization; Intravascular Ultrasound For Guidance and Optimization of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention; CT-FFR to guide coronary angiography and intervention; Multimodality imaging of the tricuspid valve for assessment and guidance of transcatheter repair; and Three-dimensional printing for structural heart intervention planning, among others.
Jorge Gonzalez-Dominguez
Jorge Gonzalez-Dominguez is Postdoctoral researcher at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Germany. He completed his PhD degree in the area of High Performance Computing at the University of A Coruña, Spain. He has wide experience developing parallel algorithms using different technologies such as Pthreads, OpenMP, MPI, UPC, UPC++ and CUDA. His work has been published in international journals (e.g. IEEE/ACM Transactions on Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience, Journal of Supercomputing, etc.) as well as in top conferences such as SC, IPDPS, EuroPar, ICCS, etc.
Department of Parallel and Distributed Architectures, Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany
Matthew Price
Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Scripps Green Hospital; Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, Scripps Clinic; Assistant Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute, La Jolla, California