Hypersonic Flow Theory
1st Edition
Hypersonic Flow Theory presents the fundamentals of fluid mechanics, focusing on the hypersonic flow theory and approaches in theoretical aerodynamics.
This book discusses the assumptions underlying hypersonic flow theory, unified supersonic-hypersonic similitude, two-dimensional and axisymmetric bodies, and circular cylinder. The constant-streamtube-area approximation, streamtube-continuity methods, and tangent-wedge and tangent-cone are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the similar laminar boundary layer solutions, bluntness induced interactions on slender bodies, and free molecule transfer theory. The dynamics of hypersonic flight or hypersonic wing theory, magnetohydrodynamic theory, or any developments involving treatment of the Boltzmann equation are not included.
This publication is intended for hypersonic aerodynamicists, students, and researchers conducting work on the hypersonic flow phenomena.
I. General Considerations
1.1 Introductory Remarks
1.2 General Features of Hypersonic Flow Fields
1.3 Assumptions Underlying Hypersonic Flow Theory
1.4 The Normal Shock Wave
1.5 Oblique and Curved Shocks
1.6 Mach Number Independence Principle
1.7 Real-Fluid Effects
II. Small-Disturbance Theory
2.1 Introduction and Basic Equations
2.2 Hypersonic Similitude
2.3 Unified Supersonic-Hypersonic Similitude
2.4 Strip Theory
2.5 Examples of Small-Disturbance Solutions
2.6 Similar Solutions
2.7 Unsteady Flow Theory
III. Newtonian Theory
3.1 The Gasdynamics of Sir Isaac Newton
3.2 Two-Dimensional and Axisymmetric Bodies
3.3 Simple Shapes and Free Layers
3.4 Optimum Shapes
3.5 Shock Layer Structure and Cross Flow Phenomena
3.6 Shock Layer Structure with Cross Flow
3.7 Unsteady Flow
IV. Constant-Density Solutions
4.1 The Wedge
4.2 The Cone
4.3 Circular Cylinder
4.4 The Sphere
4.5 Solutions with Cross Flow
V. The Theory of Thin Shock Layers
5.1 Basic Concepts
5.2 Successive Approximation Schemes
5.3 Constant-Streamtube-Area Approximation
5.4 Variable-Streamtube-Area Approximations
VI. Other Methods for Blunt-Body Flows
6.1 Nature of the Problem
6.2 Streamtube-Continuity Methods
6.3 Method of integral Relations
6.4 Relaxation Techniques
6.5 The Inverse Problem
VII. Other Methods for Locally Supersonic Flows
7.1 Method of Characteristics
7.2 Shock-Expansion Theory
7.3 Tangent-Wedge and Tangent-Cone
7.4 Successive Approximation Schemes
VIII. Viscous Flows
8.1 Hypersonic Viscous Effects
8.2 Boundary Layer Equations
8.3 Similar Laminar Boundary Layer Solutions
8.4 Local Similarity Concept
8.5 Integral Methods
8.6 Series-Expansion Methods
8.7 The Turbulent Boundary Layer
IX. Viscous Interactions
9.1 Flow Models and Interaction Parameters
9.2 Weak Pressure Interactions
9.3 Strong Pressure Interactions
9.4 Integral and Inverse Methods
9.5 Bluntness Induced Interactions on Slender Bodies
9.6 Vorticity Interactions
X. Free Molecule and Rarefied Gas Flows
10.1 General Features of Rarefied Gas Flows
10.2 Continuum Solutions for Rarefied Gas Flows
10.3 Free Molecule Transfer Theory
10.4 Infinite Speed Ratio Flows
10.5 Free Molecule Similitude and Finite Speed Ratio Flows
Cited References
Symbol Index
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148764