Image-Guided Interventions
3rd Edition
Expert Radiology Series
Key Features
- Patient care and communication tips integrated throughout to address changes in practice
- Highlighted indications and contraindications for interventional procedures, as well as tables listing the materials and instruments required for each
- Step-by-step instructions on a comprehensive range of image-guided intervention techniques, as well as discussions on equipment, contrast agents, pharmacologic agents, antiplatelet agents, and protocols
- Detailed protocols, classic signs, algorithms, and SIR guidelines
- Leading expert editorship and authorship from around the globe for an international perspective
- Video demonstrations of image-guided procedures
- New chapters covering Patient Preparation, Prostate Artery Embolization, Management of Acute Aortic Syndrome, Percutaneous Arterial Venous Fistula Creation, Lymphatic Interventions, Spinal and Paraspinal Nerve blocks, and more.
- New tightened and streamlined organization with shorter and more digestible chapters for quicker reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1072
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 3rd April 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323612043
About the Authors
Matthew Mauro Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Ernest H. Wood Distinguished Professor of Radiology and Surgery; Chairman, Department of Radiology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Kieran Murphy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Joint Department of Medical Imaging, University Health Network, Mount Sinai Hospital; Women's College Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Kenneth Thomson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Monash University Faculty of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences; Director, Radiology Department, Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Anthony Venbrux Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC
Robert Morgan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, Radiology Department, St. George’s NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom