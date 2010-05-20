Hyperspectral Imaging for Food Quality Analysis and Control

Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and is a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, recipient of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, recipient of the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and named as a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher in 2015.

Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and naming as 2015 Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher. His many scholarly works have become standard reference materials for researchers in the areas of computer vision/hyperspectral imaging, computational fluid dynamics modelling, and vacuum cooling. Results of his work have been published in more than 400 peer-reviewed journal papers (Web of Science h-index = 66), among them; thirty papers have been selected by ESI as highly-cited papers, ranking him first in the world in Agricultural Sciences.