Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery
3rd Edition
Authors: Joanne Gray Rachel Smith Caroline Homer
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543996
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 328
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729543996
About the Authors
Joanne Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Rachel Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Caroline Homer
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.