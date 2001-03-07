Hyperthermophilic Enzymes, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822323, 9780080884196

Hyperthermophilic Enzymes, Part B, Volume 331

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: John Abelson Melvin Simon
Serial Volume Editors: Michael Adams Roger Kelly
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822323
eBook ISBN: 9780080884196
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th March 2001
Page Count: 494
Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymologyis one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences. This volume and its companions (Volumes 330 and 334) cover all current knowledge concerning hyperthermophilic enzymes. Major topics in this volume include the enzymes of central metabolism and respiratory enzymes.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in biochemistry, molecular biology, biophysics, microbiology, and cell biology.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

John Abelson Editor-in-Chief

California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.

Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief

The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Adams Serial Volume Editor

The University of Georgia, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Athens, U.S.A.

Roger Kelly Serial Volume Editor

