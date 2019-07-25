Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases
6th Edition
The sixth edition of Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases has been thoroughly revised to cover not only the Dermatology course curriculum as envisaged by Medical Council of India (2019) but also to include updates on newer diagnostic techniques and treatments including biologics and lasers. At the same time the popular student-friendly format of the previous editions in the form of crisp bulleted text peppered with numerous high-quality images, flowcharts, clues to differential diagnosis and tabulated therapeutic strategies has been retained.
The book has been used for the past decade and a half as the standard textbook of dermatology by undergraduate students. The latest edition will no doubt serve the same purpose and help UGs crack the PG entrance. However, the purpose of this book really goes beyond that—it’s an endeavour to evince the UGs interest in this very popular subject and familiarize them with common dermatological problems. It must be remembered a third of patients seen by a GP or a paediatrician have ‘skin issues’. Hence, it is important for UGs to have a basic knowledge of dermatology to be able to guide their patients. Finally, the book will also serve as a quick reference for dermatology PGs 'in the early days in of their dermatology residency' and a keepsake for general physicians and paediatricians.
- Covers the course as per the competency based curriculum in an easy-to-understand manner with ‘to the point synopsis’ and bulleted, well-illustrated text that will help UGs to assimilate the concepts and reproduce them in the exam (less important), and put it in practice (more important).
- Addition of numerous clinical and histopathology images (about 800) and body and line diagrams (about 250), with several new tables and management flowcharts (about 100).
- Inclusion of the latest diagnostic techniques and drugs including lasers and biologicals.
- Summary of important diseases in synopsis for extra emphasis.
- Recent guidelines in management of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV infection.
- Recent WHO/NLEP Guidelines (2018) in management of leprosy.
Table of Contents
1. Structure and Function of Skin
Structure of Skin
Functions of Skin
2. Diagnosis of Skin Diseases
History
Examination
Investigations
3. Genodermatoses
Basics of Genetic Inheritance
Ichthyoses
Keratodermas 3
Epidermolysis Bullosa 38
Neurocutaneous Genodermatoses
Miscellaneous Genodermatoses
4. Papulosquamous Disorders
Introduction
Psoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Lichen Planus
Miscellaneous Papulosquamous Disorders
Erythroderma
5. Bullous Disorders 80
Introduction
Diagnosis of Bullous Disorders
Subcorneal Bullous Disorders
Intraepidermal Bullous Disorders
Dermoepidermal Bullous Disorders
6. Dermatitis
Introduction
Atopic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Miscellaneous Dermatitis
7. Disorders of Skin Appendages
Sebaceous Glands
Hair
Eccrine Sweat Glands
Apocrine Sweat Glands
Nails
8. Disorders of Pigmentation
Introduction
Disorders of Hypopigmentation
Disorders of Hyperpigmentation
9. Diseases of Cutaneous Vasculature
Cutaneous Vasculature
Disorders of Arteries
Disorders of Veins
Disorders of Small Blood Vessels
Disorders of Lymphatic Vessels
10. Abnormal Vascular Responses, Panniculitis and Neutrophilic Dermatoses
Abnormal Vascular Responses
Panniculitis
Neutrophilic Dermatoses
11. Cutaneous Response to Physical Stimuli
Response to Light
Response to Cold
Response to Heat
12. Adverse Drug Reactions
Introduction
Pathogenesis
Patterns of Adverse Drug Reactions
Drugs and their Pattern of Reaction
Evolution of Drug Reactions
Diagnosis
Treatment
13. Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases
Introduction
Lupus Erythematosus
Dermatomyositis
Scleroderma
Miscellaneous Disorders
14. Infections
Skin Flora
Bacterial Infections
Viral Infections
Fungal Infections
15. Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection
Introduction
Sexually Transmitted Infections
Syndromic Management of STDs
HIV Infection and Aids
16. Skin Diseases Caused by Arthropods, Worms and Protozoa
Skin Diseases due to Arthropods
Skin Diseases Caused by Parasitic Worms
Protozoal Diseases
17. Nevi and Skin Tumors
Introduction
Epidermal Tumors and Nevi
Tumors of Skin Appendages
Tumors of Dermis
18. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Diseases
Introduction
Skin and Endocrine Diseases
Skin in Renal and Liver Disease
Skin and Metabolic Diseases
Sarcoidosis
Skin Changes in Malnutrition
Skin and Internal Malignancies
19. Therapy of Skin Diseases
Introduction
Medical Treatment
Physical Modalities
Index
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 25th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254998
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131255001