I'm Glad I Was Analysed - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081035023, 9781483138510

I'm Glad I Was Analysed

1st Edition

Authors: Petronella Fox
eBook ISBN: 9781483138510
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 154
Description

I'm Glad I was Analysed is a two-part book, wherein the first part elucidates what involves in ""being analyzed."" This part removes some doubts and perplexities that may arise in planning to consult a psychoanalyst. The second part tries to show the relation of analytic theory to everyday life. The book also covers important topics on the origins of the misuse of normal aggression and the production of wars. The text also underlines mixed motives and ""double-think"" to which all are prone.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Part I

1. Therapists Begin by Being Patients

2. More about Myself

3. Out of the Slough of Despond

4. Into More Peace and Less War

Part II

5. Indivisibility of Instinct and the Unconscious Inhibition of it

6. Hate and Love

7. Madness in and outside of Asylums

8. Religion and Phantasy

9. Summing up

Vocabulary

Chart—Oversimplifying Complicated Illness


