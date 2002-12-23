Identification of Pathological Conditions in Human Skeletal Remains
2nd Edition
Description
Identification of Pathological Conditions in Human Skeletal Remains provides an integrated and comprehensive treatment of pathological conditions that affect the human skeleton. There is much that ancient skeletal remains can reveal to the modern orthopaedist, pathologist, forensic anthropologist, and radiologist about the skeletal manifestations of diseases that are rarely encountered in modern medical practice. Beautifully illustrated with over 1,100 photographs and drawings, this book provides essential text and materials on bone pathology, which will improve the diagnostic ability of those interested in human dry bone pathology. It also provides time depth to our understanding of the effect of disease on past human populations.
Key Features
- Comprehensive review of skeletal diseases encountered in archeological human remains
- More than 1100 photographs and line drawings illustrating skeletal disease including both microscopic and gross features
- Based on extensive research on skeletal paleopathology in many countries for over 35 years
- Review of important theoretical issues in interpreting evidence of skeletal disease in archeological human populations
Readership
Bioanthropologists, paleopathologists, physical anthropologists, and any professional or researcher working in anthropology and archeology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
History of the First Edition
History of the Second Edition
Objectives of the Second Edition
Format of the Book
Acknowledgments for the First Edition
Acknowledgments for the Second Edition
Abbreviations
A Brief History of Paleopathology
Research in Paleopathology at the Smithsonian Institution
2. The Biology of Skeletal Tissues
Cellular Biology of Bone and Cartilage
Bone Cells
Cartilage Cells
Types of Cartilage
Growth and Development of Bone
Modeling of Skeletal Tissue
Types of Bone Tissue
Remodeling of Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Bone Remodeling
Activation
Resorption
Reversal
Formation
Quiescence
Osteon Remodeling
Bone Biochemistry and Mineral Homeostasis
Growth and Development of the Spine
Growth and Development of Teeth
Vascular Conditions That Affect Bone Formation and Destruction
3. Background Data in Paleopathology
Data Basic to Paleopathological Analysis
Age Determination
Ethnic Determination
Sex Determination
Stature Determination
Demographic Analysis
Archeological Excavation and Documentation
4. Methods Used in the Analysis of Skeletal Lesions
Gross Study of Skeletal Lesions
Distribution of Lesions within the Skeleton
Types of Bone Abnormalities
Types of Abnormalities Associated with Joints
Radiological Study of Skeletal Lesions
Microscopic Study of Skeletal Lesions
5. Recent Advances in Bone, Dentin, and Enamel Biochemistry
Introduction
Mineralized Tissue Cell Biology
The Mineral of Bone, Dentin, and Enamel
Paleopathological Considerations
The Collagens of Bones and Teeth
Paleopathological Considerations
The Noncollagenous Proteins of Bones and Teeth
Paleopathological Considerations
Growth, Turnover, and Aging
Conclusions
6. Light Microscopic Analysis in Skeletal Paleopathology
The Need for Microscopic Analysis
Materials and Methods
Postmortem Changes
General Comments on Proliferative Reactions
Periosteal Reactions on Long Bones
Polsters
Grenzstreifen
Meningeal Reactions
Fracture of Skull Vault and Concomitant Phenomena
Primary Inflammatory Processes of the Pericranium and Skull Vault
Porotic Hyperostosis
Pseudopathology
Conclusions and Summary
7. Theoretical Issues in Paleopathology
Evolutionary Dynamics in The Human
Response to Disease
Scientific Nature of Paleopathology
Diagnostic Issues in Paleopathology
Inferences about the Health Status of a Population Based on Evidence of Skeletal Disease
Limitations of Skeletal Evidence of Disease
Female Immune Reactivity and Maternal Mortality
Gender As a Factor in Malnutrition and Morbidity
Hypothetical Models of Male and Female Immune Reactivity
Male/Female Ratios in Infectious Disease
Implications for Interpreting Evidence of Disease in Archeological Human Skeletons
Implications for Research in Paleopathology
Conclusions
8. Trauma
Introduction
Fracture
Pathology
Paleopathology
Dislocation
Pathology
Paleopathology
Deformation
Pathology
Paleopathology
Scalping
Pathology
Paleopathology
Mutilation
Trephination
History
Paleopathology
Traumatic Problems Arising from Pregnancy
Pathology
Paleopathology
Sincipital-T Mutilation
Summary and Conclusions
9. Infectious Diseases: Introduction, Biology, Osteomyelitis, Periostitis, Brucellosis, Glanders, and Septic Arthritis
Introduction
Humoral Versus Cellular Responses to Infectious Agents
Vascular Changes in Response to Infectious Agents
The Biology of Infection
Osteomyelitis
Pathology
Hematogenous Osteomyelitis
Changes in Individual Bones
Paleopathology
The Skull
Postcranial Osteomyelitis
Periostitis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Brucellosis
Introduction
Pathology
Paleopathology
Glanders
Pathology
Septic Arthritis
Pathology
Paleopathology
10. Infectious Diseases: Tuberculosis and Leprosy
Tuberculosis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Leprosy
