IM Instant Messaging Security

There is a significant need for a comprehensive book addressing the operational and day-to-day security management requirements. IM, used in enterprise networks can easily be reconfigured and allow for potentially nonstop exposure; they require the level of security be scrutinized carefully. This includes inherent security flaws in various network architectures that result in additional risks to otherwise secure converged networks. A few books cover components of the architecture, design, theory, issues, challenges, and recommended policies for IM security, but none of them address IM issues in a manner that is useful for the day-to-day operations and management of enterprise networks. IM Security is intended to bridge this gap.

