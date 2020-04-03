Image-Guided Interventions - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323612043

Image-Guided Interventions

3rd Edition

Expert Radiology Series

Authors: Matthew Mauro Kieran Murphy Kenneth Thomson Anthony Venbrux Robert Morgan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323612043
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd April 2020
Page Count: 1072
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

  • Patient care and communication tips integrated throughout to address changes in practice
    • Highlighted indications and contraindications for interventional procedures, as well as tables listing the materials and instruments required for each
    • Step-by-step instructions on a comprehensive range of image-guided intervention techniques, as well as discussions on equipment, contrast agents, pharmacologic agents, antiplatelet agents, and protocols
    • Detailed protocols, classic signs, algorithms, and SIR guidelines
    • Leading expert editorship and authorship from around the globe for an international perspective
    • Video demonstrations of image-guided procedures
    • New chapters covering Patient Preparation, Prostate Artery Embolization, Management of Acute Aortic Syndrome, Percutaneous Arterial Venous Fistula Creation, Lymphatic Interventions, Spinal and Paraspinal Nerve blocks, and more.
    • New tightened and streamlined organization with shorter and more digestible chapters for quicker reference

    Details

    No. of pages:
    1072
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2020
    Published:
    3rd April 2020
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780323612043

    About the Authors

    Matthew Mauro Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    The Ernest H. Wood Distinguished Professor of Radiology and Surgery; Chairman, Department of Radiology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

    Kieran Murphy Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Radiology, Joint Department of Medical Imaging, University Health Network, Mount Sinai Hospital; Women's College Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Kenneth Thomson Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Radiology, Monash University Faculty of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences; Director, Radiology Department, Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

    Anthony Venbrux Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Director, Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Washington, DC

    Robert Morgan Author

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Consultant, Vascular and Interventional Radiologist, Radiology Department, St. George’s NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.