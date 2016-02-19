Hypersonic Flow Theory presents the fundamentals of fluid mechanics, focusing on the hypersonic flow theory and approaches in theoretical aerodynamics.

This book discusses the assumptions underlying hypersonic flow theory, unified supersonic-hypersonic similitude, two-dimensional and axisymmetric bodies, and circular cylinder. The constant-streamtube-area approximation, streamtube-continuity methods, and tangent-wedge and tangent-cone are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the similar laminar boundary layer solutions, bluntness induced interactions on slender bodies, and free molecule transfer theory. The dynamics of hypersonic flight or hypersonic wing theory, magnetohydrodynamic theory, or any developments involving treatment of the Boltzmann equation are not included.

This publication is intended for hypersonic aerodynamicists, students, and researchers conducting work on the hypersonic flow phenomena.