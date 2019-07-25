Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9788131254998, 9788131255001

Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases

6th Edition

Authors: Neena Khanna
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254998
eBook ISBN: 9788131255001
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 25th July 2019
Page Count: 452
Description

The sixth edition of Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases has been thoroughly revised to cover not only the Dermatology course curriculum as envisaged by Medical Council of India (2019) but also to include updates on newer diagnostic techniques and treatments including biologics and lasers. At the same time the popular student-friendly format of the previous editions in the form of crisp bulleted text peppered with numerous high-quality images, flowcharts, clues to differential diagnosis and tabulated therapeutic strategies has been retained.

The book has been used for the past decade and a half as the standard textbook of dermatology by undergraduate students. The latest edition will no doubt serve the same purpose and help UGs crack the PG entrance. However, the purpose of this book really goes beyond that—it’s an endeavour to evince the UGs interest in this very popular subject and familiarize them with common dermatological problems. It must be remembered a third of patients seen by a GP or a paediatrician have ‘skin issues’. Hence, it is important for UGs to have a basic knowledge of dermatology to be able to guide their patients. Finally, the book will also serve as a quick reference for dermatology PGs 'in the early days in of their dermatology residency' and a keepsake for general physicians and paediatricians.

Key Features

  • Covers the course as per the competency based curriculum in an easy-to-understand manner with ‘to the point synopsis’ and bulleted, well-illustrated text that will help UGs to assimilate the concepts and reproduce them in the exam (less important), and put it in practice (more important).

  • Addition of numerous clinical and histopathology images (about 800) and body and line diagrams (about 250), with several new tables and management flowcharts (about 100).

  • Inclusion of the latest diagnostic techniques and drugs including lasers and biologicals.

  • Summary of important diseases in synopsis for extra emphasis.

  • Recent guidelines in management of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV infection.

  • Recent WHO/NLEP Guidelines (2018) in management of leprosy.

Table of Contents

1. Structure and Function of Skin

Structure of Skin

Functions of Skin

2. Diagnosis of Skin Diseases

History

Examination

Investigations

3. Genodermatoses

Basics of Genetic Inheritance

Ichthyoses

Keratodermas 3

Epidermolysis Bullosa 38

Neurocutaneous Genodermatoses

Miscellaneous Genodermatoses

4. Papulosquamous Disorders

Introduction

Psoriasis

Pityriasis Rosea

Lichen Planus

Miscellaneous Papulosquamous Disorders

Erythroderma

5. Bullous Disorders 80

Introduction

Diagnosis of Bullous Disorders

Subcorneal Bullous Disorders

Intraepidermal Bullous Disorders

Dermoepidermal Bullous Disorders

6. Dermatitis

Introduction

Atopic Dermatitis

Seborrheic Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis

Miscellaneous Dermatitis

7. Disorders of Skin Appendages

Sebaceous Glands

Hair

Eccrine Sweat Glands

Apocrine Sweat Glands

Nails

8. Disorders of Pigmentation

Introduction

Disorders of Hypopigmentation

Disorders of Hyperpigmentation

9. Diseases of Cutaneous Vasculature

Cutaneous Vasculature

Disorders of Arteries

Disorders of Veins

Disorders of Small Blood Vessels

Disorders of Lymphatic Vessels

10. Abnormal Vascular Responses, Panniculitis and Neutrophilic Dermatoses

Abnormal Vascular Responses

Panniculitis

Neutrophilic Dermatoses

11. Cutaneous Response to Physical Stimuli

Response to Light

Response to Cold

Response to Heat

12. Adverse Drug Reactions

Introduction

Pathogenesis

Patterns of Adverse Drug Reactions

Drugs and their Pattern of Reaction

Evolution of Drug Reactions

Diagnosis

Treatment

13. Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases

Introduction

Lupus Erythematosus

Dermatomyositis

Scleroderma

Miscellaneous Disorders

14. Infections

Skin Flora

Bacterial Infections

Viral Infections

Fungal Infections

15. Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection

Introduction

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Syndromic Management of STDs

HIV Infection and Aids

16. Skin Diseases Caused by Arthropods, Worms and Protozoa

Skin Diseases due to Arthropods

Skin Diseases Caused by Parasitic Worms

Protozoal Diseases

17. Nevi and Skin Tumors

Introduction

Epidermal Tumors and Nevi

Tumors of Skin Appendages

Tumors of Dermis

18. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Diseases

Introduction

Skin and Endocrine Diseases

Skin in Renal and Liver Disease

Skin and Metabolic Diseases

Sarcoidosis

Skin Changes in Malnutrition

Skin and Internal Malignancies

19. Therapy of Skin Diseases

Introduction

Medical Treatment

Physical Modalities

Index

About the Author

Neena Khanna

