Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases
5th Edition
Description
It is a simplified, brief description of common dermatoses, peppered with numerous clinical and histopathology images (about 750), body and line diagrams (about 100) and tables (about 100). The basic aim of the book is to familiarize medical students (and general practitioners) with manifestations of the common skin conditions they are likely to encounter in their day-to-day practice and to help them to manage these appropriately, without succumbing to the morbid temptation of prescribing steroids, which are often thought to be ‘panacea of all skin ills’.
Key Features
• Revised and updated, while retaining the main features of the book.
• More images: since Dermatology is a visual speciality, some text has been pruned to accommodate about 100 new pictures.
• Appendix on structure and function of skin.
• New treatment modalities including ‘biologicals’ have been included in the chapter “Treatment of Skin Diseases”.
• Recent WHO/CDC/NACO guidelines have been incorporated in the chapter “Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection”.
Table of Contents
- Introduction.
2. Diagnosis of Skin Diseases
3. Genodermatoses
4. Papulosquamous Disorders
5. Bullous Disorders
6. Dermatitis
7. Disorders of Skin Appendages
8. Disorders of Pigmentation
9. Diseases of Cutaneous Vasculature
10. Abnormal Vascular Responses
11. Cutaneous Response to Physical Stimuli
12. Adverse Drug Reactions
13. Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases
14. Infections
15. Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection
16. Skin Diseases Caused by Arthropods, Worms, and Protozoa
17. Nevi and Skin Tumors
18. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Diseases
19. Therapy of Skin Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 30th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131242315
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131242308