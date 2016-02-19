Idiotypes
1st Edition
Description
Idiotypes documents the proceedings of an International Conference on Idiotypes held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, October 20-23, 1985. The aims of the conference were to gather active investigators in the study of idiotypes; to assess progress in the field; and to explore directions for future research.
The papers presented at the conference cover a wide range of subjects. Several papers deal with defining protein and DNA sequences which determine idiotypes. Evidence points to germ line genes encoding the V region structures which underlie idiotypy. Another subtheme which concerns several contributions is the occurrence of dominant idiotypes in induced immune responses (e.g., arsonate and lysozyme) and autoimmunity (e.g., thyroglobulin and rheumatoid factors). The presence of such dominant idiotypes is discussed from several viewpoints, but the recurrent theme is that such dominance is a manifestation of a selection process inherent in the idiotypic network. Two papers deal with idiotypic structures in T cells: on the one hand, identifying idiotypes on T helper cells and, on the other, I-J and Iat related structures which tightly govern cellular interactions in the evolution of an immune response. Network interactions through autoanti-idiotypic responses are shown to be associated with the effects on the specificity of both induced and naturally occurring immune responses. Autoanti-idiotypic responses are also shown to be correlated with the regulation of the anti-DNA response in human systemic lupus erythematosus. These data pointed to a role of the idiotype network in immune regulation.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Structure-Function Relationships in Idiotypes
The GAT System: A Possible Germ Line Idiotypic Network
The Germ Line VH and DH Gene Segments Encoding the Ars A Family of Anti-Arsonate Antibodies
Generation of Antibody Diversity in the PC-Specific Immune Response to Proteus morganii
II. Auto-Anti-Idiotypes and Regulation of the Immune Response
Regulation of Antibody Clones in Rabbits by Auto-Anti-Idiotype
A Regulatory Idiotype on Autoantibodies
Idiotype Network Regulation: Analysis of Mechanisms Using a Plasmacytoma Model
Regulation of Anti-DNA Antibodies by Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies in Sera of Families of Lupus Patients
III. Internal Images and the Immune Network
From Idiotypes to Idiotypic Networks
Idiotypy of β-Adrenergic Ligand Binding Antibodies and Receptors
The Auto-Anti-Idiotypic Route to Anti-Receptor Antibodies
On the Mechanism of Internal Image Vaccines
IV. Regulation, Restrictive Elements, and the Repertoire
A Tale of Two Idiotypes: Different Predominant Idiotypes in the Primary and Secondary Responses to Hen Eggwhite Lysozyme
The Influence of VH and Vk Polymorphism on the Expression of the Selected and Preimmune Repertoire
Idiotypic Immunoregulation: Interclonal Connections Based on a Special Category of Idiotypes
The Immune Circuit: Somatic Generation of Epitopes Involved in the Mutual Recognition by Different Subsets of T Cells
Idiotype Sharing between B and T Lymphocytes Reflects Autonomous Self-Responses within the Immune System
V. Idiotypes on Autoantibodies
Origins of Anti-DNA Antibodies
Idiotypic Analysis of Murine Monoclonal Anti-Sm Antibodies
Idiotype Regulation and Rheumatoid Factors
VI. A Comparison of Network Theory and Associative Recognition
Idiotype Network Views of Immune Regulation: For Whom the Bell Tolls
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 28th January 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151375