Hyperhidrosis, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326070, 9780323326087

Hyperhidrosis, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Pariser
eBook ISBN: 9780323326087
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326070
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2014
Description

Topics in this issue of Dermatologic Clinics include: Incidence and prevalence; Impact on quality of life; Special considerations of hyperhidrosis in children; Topical therapies; Iontophoresis; Botox for axillary hyperhidrosis; Botox for palmar/plantar hyperhidrosis; Botox for other hyperhidrosis; Systemic therapies for hyperhidrosis; Procedural approaches; Endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy; Emerging and investigative treatments; Resources for patients and physicians; Incorporating diagnosis and treatment into clinical practice. Dr David Pariser is Editor of this publication; a founding member of the International Hyperhidrosis Society and renown researcher and lecturer on mechanism, diagnosis, and treatment of hyperhidrosis, Dr Pariser continues to investigate therapies that are effective for patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326087
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326070

About the Authors

David Pariser Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Eastern Virginia Medical School and Pariser Dermatology Specialists Norfolk, Virginia

