Hypertension and Kidney Disease - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131223420

Hypertension and Kidney Disease - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: Suresh Tiwari
Paperback ISBN: 9788131223420
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th November 2009
Page Count: 152
Description

Hypertension is fast becoming a pandemic of enormous proportions, and its sequelae of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular adverse events is making it a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The interrelationship of hypertension and kidney changes though established for quite some time, the exact mechanisms and causality are still being discovered. The role of kidney as evidenced by subtle changes in the initiation of ‘primary hypertension’ is increasingly being scrutinized. The effects of established renal causes that induce hypertension such as renal artery stenosis are well established. Pediatric population is also no longer immune to this potentially debilitating condition.

This book will help the readers to:

  • Understand the intricacies of the genesis of hypertension and its effects on the kidney
  • Explore the various established guidelines and newer promising aspects in diagnosis and management of hypertension and the kidney changes
  • Know the newer emerging concepts in the treatment of hypertension in the pediatric population
  • Enlighten them about the benefits of timely management of the condition to prevent its progression to end-stage kidney disease, which requires expensive and invasive interventions not suitable to majority of population in a developing country like ours.

This book aims to guide the practitioner to diagnose and manage hypertension in the setting of suspected, diagnosed, or established kidney disease with special reference to practical experience in India.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Renal Artery Stenosis

Childhood Hypertension: Emerging Concepts

Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Disease

Essential Hypertension: Pathogenesis and Pathophysiology

Prevention of Hypertension in Kidney Disease

About the Editor

Suresh Tiwari

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Nephrology & Transplant Medicine Fortis Institute of Renal Sciences Fortis Escort Heart Research Institute, New Delhi Former Professor & HOD, Nephrology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

