Hypercoagulable States and New Anticoagulants, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-4
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Crowther Marco Donadini
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725292
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th August 2010
Description
This issue addresses hypercoagulable states, such as antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, cancer-associated thrombosis, and coagulopathy associated with sepsis. New anticoagulants discussed include oral Xa inhibitors, oral IIa inhibitors, agents for the treatment of HIT, and use of low molecular weight heparin to improve survival in cancer patients.
About the Authors
Mark Crowther Author
Marco Donadini Author
