Imaging in Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323612975, 9780323612982

Imaging in Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 7-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jorge Gonzalez-Dominguez Matthew Price
eBook ISBN: 9780323612982
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323612975
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2018
Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Jorge Gonzalez and Matthew Price, will span a number of essential topics surrounding Imaging in Intervention. Subjects discussed include: Multimodality Imaging for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement; CT Assessment for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement; Imaging Evaluation and Interpretation for Vascular Access for TAVR; Imaging Evaluation for the Detection of Leaflet Thrombosis after TAVR; CT Imaging Guidance for WATCHMAN LAA Closure; Myocardial viability testing to guide coronary revascularization; Intravascular Ultrasound For Guidance and Optimization of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention; CT-FFR to guide coronary angiography and intervention; Multimodality imaging of the tricuspid valve for assessment and guidance of transcatheter repair; and Three-dimensional printing for structural heart intervention planning, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323612982
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323612975

About the Authors

Jorge Gonzalez-Dominguez Author

Jorge Gonzalez-Dominguez is Postdoctoral researcher at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, Germany. He completed his PhD degree in the area of High Performance Computing at the University of A Coruña, Spain. He has wide experience developing parallel algorithms using different technologies such as Pthreads, OpenMP, MPI, UPC, UPC++ and CUDA. His work has been published in international journals (e.g. IEEE/ACM Transactions on Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience, Journal of Supercomputing, etc.) as well as in top conferences such as SC, IPDPS, EuroPar, ICCS, etc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Parallel and Distributed Architectures, Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany

Matthew Price Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Scripps Green Hospital; Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, Scripps Clinic; Assistant Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute, La Jolla, California

