IM Instant Messaging Security
1st Edition
Description
There is a significant need for a comprehensive book addressing the operational and day-to-day security management requirements. IM, used in enterprise networks can easily be reconfigured and allow for potentially nonstop exposure; they require the level of security be scrutinized carefully. This includes inherent security flaws in various network architectures that result in additional risks to otherwise secure converged networks. A few books cover components of the architecture, design, theory, issues, challenges, and recommended policies for IM security, but none of them address IM issues in a manner that is useful for the day-to-day operations and management of enterprise networks. IM Security is intended to bridge this gap.
There are no current books that cover components of the architecture, design, theory, issues, challenges, and recommended policies for IM security. No book we know of addresses IM security in a manner useful for day-to-day operations and management of IM-capable networks in today’s corporate environment.
Key Features
- Up-to-date coverage of architecture, design, theory, issues, challenges, and recommended policies for IM security
- Addresses IM security for day-to-day operations and management of IM-capable networks in today’s corporate environment
Readership
Managers, Practitioners and Students (Academic and professional)
Table of Contents
Table of Contents Table of Figures Acknowledgments Foreword
- Introduction
- How Does IM Work?
- IM Standards and Protocols
- IM Malware
- IM Security Risk Management
- IM Risk Management for Enterprise
- The Business Value of IM
- The Future of IM (contributed by Tony Dubendorf) Acronyms Glossary Related Web Sites References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2006
- Published:
- 15th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080460727
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583385
About the Author
John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM
John has over 25 years experience in the IT and security sector. He is an often sought management consultant for large enterprise and is currently a member of the Federal Communication Commission's Homeland Security Network Reliabiltiy and Interoperability Council Focus Group on Cybersecurity, working in the Voice over Internet Protocol workgroup.
Affiliations and Expertise
SVP, Professional Security Services at SecureInfo Corporation in San Antonio, TX
James Ransome, PhD, CISM, CISSP
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM, has over 30 years experience in security operations and technology assessment as a corporate security executive and positions within the intelligence, DoD, and federal law enforcement communities. He has a Ph.D. in information systems specializing in information security and is a member of Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the International Honor Society for the Computing and Information Disciplines. He is currently Vice President of Integrated Information Security at CH2M HILL in Denver, CO.
Affiliations and Expertise
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM,SVP, Managed Security Services