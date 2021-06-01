COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Hyperpolarized Carbon-13 Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128222690

Hyperpolarized Carbon-13 Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Editor: Peder Larson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128222690
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 325
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
209.94
131.00
115.00
150.00
112.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hyperpolarized Carbon-13 Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy thoroughly explains HP 13C MRI, its principles and the rapidly evolving state-of-the-art. Users will learn how to design a hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR experiment, perform a hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR experiment, and analyze and interpret hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR data. MRI with hyperpolarized carbon-13 agents is a powerful, emerging human imaging modality that can measure real-time metabolism. It’s primary use is for metabolic imaging, but it can also measure perfusion, pH, and necrosis. This book explains how it works, presents requirements, shows how to interpret results, and gives an overview of current biomedical applications.

It is very suitable for engineers, scientists and clinicians in radiology and biomedical imaging who want to understand this technology.

Key Features

  • Gives an understanding of dissolution dynamic nuclear polarization
  • Explains the behavioazr of hyperpolarized carbon-13 agents
  • Identifies promising and potential applications of hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in MRI, clinicians and clinical researchers

Table of Contents

1. DNP Physics
2. DNP Hardware
3. HP Acquisition Methods
4. HP Experimental Methods
5. HP Agents and Biochemical Interactions
6. HP Data Analysis and Visualization
7. Integration into Cancer Studies
8. Integration into Neurological Studies
9. Integration into Cardiac Studies
10. Integration into Liver Studies

Details

No. of pages:
325
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128222690

About the Editor

Peder Larson

Peder Larson, PhD, is an Associate Professor in Residence and a Principal Investigator in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Larson's research program is primarily centered around developing new MRI scanning and reconstruction technology for improved clinical outcomes Dr. Peder Larson got his PhD under Dwight Nishimura from the Department of Electrical Engineering at Stanford University on "MRI of Semi-solid Tissues" in 2007. His research interests are in RF pulse design, pulse sequence development, novel imaging strategies, and optimized reconstruction methods for MRI, with an emphasis on applications in Hyperpolarized carbon-13 agents and semi-solid tissue imaging with ultrashort echo time (UTE) methods.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor in Residence and Principal Investigator, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, University of California, San Francisco, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.