Hydrostatic and Hybrid Bearing Design is a 15-chapter book that focuses on the bearing design and testing. This book first describes the application of hydrostatic bearings, as well as the device pressure, flow, force, power, and temperature. Subsequent chapters discuss the load and flow rate of thrust pads; circuit design, flow control, load, and stiffness; and the basis of the design procedures and selection of tolerances. The specific types of bearings, their design, dynamics, and experimental methods and testing are also shown. This book will be very valuable to students of engineering design and lubrication.

Table of Contents



Preface

Usual Meaning of Symbols

1 Application of Hydrostatic Bearings

1.1 Introduction

1.2 What is a Hydrostatic Bearing?

1.3 When Should a Hydrostatic Bearing Be Employed?

1.4 Bearing Selection

1.5 Materials Selection

2 Basic Theory Governing Pressure, Flow and Bearing Forces

2.1 Viscosity

2.2 Density: Consistent Units

2.3 Compressibility

2.4 Viscous Flow between Parallel Plates

2.5 Combined Pressure and Velocity-Induced Viscous Flow in a Two-Dimensional Non-Parallel Film

2.6 Flow through Restrictors

2.7 Recess Pressure and Pressure Ratio

2.8 Bearing Load

2.9 Use of Dimensionless Data

3 Power, Temperature Rise and Minimum Power

3.1 Pumping Power

3.2 Friction Power

3.3 Total Power and Power Ratio

3.4 Temperature Rise

3.5 Optimization

3.6 Minimum Power for Low-Speed Bearings (K = 0)

3.7 Minimum Power for High-Speed Recessed Bearings

3.8 Optimization of Plain Hybrid Bearings

4 Thrust Pads: Load and Flow Rate

4.1 Derivation of Load and Flow Data for Plane Thrust Pads

4.2 Circular Pad Data

4.3 Square Pad Data

4.4 Rectangular Pad Data

4.5 Annular Recess Circular Pad Data

4.6 Conical Pad Data

4.7 Spherical Pad Data

4.8 Multi-Recess Circular Pad Data

4.9 Multi-Recess Rectangular Pad Data

4.10 Data for Rectangular Pad with Radiussed Recess Corners

4.11 Data for Any Shape with Thin Constant Land Width

4.12 Annular Multi-Recess Pad Data

5 Circuit Design, Flow Control, Load and Stiffness

5.1 Definition of Bearing Film Stiffness

5.2 Circuit Design and Sealing

5.3 Load and Stiffness of a Capillary-Controlled Pad

5.4 Flow Control Devices

5.5 General Stiffness Law for a Bearing Pad

6 The Basis of the Design Procedures and Selection of Tolerances

6.1 Zero or Low-Speed Bearings

6.2 Relationships Affecting Tolerances

6.3 High-Speed Bearings

6.4 BS 4500: Specification for ISO Limits and Fits

6.5 Tolerance Grades for Hydrostatic Bearings

7 Plane Hydrostatic Bearings

7.1 Use of the Design Charts

7.2 Choice of Land Width

7.3 Flow Rate

7.4 Load

7.5 Stiffness

7.6 Single Plane Bearings

7.7 Double Plane Bearings Having Equal Opposed Pads

7.8 Double Plane Bearings Having Unequal Opposed Pads

7.9 Complex Arrangements of Plane Pads (Capillary Compensation)

8 Partial Hydrostatic Journal Bearings

8.1 Recessed Partial Journal Bearings

8.2 Grooved Partial Journal Bearings

9 Recessed Cylindrical Hydrostatic Journal Bearings

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flow in Hydrostatic Journal Bearings

9.3 Load

9.4 Power and Temperature Rise

9.5 Land Width Ratios and Design Pressure Ratio

9.6 Selection of Tolerances

9.7 Selection of Supply Pressure, Viscosity and Clearance

9.8 Bearing Film Stiffness

10 Hydrostatic and Hybrid Plain Journal Bearings

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Selection of Bearing Configuration

10.3 Power Ratio

10.4 Design Pressure Ratio

10.5 Clearance and Clearance Limits

10.6 Load

10.7 Flow Rate

10.8 Power and Temperature Rise

11 Combined Journal and Thrust Bearings (The Yates Bearing)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Principle of Operation

11.3 Basic Parameters

11.4 Design Procedure

12 Conical Journal Bearings

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Basic Parameters

12.3 Design Procedure

13 Spherical Bearings

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Basic Parameters

13.3 Central Recess Bearing

13.4 Annular Recess Bearing

13.5 Multi-Recess Bearings

14 Dynamics

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Static Loading

14.3 Dynamic Loading

14.4 Squeeze Damping

14.5 Compressibility

14.6 Dynamic Model of a Thrust Pad

14.7 Thrust Pad with Thin Lands

14.8 Journal Bearings

15 Experimental Methods and Testing

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Flat Pad Rig

15.3 Cylindrical Journal Bearing Rig

Appendix A Design Procedures and Examples

A1 Single Plane Pads

A2 Equal Opposed Pads

A3 Unequal Opposed Pads

A4 Journal Bearings (General Procedure)

A5 Complex Arrangements of Plane Pads

A6 Capillary Restrictor

A7 Orifice Restrictor

A8 Slot Restrictor (Single and Double Entry)

Appendix B References and Design Bibliography

B1 References

B2 Design Bibliography

Index