Image and Video Compression
2nd Edition
Communicating Pictures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128203538
About the Author
David Bull
David Bull is the Chair in Signal Processing and Head of the Visual Information Laboratory at the University of Bristol, and Director of the Bristol Vision Institute. His research interests are focused on image and video communications and analysis for wireless, internet and broadcast applications. He has published over 450 academic papers, various articles, three books and numerous patents, many of which have been exploited commercially. He has undertaken a wide range of consultation activities for both industries and governments around the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bristol, UK
Fan Zhang
Dr. Zhang received her MSc and PhD degree in Navigation, Guidance and Control in 2012 and 2017 form School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University respectively. Her research focuses on the dynamic and control of Tethered Space Robot and maneuverable Tethered Space Net.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Astronautics, Northwestern Polytechnical University, China