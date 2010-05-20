Hyperspectral Imaging for Food Quality Analysis and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747532, 9780080886282

Hyperspectral Imaging for Food Quality Analysis and Control

1st Edition

Editors: Da-Wen Sun
eBook ISBN: 9780080886282
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747532
Paperback ISBN: 9780128102237
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th May 2010
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
131.00
111.35
175.00
148.75
188.14
159.92
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
160.00
136.00
100.00
85.00
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Based on the integration of computer vision and spectrscopy techniques, hyperspectral imaging is a novel technology for obtaining both spatial and spectral information on a product. Used for nearly 20 years in the aerospace and military industries, more recently hyperspectral imaging has emerged and matured into one of the most powerful and rapidly growing methods of non-destructive food quality analysis and control.

Hyperspectral Imaging for Food Quality Analysis and Control provides the core information about how this proven science can be practically applied for food quality assessment, including information on the equipment available and selection of the most appropriate of those instruments.

Additionally, real-world food-industry-based examples are included, giving the reader important insights into the actual application of the science in evaluating food products.

Key Features

  • Presentation of principles and instruments provides core understanding of how this science performs, as well as guideline on selecting the most appropriate equipment for implementation
  • Includes real-world, practical application to demonstrate the viability and challenges of working with this technology
  • Provides necessary information for making correct determination on use of hyperspectral imaging

Readership

Food engineers and technologists working in research, product and process development, and operations.
Undergraduate and graduate food science students exploring food quality and control

Table of Contents

Part I: Fundamentals
Principles of Hyperspectral Imaging Technology
Spectral Pre-Processing Techniques
Hypercube Classification Methods
Hyperspectral Image Processing Techniques
Hyperspectral Imaging Instruments

Part II: Applications
Pork Quality Using a Hyperspectral Imaging System
Automated Poultry Carcass Inspection by Hyperspectral-Multispectral Line-Scan Imaging System
Quality Evaluation of Fish Fillets by Hyperspectral Imaging
Bruise Detection of Apples Using Hyperspectral Imaging; Analysis of Hyperspectral Images of Citrus Fruits
Using NIR Hyperspectral Imaging for Bruise Detection of Strawberr
Visualization of Sugar Distribution of Melons by Hyperspectral Technique
Measuring Ripening of Tomatoes Using Imaging Spectrometry
Hyperspectral Reflectance Imaging for Detection of Bruising on Pickling Cucumber
Classification of Wheat Kernels Using Near-Infrared Reflectance Hyperspectral Imaging.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080886282
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747532
Paperback ISBN:
9780128102237

About the Editor

Da-Wen Sun

Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and is a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, recipient of the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, recipient of the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, and named as a Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher in 2015.

Dr. Da-Wen Sun is internationally recognized for his leadership in food engineering research and education and a highly respected journal editor. He is the recipient of numerous awards and honors including election to the Royal Irish Academy in 2010, selection as a Member of Academia Europaea (The Academy of Europe) in 2011, induction as a Fellow of International Academy of Food Science and Technology in 2012, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) Freezing Research Award in 2013, the International Association of Engineering and Food (IAEF) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and naming as 2015 Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researcher. His many scholarly works have become standard reference materials for researchers in the areas of computer vision/hyperspectral imaging, computational fluid dynamics modelling, and vacuum cooling. Results of his work have been published in more than 400 peer-reviewed journal papers (Web of Science h-index = 66), among them; thirty papers have been selected by ESI as highly-cited papers, ranking him first in the world in Agricultural Sciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Food Refrigeration and Computerised Food Technology, University College Dublin, National University of Ireland, Belfield, Dublin, Ireland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.