Illustrated Synopsis of Dermatology & Sexually Transmitted Diseases

5th Edition

Authors: Neena Khanna
Description

It is a simplified, brief description of common dermatoses, peppered with numerous clinical and histopathology images (about 750), body and line diagrams (about 100) and tables (about 100). The  basic aim of the book is to familiarize medical students (and general practitioners) with manifestations of the common skin conditions they are likely to encounter in their day-to-day practice and to help them to manage  these  appropriately, without succumbing  to the morbid temptation of prescribing steroids,  which are often thought to be ‘panacea of all skin ills’.

Key Features

• Revised and updated, while retaining the main features of the book.
• More images: since Dermatology is a visual speciality, some text has been pruned to accommodate about 100 new pictures.
• Appendix on structure and function of skin.
• New treatment modalities including ‘biologicals’ have been included in the chapter “Treatment of Skin Diseases”.
• Recent WHO/CDC/NACO guidelines have been incorporated in the chapter “Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection”.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction.
    2. Diagnosis of Skin Diseases
    3. Genodermatoses
    4. Papulosquamous Disorders
    5. Bullous Disorders
    6. Dermatitis
    7. Disorders of Skin Appendages
    8. Disorders of Pigmentation
    9. Diseases of Cutaneous Vasculature
    10. Abnormal Vascular Responses
    11. Cutaneous Response to Physical Stimuli
    12. Adverse Drug Reactions
    13. Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases
    14. Infections
    15. Sexually Transmitted Infections and HIV Infection
    16. Skin Diseases Caused by Arthropods, Worms, and Protozoa
    17. Nevi and Skin Tumors
    18. Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Diseases
    19. Therapy of Skin Diseases

About the Author

Neena Khanna

