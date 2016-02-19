Idiotypes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125859608, 9780323151375

Idiotypes

1st Edition

Editors: Morris Reichin
eBook ISBN: 9780323151375
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1986
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Idiotypes documents the proceedings of an International Conference on Idiotypes held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, October 20-23, 1985. The aims of the conference were to gather active investigators in the study of idiotypes; to assess progress in the field; and to explore directions for future research.
The papers presented at the conference cover a wide range of subjects. Several papers deal with defining protein and DNA sequences which determine idiotypes. Evidence points to germ line genes encoding the V region structures which underlie idiotypy. Another subtheme which concerns several contributions is the occurrence of dominant idiotypes in induced immune responses (e.g., arsonate and lysozyme) and autoimmunity (e.g., thyroglobulin and rheumatoid factors). The presence of such dominant idiotypes is discussed from several viewpoints, but the recurrent theme is that such dominance is a manifestation of a selection process inherent in the idiotypic network. Two papers deal with idiotypic structures in T cells: on the one hand, identifying idiotypes on T helper cells and, on the other, I-J and Iat related structures which tightly govern cellular interactions in the evolution of an immune response. Network interactions through autoanti-idiotypic responses are shown to be associated with the effects on the specificity of both induced and naturally occurring immune responses. Autoanti-idiotypic responses are also shown to be correlated with the regulation of the anti-DNA response in human systemic lupus erythematosus. These data pointed to a role of the idiotype network in immune regulation.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Structure-Function Relationships in Idiotypes

The GAT System: A Possible Germ Line Idiotypic Network

The Germ Line VH and DH Gene Segments Encoding the Ars A Family of Anti-Arsonate Antibodies

Generation of Antibody Diversity in the PC-Specific Immune Response to Proteus morganii

II. Auto-Anti-Idiotypes and Regulation of the Immune Response

Regulation of Antibody Clones in Rabbits by Auto-Anti-Idiotype

A Regulatory Idiotype on Autoantibodies

Idiotype Network Regulation: Analysis of Mechanisms Using a Plasmacytoma Model

Regulation of Anti-DNA Antibodies by Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies in Sera of Families of Lupus Patients

III. Internal Images and the Immune Network

From Idiotypes to Idiotypic Networks

Idiotypy of β-Adrenergic Ligand Binding Antibodies and Receptors

The Auto-Anti-Idiotypic Route to Anti-Receptor Antibodies

On the Mechanism of Internal Image Vaccines

IV. Regulation, Restrictive Elements, and the Repertoire

A Tale of Two Idiotypes: Different Predominant Idiotypes in the Primary and Secondary Responses to Hen Eggwhite Lysozyme

The Influence of VH and Vk Polymorphism on the Expression of the Selected and Preimmune Repertoire

Idiotypic Immunoregulation: Interclonal Connections Based on a Special Category of Idiotypes

The Immune Circuit: Somatic Generation of Epitopes Involved in the Mutual Recognition by Different Subsets of T Cells

Idiotype Sharing between B and T Lymphocytes Reflects Autonomous Self-Responses within the Immune System

V. Idiotypes on Autoantibodies

Origins of Anti-DNA Antibodies

Idiotypic Analysis of Murine Monoclonal Anti-Sm Antibodies

Idiotype Regulation and Rheumatoid Factors

VI. A Comparison of Network Theory and Associative Recognition

Idiotype Network Views of Immune Regulation: For Whom the Bell Tolls

Index




Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151375

About the Editor

Morris Reichin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.