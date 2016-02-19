Hypersonic Flow Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955968, 9780323148764

Hypersonic Flow Theory

1st Edition

Authors: Wallace Hayes
eBook ISBN: 9780323148764
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 480
Description

Hypersonic Flow Theory presents the fundamentals of fluid mechanics, focusing on the hypersonic flow theory and approaches in theoretical aerodynamics.

This book discusses the assumptions underlying hypersonic flow theory, unified supersonic-hypersonic similitude, two-dimensional and axisymmetric bodies, and circular cylinder. The constant-streamtube-area approximation, streamtube-continuity methods, and tangent-wedge and tangent-cone are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the similar laminar boundary layer solutions, bluntness induced interactions on slender bodies, and free molecule transfer theory. The dynamics of hypersonic flight or hypersonic wing theory, magnetohydrodynamic theory, or any developments involving treatment of the Boltzmann equation are not included.

This publication is intended for hypersonic aerodynamicists, students, and researchers conducting work on the hypersonic flow phenomena.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I. General Considerations

1.1 Introductory Remarks

1.2 General Features of Hypersonic Flow Fields

1.3 Assumptions Underlying Hypersonic Flow Theory

1.4 The Normal Shock Wave

1.5 Oblique and Curved Shocks

1.6 Mach Number Independence Principle

1.7 Real-Fluid Effects

II. Small-Disturbance Theory

2.1 Introduction and Basic Equations

2.2 Hypersonic Similitude

2.3 Unified Supersonic-Hypersonic Similitude

2.4 Strip Theory

2.5 Examples of Small-Disturbance Solutions

2.6 Similar Solutions

2.7 Unsteady Flow Theory

III. Newtonian Theory

3.1 The Gasdynamics of Sir Isaac Newton

3.2 Two-Dimensional and Axisymmetric Bodies

3.3 Simple Shapes and Free Layers

3.4 Optimum Shapes

3.5 Shock Layer Structure and Cross Flow Phenomena

3.6 Shock Layer Structure with Cross Flow

3.7 Unsteady Flow

IV. Constant-Density Solutions

4.1 The Wedge

4.2 The Cone

4.3 Circular Cylinder

4.4 The Sphere

4.5 Solutions with Cross Flow

V. The Theory of Thin Shock Layers

5.1 Basic Concepts

5.2 Successive Approximation Schemes

5.3 Constant-Streamtube-Area Approximation

5.4 Variable-Streamtube-Area Approximations

VI. Other Methods for Blunt-Body Flows

6.1 Nature of the Problem

6.2 Streamtube-Continuity Methods

6.3 Method of integral Relations

6.4 Relaxation Techniques

6.5 The Inverse Problem

VII. Other Methods for Locally Supersonic Flows

7.1 Method of Characteristics

7.2 Shock-Expansion Theory

7.3 Tangent-Wedge and Tangent-Cone

7.4 Successive Approximation Schemes

VIII. Viscous Flows

8.1 Hypersonic Viscous Effects

8.2 Boundary Layer Equations

8.3 Similar Laminar Boundary Layer Solutions

8.4 Local Similarity Concept

8.5 Integral Methods

8.6 Series-Expansion Methods

8.7 The Turbulent Boundary Layer

IX. Viscous Interactions

9.1 Flow Models and Interaction Parameters

9.2 Weak Pressure Interactions

9.3 Strong Pressure Interactions

9.4 Integral and Inverse Methods

9.5 Bluntness Induced Interactions on Slender Bodies

9.6 Vorticity Interactions

X. Free Molecule and Rarefied Gas Flows

10.1 General Features of Rarefied Gas Flows

10.2 Continuum Solutions for Rarefied Gas Flows

10.3 Free Molecule Transfer Theory

10.4 Infinite Speed Ratio Flows

10.5 Free Molecule Similitude and Finite Speed Ratio Flows

Cited References

Symbol Index

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Wallace Hayes

