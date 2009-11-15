Hypertension and Kidney Disease - ECAB
1st Edition
Description
Hypertension is fast becoming a pandemic of enormous proportions, and its sequelae of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular adverse events is making it a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The interrelationship of hypertension and kidney changes though established for quite some time, the exact mechanisms and causality are still being discovered. The role of kidney as evidenced by subtle changes in the initiation of ‘primary hypertension’ is increasingly being scrutinized. The effects of established renal causes that induce hypertension such as renal artery stenosis are well established. Pediatric population is also no longer immune to this potentially debilitating condition.
This book will help the readers to:
- Understand the intricacies of the genesis of hypertension and its effects on the kidney
- Explore the various established guidelines and newer promising aspects in diagnosis and management of hypertension and the kidney changes
- Know the newer emerging concepts in the treatment of hypertension in the pediatric population
- Enlighten them about the benefits of timely management of the condition to prevent its progression to end-stage kidney disease, which requires expensive and invasive interventions not suitable to majority of population in a developing country like ours.
This book aims to guide the practitioner to diagnose and manage hypertension in the setting of suspected, diagnosed, or established kidney disease with special reference to practical experience in India.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Renal Artery Stenosis
Childhood Hypertension: Emerging Concepts
Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease
Essential Hypertension: Pathogenesis and Pathophysiology
Prevention of Hypertension in Kidney Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131223420
About the Editor
Suresh Tiwari
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nephrology & Transplant Medicine Fortis Institute of Renal Sciences Fortis Escort Heart Research Institute, New Delhi Former Professor & HOD, Nephrology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.