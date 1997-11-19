Idiotypes in Medicine: Autoimmunity, Infection and Cancer
1st Edition
This is the most comprehensive review of the idiotypic network available. All the current knowledge of idiotypes of the various antibodies is incorporated in this volume. The pathogenic role of idiotypes in autoimmunity and cancer is reviewed in depth. The therapeutic part focusses on harnessing anti-idiotypes for treating autoimmunological disorders, and on the employment of idiotypes for vaccines in cancer and infectious diseases, as well as explaining the manipulation of the idiotypic network in autoimmunity and cancer idiotypes and vaccines.
List of Contributors.
General Section
Anti-idiotypes as Vaccines: Theoretical Considerations ( A. Nisonoff)
Anti-idiotypes ( C.A. Bona)
X-ray Crystallographic Studies of the Idiotypic Cascade (N. Ban and A. McPherson)
The Structure and Thermodynamics of Antibody-Protein Antigen Interactions (B.C. Braden and R.J. Poljak)
Autoimmunity Section
Introduction - Idiotypes and Anti-idiotypes (M. Abu-Shakra, D. Buskila and Y. Shoenfeld)
Cross-Reactive Idiotypes in Human Lupus Families (P. Youinou)
Idiotypes of Anti-DNA Antibodies (D. Buskila, M. Abu-Shakra and Y. Shoenfeld)
Idiotypes of Anti-Sm Antibodies (H. Dang and N. Talal)
Idiotypes of anti-Ro and anti-La (Y.B. Dayan, H. Amital and Y. Shoenfeld)
Idiotypes on autoantibodies in myasthenia gravis (A.K. Lefvert)
Idiotypes of ANCA (E. Csernok and W.L. Gross)
Ig Genes and Idiotype of Anti-Mitochondrial Antibodies in Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (P.S.C. Leung and M.E. Gershwin)
Idiotypes of anti-Phospholipid Antibodies (R. Bakimer and Y. Shoenfeld)
Anti-Idiotypic antibodies Against Human Insulin autoantibodies (IAA) (S. Kyurkchiev, M. Stamenova, V. Manolova, V. Tsvetkova, L. Dakovska and I. Kehayov)
Molecular and cellular aspects of human rheumatoid factor production and idiotypes (R.A. Mageed, S.P. Moyes, K.M. Thompson and J.B. Natvig)
Idiotypes of anti-Thyroglobulin Antibodies (Y. Tomer)
Idiotypes of Human Platelet-Specific Antibodies (T.J. Kunicki and D.J. Nugent)
Idiotypes of platelet associated antibodies (Autoimmune thrombocytopenia) (M. Abu-Shakra, D. Buskila and Y. Shoenfeld)
Idiotypes of Natural Autoantobodies and Monoclonal Gammopathies (M. Abu-Shakra, D. Buskila and Y. Shoenfeld)
Idiotypes and anti-idiotypes in Allergy (M.G. Jacquemin and J.-M.R. Saint-Remy)
Anti-idiotypes to Autoantibodies in Therapeutic Preparations of Normal Polyspecific Human IgG (Intravenous Immunoglobulin, IVIg) (S.H. Spalter, S. Kaveri and M.D. Kazatchkine)
Manipulation of Autoantibody Idiotypes In Autoimmune Diseases (D. Buskila, M. Abu-Shakra and Y. Shoenfeld)
Anti-Idiotypic Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) to Anti-CD4 mAb as Surrogate of Human CD4 Antigen (Ag) for Active Immunotherapy of Autoimmune Diseases (F. Perosa, M. Scudeletti, F. Indiveri and F. Dammacco)
Infection Section
Introduction (R.C. Kennedy)
Anti-Idiotypic Studies of the Glycoprotine B (gB, UL55) Complex of Human Cytomegalovirus: Mimicry of a Neutralizing Epitope and Development of Diagnostics (E.S. Tackaberry, J. Hamel and B.R. Brodeur)
Anti-Idiotype Antibody in HIV-1-Infected Thrombocytopenic Patients (S. Karpatkin and M.A. Nardi)
An Electron Microscopic View of the Geometry and Dynamics of Idiotype-Anti-Idiotype Interactions (K.H. Roux and N.S. Greenspan)
Probing Human Antibody Diversity in HIV Infection (S. Karray and M. Zouali)
Anti-idiotype mimics of Pseudomonas aeruginosa surface polysaccharides (J.R. Schreiber)
Modulation of the immune response to simian virus 40 large tumor antigen via idiotype-anti-idiotype interactions (M.H. Shearer, H.I. Pass, M. Carbone and R.C. Kennedy)
The perpetual network theory and its putative applications: 21 years later (H.C.J. Ertl)
An Anti-Idiotypic Antibody as a Functional Mirror Image of a Viral Antigen (Y. Thanavala)
Anti-Idiotype to Bluetongue Virus VP7 Antigen: Potential Diagnostic Reagent and Vaccine (E.-M. Zhou and M. Lin)
An Idiotype Vaccine Against Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis (R.E. Ward)
Yeast Killer Toxin-Like Antibodies in Experimental and Clinical Candidasis (L. Polonelli, F. De Bernardis, S. Conti, M. Gerloni and A. Cassone)
Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies and Idiotypic T Cell Selection in HIV Infection:
- Idiotypes on HIV Specific Antibodies as Disease Markers in AIDS and their Potential as Immunotherapeutic Agents.
