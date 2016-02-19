Iatrophilosophers of the Hellenic States - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167923, 9781483195407

Iatrophilosophers of the Hellenic States

1st Edition

Authors: John Precope
eBook ISBN: 9781483195407
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1954
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Iatrophilosophers of the Hellenic States distinguishes the iatrophilosophers from the manual practitioners and from the educated amateur or theoretical researcher. This book discusses the intrusion of philosophy into medicine, which was the first background of the scientific spirit amongst the Greeks.

Organized into five parts encompassing 30 chapters, this book begins with an overview of several great priest-physicians or religious healers, including Linus, Orpheus, Musaeus, and Asclepius. This text then describes the great men that earned the title of "wise". Other chapters consider Thales, who gained the title "wise" in the time of the Athenian archon Damusius. This book discusses as well several men of a speculative turn of mind, known as dialecticians or sophists. The final chapter deals with Aristotle, the famous iatrophilospher who flourished during the time the Hellenic States had remained free or independent.

This book is a valuable resource for readers whose interests span a variety of fields.

Table of Contents


Priest-Physicians

Linus, Orpheus, Musaeus

Melampus, Asclepius

Wise Men

Epimenides of Crete, Solon

Physicists

Thales

Pherekydes, Anaximander, Anaximenes

Pythagoras, Alkmaeon, Xenophanes

Diogenes of Apollonia

Heracleitus, Parmenides

Zeno of Elea, Melissus, Empedocles

Anaxagoras

Leucippus, Democritus

Sophists

Protagoras, Prodicus, Gorgias

Thrasymachus Hippias, Antiphon

Socrates

Plato

Aristotle

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1954
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195407

About the Author

John Precope

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.