I'm Glad I Was Analysed
1st Edition
Authors: Petronella Fox
eBook ISBN: 9781483138510
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 154
Description
I'm Glad I was Analysed is a two-part book, wherein the first part elucidates what involves in ""being analyzed."" This part removes some doubts and perplexities that may arise in planning to consult a psychoanalyst. The second part tries to show the relation of analytic theory to everyday life. The book also covers important topics on the origins of the misuse of normal aggression and the production of wars. The text also underlines mixed motives and ""double-think"" to which all are prone.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part I
1. Therapists Begin by Being Patients
2. More about Myself
3. Out of the Slough of Despond
4. Into More Peace and Less War
Part II
5. Indivisibility of Instinct and the Unconscious Inhibition of it
6. Hate and Love
7. Madness in and outside of Asylums
8. Religion and Phantasy
9. Summing up
Vocabulary
Chart—Oversimplifying Complicated Illness
About the Author
Petronella Fox
Ratings and Reviews
