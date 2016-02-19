Identification of Linear Systems
1st Edition
A Practical Guideline to Accurate Modeling
Description
This book concentrates on the problem of accurate modeling of linear systems. It presents a thorough description of a method of modeling a linear dynamic invariant system by its transfer function. The first two chapters provide a general introduction and review for those readers who are unfamiliar with identification theory so that they have a sufficient background knowledge for understanding the methods described later. The main body of the book looks at the basic method used by the authors to estimate the parameter of the transfer function, how it is possible to optimize the excitation signals. Further chapters extend the estimation method proposed. Applications are then discussed and the book concludes with practical guidelines which illustrate the method and offer some rules-of-thumb.
Readership
For researchers and practising engineers who have to deal with the modeling of linear dynamic systems and specialists in identification theory.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected topics: Preface. A General Introduction to Parameter Estimation. Steps in the identification process. Parameter estimation, an example: measurement of a resistor. The ideal estimator. A Review of Estimation Methods and their Applications. Motives in focusing on the least squares technique. Parametric models. Time domain versus frequency domain. Errors due to noise on the independent variables. A Maximum Likelihood Estimator for Linear Time Invariant Systems. Measurement of a resistance. Estimation of transfer functions: a practical approach. Estimation of transfer functions: a theoretical approach. Numerical considerations. Extensions of the model. Application of ELiS to experimental data. Conclusions. Design of Excitation Signals. Optimization of the time domain behaviour of excitation signals. Optimizing the frequency domain behaviour of excitation signals: design of optimized power spectra. Model Selection. Verification of model validity. Introduction of the model complexity in the cost function. Study of the influence of model errors on the behaviour of the cost function. Optimal experiment strategy. Examples. Estimation of Linear Time Invariant Systems with Delay. The estimation algorithm and its properties. Simulations. Phase Correction of Linear Time Invariant Systems with Digital Allpass Filters. Phase distortion. Optimization strategy. Noise sensitivity. Application of ELiS to Measurement Problems. Modal analysis. Flight flutter data analysis. A Guideline for Transfer Function Estimation. Accurate modeling of a linear analog system. References. Author index. Subject index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 20th May 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080912561
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080407340
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493306916
About the Author
J. Schoukens
R. Pintelon
Affiliations and Expertise
Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Brussels, Belgium