- T Cell Repertoire and Idiotypes in HIV Infection (S. Müller and M. Grant)
Probing Human Polysaccharide-Specific Antibody Repertoires using Anti-Idiotypes (A.H. Lucas)
Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies in HIV-Infected Patients to a Neutralizing Mab and its Complementarity Determining Regions (M. Levi, J. Hinkula and B. Wahren)
Epstein-Barr Virus-Induced Autoimmunity Through Anti-Idiotype Studies (C. Garzelli, M. Incaprera, A. Bazzichi and G. Falcone)
Cancer Section
Introduction (S. Ferrone)
Cancer Therapy with Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies (O. Merimsky, P. Fishman and Y. Shoenfeld)
Immunotherapy of Cancer Patients with Anti-Idiotype Vaccines (M. Bhattacharya-Chatterjee, H. Köhler and K.A. Foon)
Anti-Idiotype Antibodies Mimicking Carcinoembryonic Antigen (M. Monestier)
Immunological and Molecular Characterization of an Idiotypic Cascade Specific for the Human Carcinoembryonic Antigen (M. Neumaier, F.-J. Gaida, D. Pieper, M.A. Sherman and J.E. Shively)
Anti-Idiotypic Antibodies that Mimic the Colorectal Cancer Antigen CO17-1A/GA733: Twelve Years of Pre-Clinical and Clinical Studies (D. Herlyn, R. Somasundaram, L. Jacob, W. Li, J. Zaloudik, H. Maruyama, A. Benden, D. Harris and M. Mastrangelo)
Idiotypic Network Responses and Anti-Idiotypes in Cancer Therapy (J. Fagerberg, P. Ragnhammar and H. Mellstedt)
Anti-Idiotypes in Ovarian Cancer (U. Wagner, H. Schlebusch, J. Schmolling, J. Reinsberg and D. Krebs)
Anti-Idiotype Antibodies in Renal Cell Carcinoma (H. Uemura and E. Oosterwijk)
Clinical Studies with Anti-Idiotypic Monoclonal Antibody BEC2 that Mimics GD3 Ganglioside (P.B. Chapman)
The Anti-Idiotypic Approach to Active Specific Immunotherapy of Malignant Melanoma ( X. Wang, S. Desai, E.J. Noronha, A. Mittelman and S. Ferrone)
Subject Index
- 540
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- 19th November 1997
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080534435
- 9780444828071
R.C. Kennedy
Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The University of Oklahoma, Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, OK 73190, USA
S. Ferrone
Department of Microbiology and Immunology, New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY 10595, USA
Yehuda Shoenfeld
Prof. Yehuda Shoenfeld is the founder and head of the Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases, at the Sheba Medical Center which is affiliated to the Sackler Faculty of Medicine in Tel-Aviv University, in Israel. Dr. Shoenfeld is the Incumbent of the Laura Schwarz-Kipp Chair for Research of Autoimmune Diseases at the Tel-Aviv University.
His clinical and scientific works focus on autoimmune and rheumatic diseases, and he has published more than 1750 papers in journals such as New Eng J Med, Nature, Lancet, Proc Nat Acad Scie, J Clin Invest, J Immunol, Blood, FASEB, J Exp Med, Circulation, Cancer and others. His articles have had over 35,000 citations. He has written more than three hundred and fifty chapters in books, and has authored and edited 25 books, some of which became cornerstones in science and clinical practice, such as "The Mosaic of Autoimmunity", "Infections and Autoimmunity" and the textbook "Autoantibodies" and "Diagnostic criteria of autoimmune diseases", all of which were published by Elsevier and sold by the thousands.
He is on the editorial board of 43 journals in the field of rheumatology and autoimmunity and is the founder and the editor of the IMAJ (Israel Medical Association Journal) the representative journal of science and medicine in the English language in Israel, and also is the founder and Editor of the "Autoimmunity Reviews" (Elsevier) (Impact factor 7.9) and Co-Editor of "Journal of Autoimmunity" (Impact factor 8.1). He has organized over 20 international congresses in autoimmunity.
Prof. Shoenfeld received the EULAR prize in 2005, in Vienna, Austria: "The infectious etiology of anti-phospholipid syndrome". He has received a gold medal from the Slovak Society of Physicians for his contribution to Israel – Slovakia collaboration (March 2006), and is honorary member of the Hungarian Association of Rheumatology. In UC Davis, USA, Dr. Shoenfeld received the Nelson's Prize for Humanity and Science for 2008. In 2009 he was honored as Doctoris Honoris Causa, from Debrecen University (Hungary), and from 2009 he is honorary member of the Slovenian National Academy of Sciences. He has recently been awarded a Life Contribution Prize in Internal Medicine in Israel, 2012 as well as the ACR Master Award in 2013.
Prof. Shoenfeld has educated a long list of students (>25) being heads of departments and institutes.
Zabludowicz Center for Autoimmune Diseases,Sheba Medical Center, Affiliate of Tel-Aviv University, Israel