Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702081804

Illustrated Textbook of Paediatrics

6th Edition

Editors: Tom Lissauer Will Carroll
Paperback ISBN: 9780702081804
Paperback ISBN: 9780702081811
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2021
Page Count: 608
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st July 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702081804
Paperback ISBN:
9780702081811

About the Editors

Tom Lissauer

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Paediatrician, Imperial College Healthcare Trust, London, UK

Will Carroll

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical and Academic Lead & Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital of the North Midlands Newcastle Road Stoke-on-Trent UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.