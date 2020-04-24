Imaging Anatomy Brain and Spine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323661140

Imaging Anatomy Brain and Spine

1st Edition

Authors: Anne G. Osborn Karen L. Salzman Jeffrey S. Anderson Arthur W. Toga Meng Law Jeffrey Ross Kevin R. Moore
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323661140
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th April 2020
Page Count: 1100
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Brain

　

　

Scalp, Skull, and Meninges

　

　

Scalp and Calvarial Vault

　

　

Cranial Meninges

　

　

Pia and Perivascular Spaces

　

Supratentorial Brain Anatomy

　

　

Cerebral Hemispheres Overview

　

　

Gyral/Sulcal Anatomy

　

　

White Matter Tracts

　

　

Basal Ganglia and Thalamus

　

　

Other Deep Gray Nuclei

　

　

Limbic System

　

　

Sella, Pituitary, and Cavernous Sinus

　

　

Pineal Region

　

　

Primary Somatosensory Cortex (Areas 1, 2, 3)

　

　

Primary Motor Cortex (Area 4)

　

　

Superior Parietal Cortex (Areas 5, 7)

　

　

Premotor Cortex and Supplementary Motor Area (Area 6)

　

　

Superior Prefrontal Cortex (Area 8)

　

　

Dorsolateral Prefrontal Cortex (Areas 9, 46)

　

　

Frontal Pole (Area 10)

　

　

Orbitofrontal Cortex (Area 11)

　

　

Insula and Parainsula Areas (Areas 13, 43)

　

　

Primary Visual and Visual Association Cortex (Areas 17, 18, 19)

　

　

Temporal Cortex (Areas 20, 21, 22)

　

　

Posterior Cingulate Cortex (Areas 23, 31)

　

　

Anterior Cingulate Cortex (Areas 24, 32, 33)

　

　

Subgenual Cingulate Cortex (Area 25)

　

　

Retrosplenial Cingulate Cortex (Areas 29, 30)

　

　

Parahippocampal Gyrus (Areas 28, 34, 35, 36)

　

　

Fusiform Gyrus (Area 37)

　

　

Temporal Pole (Area 38)

　

　

Inferior Parietal Lobule (Areas 39, 40)

　

　

Primary Auditory and Auditory Association Cortex (Areas 41, 42)

　

　

Inferior Frontal Gyrus (Areas 44, 45, 47)

　

　

High-Resolution Cortical Anatomy

　

Brain Network Anatomy

　

　

Functional Network Overview

　

　

Neurotransmitter Systems

　

　

Default Mode Network

　

　

Attention Control Network

　

　

Sensorimotor Network

　

　

Visual Network

　

　

Limbic Network

　

　

Language Network

　

　

Memory Network

　

　

Social Network

　

Infratentorial Brain

　

　

Brainstem and Cerebellum Overview

　

　

Midbrain

　

　

Pons

　

　

Medulla

　

　

Cerebellum

　

　

Cerebellopontine Angle/IAC

　

CSF Spaces

　

　

Ventricles and Choroid Plexus

　

　

Subarachnoid Spaces/Cisterns

　

Skull Base and Cranial Nerves

　

　

Skull Base Overview

　

　

Anterior Skull Base

　

　

Central Skull Base

　

　

Posterior Skull Base

　

　

Cranial Nerves Overview

　

　

Olfactory Nerve (CNI)

　

　

Optic Nerve (CNII)

　

　

Oculomotor Nerve (CNIII)

　

　

Trochlear Nerve (CNIV)

　

　

Trigeminal Nerve (CNV)

　

　

Abducens Nerve (CNVI)

　

　

Facial Nerve (CNVII)

　

　

Vestibulocochlear Nerve (CNVIII)

　

　

Glossopharyngeal Nerve (CNIX)

　

　

Vagus Nerve (CNX)

　

　

Accessory Nerve (CNXI)

　

　

Hypoglossal Nerve (CNXII)

　

Extracranial Arteries

　

　

Aortic Arch and Great Vessels

　

　

Cervical Carotid Arteries

　

Intracranial Arteries

　

　

Intracranial Arteries Overview

　

　

Intracranial Internal Carotid Artery

　

　

Circle of Willis

　

　

Anterior Cerebral Artery

　

　

Middle Cerebral Artery

　

　

Posterior Cerebral Artery

　

　

Vertebrobasilar System

　

Veins and Venous Sinuses

　

　

Intracranial Venous System Overview

　

　

Dural Sinuses

　

　

Superficial Cerebral Veins

　

　

Deep Cerebral Veins

　

　

Posterior Fossa Veins

　

　

Extracranial Veins

Spine

　

　

Vertebral Column, Discs, and Paraspinal Muscle

　

　

Vertebral Column Overview

　

　

Ossification

　

　

Vertebral Body and Ligaments

　

　

Intervertebral Disc and Facet Joints

　

　

Paraspinal Muscles

　

　

Craniocervical Junction

　

　

Cervical Spine

　

　

Thoracic Spine

　

　

Lumbar Spine

　

　

Sacrum and Coccyx

　

Cord, Meninges, and Spaces

　

　

Spinal Cord and Cauda Equina

　

　

Meninges and Compartments

　

Vascular

　

　

Spinal Arterial Supply

　

　

Spinal Veins and Venous Plexus

　

Plexi and Peripheral Nerves

　

　

Brachial Plexus

　

　

Lumbar Plexus

　

　

Sacral Plexus and Sciatic Nerve

　

　

Peripheral Nerve and Plexus Overview

　

Details

No. of pages:
1100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
24th April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323661140

About the Author

Anne G. Osborn

Affiliations and Expertise

University Distinguished Professor and Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, William H. and Patricia W. Child Presidential Endowed Chair in Radiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Karen L. Salzman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Neuroradiology Section Chief and Fellowship Director, Leslie W. Davis Endowed Chair in Neuroradiology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Jeffrey S. Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Arthur W. Toga

Arthur W. Toga is the Director, Laboratory of Neuro Imaging, Director, Institute of Neuroimaging and Informatics, Provost Professor, Departments of Ophthalmology, Neurology, Psychiatry, and the Behavioral Sciences, Radiology and Engineering at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. His research is focused on neuroimaging, informatics, mapping brain structure and function, and brain atlasing. He has developed multimodal imaging and data aggregation strategies and applied them in a variety of neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders. His work in informatics includes the development and implementation of some of the largest and most widely used databases and data mining tools linking disparate data from genetics, imaging, clinical and behavior, supporting global efforts in Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s disease. He was trained in neuroscience and computer science and has written more than 1,000 papers, chapters and abstracts, including eight books. Recruited to USC in 2013, he directs the Laboratory of Neuro Imaging. This 110-member laboratory includes graduate students from computer science, biostatistics and neuroscience. It is funded with grants from the National Institutes of Health grants as well as industry partners. He has received numerous awards and honors in computer science, graphics and neuroscience. Prior to coming to USC he was a Distinguished Professor Neurology at UCLA, held the Geffen Chair of Informatics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Associate Director of the UCLA Brain Mapping Division within the Neuropsychiatric Institute, and Associate Dean, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He is the founding Editor-in-Chief of the journal NeuroImage and holds the chairmanship of numerous committees within NIH and a variety of international task forces.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology Laboratory of Neuro Imaging, University of Southern California California, USA

Meng Law

Jeffrey Ross

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Associate Consultant, Neuroradiology Division, Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic Arizona, Professor of Radiology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Phoenix, Arizona

Kevin R. Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor of Neuroradiology and Pediatric Radiology at Primary Children's Medical Center in affiliation with the University of Utah School of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.