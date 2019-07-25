The sixth edition of Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases has been thoroughly revised to cover not only the Dermatology course curriculum as envisaged by Medical Council of India (2019) but also to include updates on newer diagnostic techniques and treatments including biologics and lasers. At the same time the popular student-friendly format of the previous editions in the form of crisp bulleted text peppered with numerous high-quality images, flowcharts, clues to differential diagnosis and tabulated therapeutic strategies has been retained.

The book has been used for the past decade and a half as the standard textbook of dermatology by undergraduate students. The latest edition will no doubt serve the same purpose and help UGs crack the PG entrance. However, the purpose of this book really goes beyond that—it’s an endeavour to evince the UGs interest in this very popular subject and familiarize them with common dermatological problems. It must be remembered a third of patients seen by a GP or a paediatrician have ‘skin issues’. Hence, it is important for UGs to have a basic knowledge of dermatology to be able to guide their patients. Finally, the book will also serve as a quick reference for dermatology PGs 'in the early days in of their dermatology residency' and a keepsake for general physicians and paediatricians.