Hyphenations of Capillary Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128096383

Hyphenations of Capillary Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Tranchida Luigi Mondello
Paperback ISBN: 9780128096383
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 600
Description

Hyphenations of Capillary Chromatography with Mass Spectrometry provides comprehensive coverage of capillary chromatography with mass spectrometry—both single and multidimensional approaches. The book examines nearly all capillary chromatography approaches, combined with a variety of MS forms, giving readers a wide and detailed view on current-day analytical strategies and applications. Of particular focus are novel developments in the field of MS, such as the Orbitrap, HR ToF, ToF MS with variable electron-impact energy, fast MS-MS and APGC technology.

Junior scientists conducting research on mono-dimensional chromatography-MS fundamental relationships and experienced analytical chemists working in conventional capillary chromatography and classical multidimensional chromatography will find this an ideal application-based reference on the hyphenations of these domains.

Key Features

  • Combines mass spectrometry with a range of chromatographic approaches
  • Emphasizes the importance of both capillary chromatography and mass spectrometry methods, thus stimulating separation scientists to fully exploit both analytical dimensions
  • Authored by two of the world’s leading analytical chemists who have a total of more than 40 years of experience in research and instruction

Readership

Analytical chemists operating in multidimensional, comprehensive, and conventional capillary chromatography

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Hyphenation of gas chromatography with mass spectrometry: history, general principles and theoretical aspects
    3. Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry
    3.1. Hyphenations of 1D GC with mass spectrometry
    3.1.1. Conventional GC
    3.1.2. Fast GC
    3.2. Hyphenations of 2D GC with mass spectrometry
    3.2.1. Classical 2D GC
    3.2.2. Comprehensive 2D GC
    4. Hyphenation of capillary liquid chromatography with mass spectrometry: history, general principles and theoretical aspects
    5. Capillary liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry
    5.1. Hyphenations of 1D capillary LC with mass spectrometry
    5.2. Hyphenations of 2D capillary LC with mass spectrometry
    6. Capillary supercritical fluid chromatography-mass spectrometry
    6.1 History, general principles and theoretical aspects
    6.2 Hyphenations of 1D and 2D capillary SFC with mass spectrometry
    7. Capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry
    7.1 History, general principles and theoretical aspects
    7.2 Hyphenations of 1D and 2D CE with mass spectrometry
    8. Hyphenation of mixed-mode multidimensional chromatography with mass spectrometry
    5.1. LC-GC
    5.2. SFC-GC
    5.3. LC-CE
    5.4. LC-SFC

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128096383

About the Editor

Peter Tranchida

is co-author of approx. 90 papers, 16 book chapters and of over 220 oral/poster presentations in national and international meetings. In 2012, he received the "John Phillips Award" for his work in the field of comprehensive 2D GC. His main research activities are focused on the analysis of volatiles contained in complex samples, by using advanced gas chromatographic methodologies and innovative column stationary phases. In particular, he has acquired considerable experience in the use of fast and very-fast gas chromatographic techniques. Furthermore, he is actively engaged in the use of classical multidimensional GC and LC-GC instruments, and comprehensive two-dimensional GC (GC×GC) and LC-GC (LC×GC) systems, hyphenated to various MS systems (quadMS, MSMS, high-resToFMS).

Affiliations and Expertise

Dipartimento di Scienze Chimiche, Biologiche, Farmaceutiche ed Ambientali, University of Messina, Italy

Luigi Mondello

He is co-editor of a book on Multidimensional Chromatography, and he has been invited lecturer in national and international congresses and meetings. His research interests include Chromatography techniques and the development of coupled techniques such as LC-GC-MS, GC-GC, GCxGC, LCxLC, LCxGC and their applications in the study of natural complex matrices. Prof. Mondello has been member of the scientific and organizing committees of national and international meetings in the field of analytical chemistry. He was also Chairman of the 36th and 38th International Symposium on Capillary Chromatography and the 9th and 11th GCxGC Symposium, Riva del Garda, Italy and Chairman of the 14th International Symposium on Advances in Extraction Technologies, Messina.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dipartimento di Scienze Chimiche, Biologiche, Farmaceutiche ed Ambientali, University of Messina, Italy

