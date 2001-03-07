Hyperthermophilic Enzymes, Part B, Volume 331
1st Edition
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymologyis one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences. This volume and its companions (Volumes 330 and 334) cover all current knowledge concerning hyperthermophilic enzymes. Major topics in this volume include the enzymes of central metabolism and respiratory enzymes.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in biochemistry, molecular biology, biophysics, microbiology, and cell biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 7th March 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884196
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822323
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Adams Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Georgia, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Athens, U.S.A.
Roger Kelly Serial Volume Editor
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA