Imaging Bacterial Molecules, Structures and Cells, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Section 1: Fluorescent Microscopy
- Chapter 1: Methods for visualization of peptidoglycan biosynthesis
- Abstract
- 1 Peptidoglycan Structure and Biosynthesis
- 2 Strategies for Peptidoglycan Imaging: Electron Microscopy
- 3 Strategies of Peptidoglycan Imaging: Optical Microscopy
- 4 Applications of FDAAs and Their Derivatives
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Time-lapse microscopy and image analysis of Escherichia coli cells in mother machines
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental Designs
- 3 Experimental Procedures
- 4 Image Analysis for Lineage Construction and Single-cell Traits
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 3: Microfluidics for bacterial imaging
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fabrication of Microfluidic Devices
- 3 Fluid Flow
- 4 Additional Considerations When Designing and Setting Up a Microfluidics System
- 5 Computational Analysis and Control of Bacterial Microfluidic Systems
- 6 Microfluidics for the Engineering of Bacterial Systems
- 7 Biofilm, Microbial Ecology and species–species Interactions
- 8 Cell Cycle Analysis and Size Homeostasis Studies
- 9 Cell Shape and Geometry Study
- 10 Future Perspectives
- 11 Methods
- Acknowledgements
- Section 2: Electron Microscopy
- Chapter 4: Electron cryotomography
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Electron Cryotomography Technology
- 2 Applications of ECT to Microbiology
- 3 Comparison to Other Techniques
- Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgements
- Index
Description
Imaging Bacterial Molecules, Structures and Cells, the latest volume in the Methods in Microbiology series, provides comprehensive, cutting-edge reviews of current and emerging technologies in the field of clinical microbiology. The book features a wide variety of state-of-the art methods and techniques for the diagnosis and management of microbial infections, with chapters authored by internationally renowned experts.
This particular volume focuses on current techniques, such as MALDI-TOF mass spectroscopy and molecular diagnostics, along with newly emerging technologies, such as host-based diagnostics and next generation sequencing.
Key Features
- Written by recognized leaders and experts in the field
- Provides a comprehensive and cutting-edge review of current and emerging technologies in the field of clinical microbiology, including discussions of current techniques like MALDI-TOF mass spectroscopy and molecular diagnostics
- Includes a broad range and breadth of techniques covered
- Presents discussions on newly emerging technologies, such as host-based diagnostics and next generation sequencing
Readership
The audience for the volume includes pathologists and clinical microbiologists working in hospital laboratories, public health laboratories, national reference laboratories, academic and research microbiologists in universities, students studying clinical microbiology or biomedical science and industrial microbiologists working in the clinical diagnostic industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096246
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128093924
About the Serial Volume Editors
Colin Harwood Serial Volume Editor
Colin Harwwod is a professor at Newcastle University
Affiliations and Expertise
Newcastle University, UK