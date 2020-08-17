ICU Quick Drug Guide
1st Edition
Authors: Jennifer Lee
Paperback ISBN: 9780323680479
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2020
Page Count: 233
Description
Offering essential, evidence-based practice guidelines specifically for the critical care setting, ICU Quick Drug Guide contains up-to-date information in a quick-access format. This portable handbook provides fast, accurate drug therapy information needed at the point of care, including expert advice throughout to help clinicians determine optimal pharmacological therapy.
Details
About the Author
Jennifer Lee
