Hyperpolarized Carbon-13 Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Hyperpolarized Carbon-13 Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Spectroscopy thoroughly explains HP 13C MRI, its principles and the rapidly evolving state-of-the-art. Users will learn how to design a hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR experiment, perform a hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR experiment, and analyze and interpret hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR data. MRI with hyperpolarized carbon-13 agents is a powerful, emerging human imaging modality that can measure real-time metabolism. It’s primary use is for metabolic imaging, but it can also measure perfusion, pH, and necrosis. This book explains how it works, presents requirements, shows how to interpret results, and gives an overview of current biomedical applications.
It is very suitable for engineers, scientists and clinicians in radiology and biomedical imaging who want to understand this technology.
Key Features
- Gives an understanding of dissolution dynamic nuclear polarization
- Explains the behavioazr of hyperpolarized carbon-13 agents
- Identifies promising and potential applications of hyperpolarized carbon-13 MR
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in MRI, clinicians and clinical researchers
Table of Contents
1. DNP Physics
2. DNP Hardware
3. HP Acquisition Methods
4. HP Experimental Methods
5. HP Agents and Biochemical Interactions
6. HP Data Analysis and Visualization
7. Integration into Cancer Studies
8. Integration into Neurological Studies
9. Integration into Cardiac Studies
10. Integration into Liver Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222690
About the Editor
Peder Larson
Peder Larson, PhD, is an Associate Professor in Residence and a Principal Investigator in the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Larson's research program is primarily centered around developing new MRI scanning and reconstruction technology for improved clinical outcomes Dr. Peder Larson got his PhD under Dwight Nishimura from the Department of Electrical Engineering at Stanford University on "MRI of Semi-solid Tissues" in 2007. His research interests are in RF pulse design, pulse sequence development, novel imaging strategies, and optimized reconstruction methods for MRI, with an emphasis on applications in Hyperpolarized carbon-13 agents and semi-solid tissue imaging with ultrashort echo time (UTE) methods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in Residence and Principal Investigator, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, University of California, San Francisco, USA
