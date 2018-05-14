II: Fourier Analysis, Self-Adjointness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125850025, 9780080925370

II: Fourier Analysis, Self-Adjointness, Volume 2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Reed Barry Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080925370
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125850025
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th November 1975
Page Count: 361
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
15400.00
13090.00
210.00
178.50
149.00
126.65
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
15400.00
13090.00
180.00
153.00
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Fourier Transform. Self-Adjointness and The Existence of Dynamics.

Description

This volume will serve several purposes: to provide an introduction for graduate students not previously acquainted with the material, to serve as a reference for mathematical physicists already working in the field, and to provide an introduction to various advanced topics which are difficult to understand in the literature. Not all the techniques and application are treated in the same depth. In general, we give a very thorough discussion of the mathematical techniques and applications in quatum mechanics, but provide only an introduction to the problems arising in quantum field theory, classical mechanics, and partial differential equations. Finally, some of the material developed in this volume will not find applications until Volume III. For all these reasons, this volume contains a great variety of subject matter. To help the reader select which material is important for him, we have provided a "Reader's Guide" at the end of each chapter.

Readership

Graduate students in math, and mathematical physicists.

Details

No. of pages:
361
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925370
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125850025

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Michael Reed Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, North Carolina

Barry Simon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, New Jersey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.