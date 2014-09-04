Hyperhidrosis, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 32-4

Topics in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics include: Incidence and prevalence; Impact on quality of life; Special considerations of hyperhidrosis in children; Topical therapies; Iontophoresis; Botox for axillary hyperhidrosis; Botox for palmar/plantar hyperhidrosis; Botox for other hyperhidrosis; Systemic therapies for hyperhidrosis; Procedural approaches; Endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy; Emerging and investigative treatments; Resources for patients and physicians; Incorporating diagnosis and treatment into clinical practice. Dr David Pariser is Editor of this publication; a founding member of the International Hyperhidrosis Society and renown researcher and lecturer on mechanism, diagnosis, and treatment of hyperhidrosis, Dr Pariser continues to investigate therapies that are effective for patients.