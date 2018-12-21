Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 37-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Historical Perspective and the Diagnostic Dilemma
Echocardiography for Diagnosis and Management
Cardiac Magnetic Resonance for Diagnosis and Risk Stratification
Genetic Testing and Counseling
Role of Advanced Testing: Invasive Hemodynamics, Biopsies and CPET
Lifestyle Modification and Medical Management
Arrhythmia Evaluation and Management
Sudden Cardiac Death Risk Stratification and the Role of the ICD
Choice of Septal Reduction Therapies and Alcohol Septal Ablation
Surgical Myectomy: Sub-aortic, Mid-ventricular and Apical
Advanced Heart Failure Management and Transplantation
Novel Pharmacotherapy
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Srihari S. Naidu and Julio A. Panza, will focus on Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Articles in this issue include: Historical Perspective and the Diagnostic Dilemma, Echocardiography for Diagnosis and Management, Cardiac Magnetic Resonance for Diagnosis and Risk Stratification, Genetic Testing and Counseling, Role of Advanced Testing: Invasive Hemodynamics, Biopsies and CPET, Lifestyle Modification and Medical Management, Arrhythmia Evaluation and Management, Sudden Cardiac Death Risk Stratification and the Role of the ICD, Choice of Septal Reduction Therapies and Alcohol Septal Ablation, Surgical Myectomy: Sub-aortic, Mid-ventricular and Apical, Advanced Heart Failure Management and Transplantation, Novel Pharmacotherapy, and Unresolved Issues and Future Directions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654487
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323654470
About the Authors
Srihari Naidu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center, Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla NY
Julio Panza Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Cardiology, Westchester Medical Center and WMC Health Network, Professor of Medicine and Endowed Chair of Cardiology, New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY 10595