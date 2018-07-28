Imaging in Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 7-3

Jorge Gonzalez-Dominguez is Postdoctoral researcher at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Germany. He completed his PhD degree in the area of High Performance Computing at the University of A Coruña, Spain. He has wide experience developing parallel algorithms using different technologies such as Pthreads, OpenMP, MPI, UPC, UPC++ and CUDA. His work has been published in international journals (e.g. IEEE/ACM Transactions on Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience, Journal of Supercomputing, etc.) as well as in top conferences such as SC, IPDPS, EuroPar, ICCS, etc.