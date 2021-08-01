Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780729543996

Illustrated Dictionary of Midwifery

3rd Edition

Authors: Joanne Gray Rachel Smith Caroline Homer
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543996
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 328
About the Authors

Joanne Gray

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Rachel Smith

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

Caroline Homer

Centre for Midwifery and Family Health, Faculty of Nursing, University of Technology, Sydney, NSW, Australia

