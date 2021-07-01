Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics
6th Edition
Editors: Tom Lissauer Will Carroll
Paperback ISBN: 9780702081804
Paperback ISBN: 9780702081811
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 608
Details
About the Editors
Tom Lissauer
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant Paediatrician, Imperial College Healthcare Trust, London, UK
Will Carroll
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical and Academic Lead & Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital of the North Midlands Newcastle Road Stoke-on-Trent UK
