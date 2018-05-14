II: Fourier Analysis, Self-Adjointness, Volume 2

This volume will serve several purposes: to provide an introduction for graduate students not previously acquainted with the material, to serve as a reference for mathematical physicists already working in the field, and to provide an introduction to various advanced topics which are difficult to understand in the literature. Not all the techniques and application are treated in the same depth. In general, we give a very thorough discussion of the mathematical techniques and applications in quatum mechanics, but provide only an introduction to the problems arising in quantum field theory, classical mechanics, and partial differential equations. Finally, some of the material developed in this volume will not find applications until Volume III. For all these reasons, this volume contains a great variety of subject matter. To help the reader select which material is important for him, we have provided a "Reader's Guide" at the end of each chapter.