Pathology
Paleopathology
11. Infectious Diseases: Treponematosis and Other Bacterial Infectious Diseases
Treponematosis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Leishmaniasis
Pathology
Actinomycosis and Nocardiosis
Pathology
Mycetoma (Maduromycosis)
Pathology
12. Infectious Diseases: Mycotic, Viral, and Multicelled Parasitic Diseases of the Human Skeleton
Introduction
Mycosis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Viral Infections
Introduction
Smallpox (Variola)
Rubella
Multicelled Parasitic Infections Echinococcosis
Introduction
Pathology
Paleopathology
Sarcoidosis
Introduction
Pathology
13. Circulatory Disturbances
Introduction
Blood Supply of Bones
Osteonecrosis
Introduction
Pathology
Necrosis of the Femoral Head
Pathology
Paleopathology
Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease and Slipped Femoral Capital Epiphysis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Other Disorders Associated with Osteonecrosis
Kehler's Diseases of the Tarsal Navicular Bone
Freiberg's Disease of a Metatarsal Head
Kienbeck's Disease of the Carpal Lunate Bone
Other Diseases Associated with Trauma and Vascular Deficiency
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osgood-Schlatter Disease of the Tibial Tubercle
Hypertrophic (Pulmonary) Osteoarthropathy
Aneurysmal Erosion
14. Reticuloendothelial and Hematopoietic Disorders
Introduction
Reticuloendothelial Diseases
Lipid Storage Diseases
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (Histiocytosis X)
Hematopoietic Diseases
Anemias
Leukemia
Myeloma
15. MetabOlic Disorders
Introduction
Vitamin C Deficiency
Pathology
Paleopathology
Rickets and Osteomalacia
Introduction
Pathology
Paleopathology
Hypophosphatasia
Pathology
Starvation
Pathology
Fluorosis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Osteopenia
Introduction
Pathology
Paleopathology
Localized Hyperostosis
Pathology
Generalized Hyperostosis with Pachydermia
Pathology
Paleopathology
16. Endocrine Disturbances
Introduction
Pituitary Disturbances
Pathology
Paleopathology
Other Endocrine Disturbances
Introduction
Pathology
Paleopathology
17. Miscellaneous Bone Diseases
Introduction
Paget's Disease
Pathology
Paleopathology
Fibrous Dysplasia
Pathology
Paleopathology
Neurofibromatosis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Myositis Ossificans Progressiva
Pathology
18. Congenital and Neuromechanical Abnormalities of the Skeleton
Introduction
Skull
Pathology
Paleopathology
Spine
Pathology
Paleopathology
Ribs and Sternum
Pathology and Paleopathology
Pelvis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Extremities
Pathology
Paleopathology
19. Skeletal Dysplasias and Related Diseases
Introduction
Defects in Endochondral Bone Formation
Achondroplasia
Mucopolysaccharidosis
Defects in Intramembranous Bone Formation
Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Cleidocranial Dysostosis
Osteopetrosis
Pyknodysostosis
Metaphyseal Dysplasia (Pyle's Disease)
Diaphyseal Sclerosis (Camurati-Engelmann's Disease)
Melorheostosis (Left's Disease)
Osteopoikilosis
Osteopathia Striata
20. Tumors and Tumor-like Lesions of Bone
Introduction
Primary Benign Tumors
Pathology
Paleopathology
Primary Malignant Bone Tumors
Pathology
Paleopathology
Metastatic Tumors
Pathology
Paleopathology
21. Osteoarthritis and Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis
Introduction
Osteoarthritis
Pathology
Paleopathology
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (Dish)
Pathology
Paleopathology
22. Erosive Arthropathies, Enthesopathies, and Miscellaneous Pathological Conditions of Joints
Introduction
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Pathology
Paleopathology of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Spondyloarthropathy
General Pathology
Ankylosing Spondylitis (Marie-Strtimpell's Disease)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Spondyloarthropathies Associated with Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Other Erosive Arthropathies
Gout
Ochronosis (Alkaptonuria)
Neuropathic Arthropathy (Charcot's Joint)
23. Dental Disease and Miscellaneous Pathol gical Conditions of Jaws
Introduction
Dental Disease
Dental Caries
Gingivitis and Periodontitis
Disturbances in Dental Development
Dental Trauma
Dental Attrition
Dental Discoloration
Miscellaneous Pathological Conditions of Jaws
Pathology
Literature Cited
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 645
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 23rd December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525631
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125286282
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301751
About the Author
Donald Ortner
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anthropology; National Museum of Natural History; Smithsonian Institution
Reviews
"This book provides a detailed and integrated description of the paleopathology of the human skeleton...I strongly recommend this book also for basic scientists and clinicians interested in bone diseases since the study of skeletal paleopathology undoubtedly will broaden our understanding of bone biology." --WIENER MEDIZINISCHE WOCHENSCHRIFT
"This is a comprehensive book that is rare in its field. Highly recommended." --E-STREAMS, November 2003