Ideas of Quantum Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Ideas of Quantum Chemistry shows how quantum mechanics is applied to chemistry to give it a theoretical foundation. The structure of the book (a TREE-form) emphasizes the logical relationships between various topics, facts and methods. It shows the reader which parts of the text are needed for understanding specific aspects of the subject matter. Interspersed throughout the text are short biographies of key scientists and their contributions to the development of the field.
Ideas of Quantum Chemistry has both textbook and reference work aspects. Like a textbook, the material is organized into digestable sections with each chapter following the same structure. It answers frequently asked questions and highlights the most important conclusions and the essential mathematical formulae in the text. In its reference aspects, it has a broader range than traditional quantum chemistry books and reviews virtually all of the pertinent literature. It is useful both for beginners as well as specialists in advanced topics of quantum chemistry. The book is supplemented by an appendix on the Internet.
Key Features
- Presents the widest range of quantum chemical problems covered in one book
- Unique structure allows material to be tailored to the specific needs of the reader
- Informal language facilitates the understanding of difficult topics
Readership
For chemistry undergraduates and graduates, professors, researchers and in particular those studying quantum chemistry - from beginners to professionals. Also beneficial to those involved in biology, biotechnology, physics, astronomy, material sciences.
Table of Contents
- The Magic of Quantum Mechanics
- Schroedinger Equation
- Beyond the Schroedinger Equation
- Exact Solutions - our Beacons
- Two Fundamental Approximate Methods
- Separation of Electronic and Nuclear Motions
- Motion of the Nuclei
- Electronic Motion in the Mean Field: Atoms and Molecules
- Electronic Motion in the Mean Field: Periodic Systems
- Correlation of the Electronic Motions
- Electronic Motion: Density Functional Theory
- Molecule in Electric or Magnetic Fields
- Intermolecular Interactions
- Intermolecular Motion of Nuclei And Electrons: Chemical Reactions
- Information Processing - Mission of Chemistry
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 28th November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466767
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444522276
About the Author
Lucjan Piela
Professor Piela received his bachelor degree in 1960 from the histroric Konarski College in his home town of Rzeszow, Poland. In 1965, he graduated with a Masters of Science from the University of Warsaw and, after obtaining his Ph.D. from the same university 5 years later, went on to became a professor in 1976. In addition to his work in Warsaw, he has carried out research in the Centre Européen de Calcul Atomique et Moléculaire (France), Facultés Universitaires de Namur (Belgium) and Cornell University (USA). In addition to being the author of about hundred papers published in international journals, Professor Piela is an elected member of the Academie Royale des Sciences, Lettres et Beaux-Arts de Belgique, and a member of the European Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland
