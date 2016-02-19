Hydrostatic and Hybrid Bearing Design
Hydrostatic and Hybrid Bearing Design is a 15-chapter book that focuses on the bearing design and testing. This book first describes the application of hydrostatic bearings, as well as the device pressure, flow, force, power, and temperature. Subsequent chapters discuss the load and flow rate of thrust pads; circuit design, flow control, load, and stiffness; and the basis of the design procedures and selection of tolerances. The specific types of bearings, their design, dynamics, and experimental methods and testing are also shown. This book will be very valuable to students of engineering design and lubrication.
Table of Contents
Preface
Usual Meaning of Symbols
1 Application of Hydrostatic Bearings
1.1 Introduction
1.2 What is a Hydrostatic Bearing?
1.3 When Should a Hydrostatic Bearing Be Employed?
1.4 Bearing Selection
1.5 Materials Selection
2 Basic Theory Governing Pressure, Flow and Bearing Forces
2.1 Viscosity
2.2 Density: Consistent Units
2.3 Compressibility
2.4 Viscous Flow between Parallel Plates
2.5 Combined Pressure and Velocity-Induced Viscous Flow in a Two-Dimensional Non-Parallel Film
2.6 Flow through Restrictors
2.7 Recess Pressure and Pressure Ratio
2.8 Bearing Load
2.9 Use of Dimensionless Data
3 Power, Temperature Rise and Minimum Power
3.1 Pumping Power
3.2 Friction Power
3.3 Total Power and Power Ratio
3.4 Temperature Rise
3.5 Optimization
3.6 Minimum Power for Low-Speed Bearings (K = 0)
3.7 Minimum Power for High-Speed Recessed Bearings
3.8 Optimization of Plain Hybrid Bearings
4 Thrust Pads: Load and Flow Rate
4.1 Derivation of Load and Flow Data for Plane Thrust Pads
4.2 Circular Pad Data
4.3 Square Pad Data
4.4 Rectangular Pad Data
4.5 Annular Recess Circular Pad Data
4.6 Conical Pad Data
4.7 Spherical Pad Data
4.8 Multi-Recess Circular Pad Data
4.9 Multi-Recess Rectangular Pad Data
4.10 Data for Rectangular Pad with Radiussed Recess Corners
4.11 Data for Any Shape with Thin Constant Land Width
4.12 Annular Multi-Recess Pad Data
5 Circuit Design, Flow Control, Load and Stiffness
5.1 Definition of Bearing Film Stiffness
5.2 Circuit Design and Sealing
5.3 Load and Stiffness of a Capillary-Controlled Pad
5.4 Flow Control Devices
5.5 General Stiffness Law for a Bearing Pad
6 The Basis of the Design Procedures and Selection of Tolerances
6.1 Zero or Low-Speed Bearings
6.2 Relationships Affecting Tolerances
6.3 High-Speed Bearings
6.4 BS 4500: Specification for ISO Limits and Fits
6.5 Tolerance Grades for Hydrostatic Bearings
7 Plane Hydrostatic Bearings
7.1 Use of the Design Charts
7.2 Choice of Land Width
7.3 Flow Rate
7.4 Load
7.5 Stiffness
7.6 Single Plane Bearings
7.7 Double Plane Bearings Having Equal Opposed Pads
7.8 Double Plane Bearings Having Unequal Opposed Pads
7.9 Complex Arrangements of Plane Pads (Capillary Compensation)
8 Partial Hydrostatic Journal Bearings
8.1 Recessed Partial Journal Bearings
8.2 Grooved Partial Journal Bearings
9 Recessed Cylindrical Hydrostatic Journal Bearings
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Flow in Hydrostatic Journal Bearings
9.3 Load
9.4 Power and Temperature Rise
9.5 Land Width Ratios and Design Pressure Ratio
9.6 Selection of Tolerances
9.7 Selection of Supply Pressure, Viscosity and Clearance
9.8 Bearing Film Stiffness
10 Hydrostatic and Hybrid Plain Journal Bearings
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Selection of Bearing Configuration
10.3 Power Ratio
10.4 Design Pressure Ratio
10.5 Clearance and Clearance Limits
10.6 Load
10.7 Flow Rate
10.8 Power and Temperature Rise
11 Combined Journal and Thrust Bearings (The Yates Bearing)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Principle of Operation
11.3 Basic Parameters
11.4 Design Procedure
12 Conical Journal Bearings
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Basic Parameters
12.3 Design Procedure
13 Spherical Bearings
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Basic Parameters
13.3 Central Recess Bearing
13.4 Annular Recess Bearing
13.5 Multi-Recess Bearings
14 Dynamics
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Static Loading
14.3 Dynamic Loading
14.4 Squeeze Damping
14.5 Compressibility
14.6 Dynamic Model of a Thrust Pad
14.7 Thrust Pad with Thin Lands
14.8 Journal Bearings
15 Experimental Methods and Testing
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Flat Pad Rig
15.3 Cylindrical Journal Bearing Rig
Appendix A Design Procedures and Examples
A1 Single Plane Pads
A2 Equal Opposed Pads
A3 Unequal Opposed Pads
A4 Journal Bearings (General Procedure)
A5 Complex Arrangements of Plane Pads
A6 Capillary Restrictor
A7 Orifice Restrictor
A8 Slot Restrictor (Single and Double Entry)
Appendix B References and Design Bibliography
B1 References
B2 Design Bibliography
Index
