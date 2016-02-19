Hydrosols and Rheology
1st Edition
Colloid and Interface Science, Volume IV: Hydrosols and Rheology is the fourth volume of papers presented at the International Conference on Colloids and Surfaces, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 21-25, 1976.
This volume contains 57 chapters and begins with reviews on colloidal dispersions, interacting latex particles, reversible adsorption of hydrosols, and stability of colloidal kaolinite suspensions. The next chapters deal with determination of colloidal stability, the microstructure of latex particles, instrumentation, and analytical methods for rheology measurement. These topics are followed by discussions of polymer adsorption, kinetic aspects of rheology, and measurement of important parameters in adsorption. This text also explores the properties of surface rheological models, the analysis of sedimentation velocity, and the application of hydrodynamic chromatography. The remaining chapters look into the colloid chemical aspects of drilling fluid rheology, the rheology of dilute polymer solutions, colloidal sol flow, and the shear thickening of colloidal dispersions,
This book will prove useful to chemical engineers and other related professions who are interested in colloidal dispersion, rheology, and hydrosols.
Machine Simulation of Colloidal Dispersions
Ion-Pair Correlation Functions in Electric Double Layer Theory
The Electrical Double Layer of γ-Al2O3-Electrolyte System
The Direct Measurement of Electrostatic Surface Forces
The Determination of the Radial Distribution Function for Interacting Latex Particles
Role of Physical Interactions in the Reversible Adsorption of Hydrosols or Globular Proteins: Applications to Chromatographic Separations
The Structure Change with Temperature in the Aqueous Solution of an Ethoxylated Surfactant and the Stability of Carbon Black Dispersions
Dispersibility and Stability of Carbon Black in Water
Stability of Colloidal Kaolinite Suspensions in the Presence of Soluble Organic Compounds
Differences in Colloid Stability of Bacteria, Algae and Clays at Identical and Defined Solution Conditions
Reversal of Charge and Flocculation of Microcrystalline Cellulose with Cationic Dextrans
Comparison of the Adsorption on Hydrous Oxide Surfaces of Aquo Metal Ions with that of Inert Complex Cations
Electron Microscope Observations on the Growth of Mg(OH)2 Crystals
Microstructure of Synthetic Latex Particles
Electrokinetic Studies on Colloidal and Precipitated Nickel Hydroxide
Study of the Dissolution and Electrokinetic Behavior of Tricalcium Aluminate
Gaps Between the Theoretical and Experimental Determination of Zeta (ζ) Potential
New State-of-the-Art Automatic Microelectrophoresis Instrumentation
Electrophoretic Mobility Measurements by Continuous Particle Electrophoresis
Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamic Studies of Electro-Kinetic Effects—X Ethyleneglycol and Water Mixtures
The Adsorption of the Potential Determining Arsenate Anion on Oxide Surfaces
X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Differently Prepared AgI
Characterization and Oxidation of Colloidal Silver
Dynamic Interaction in Particle—Bubble Attachment in Flotation
Further Considerations on the Aging of Polydisperse Suspensions (Ostwald Ripening)
Solution of Ornstein-Zernike Equation for Wall-Particle Distribution Function
Electrochemical Properties of Hollow Spheres and Phosphatidic Acid Vesicles
The Role of Particle Size and Molecular Weight on the Adsorption on and Flocculation of Polystyrene Latex by Poly (1,2-Dimethyl-Vinyl-Pyridinium Bromide)
Adsorption of Poly (Vinyl Alcohol) on Silica at Various pH Values and its Effect on the Flocculation of the Dispersion
The Influence of an External Magnetic Field on the Stability of a Magnetic Colloid
The Effects of Cationic Surfactants on Aqueous Inorganic Pigment Suspensions
Heterocoagulation of Amphoteric Latices
Kinetic Aspects of Adsorption and Flocculation with Cationic Polymers
Stability in Mixtures of Polymer Colloids and Polymers in Common Solvent
Potential Distributions in Phase-Separated Aqueous Polymer Solutions
Electrophoresis of Highly Charged Cylinders in Salt Solutions and Application to Double Stranded DNA
Streaming Potential of Fine Pores
Re-Distribution of Charges in Space and De-Ionization in Precipitating (Polyelectrolyte) Colloids
Electrokinetic Properties of Hydrophobic Surfaces in Aqueous Solutions
Sizes, Concentrations, and Electrophoretic Mobilities of Sub-Micron Particles by the Resistive Pulse Technique
Binary Mineral Flotatility in the Presence of Arsenic Trioxide
Direct Measurement of Long-Range Forces Between Two Mica Surfaces in Aqueous KNO3 Solutions
Mass Analysis of Particles and Macromolecules by Field-Flow Fractionation
Experimental Study of Nonlinear Surface Stress-Deformation Behavior with the Deep Channel Surface Viscometer
Evaluation of Surface Rheological Models
A New Method for the Measurement of Shear Viscoelasticity at Liquid-Liquid Interfaces Containing Surfactant and Macromolecular Films
Application of Einstein's Theory to the Flow of Concentrated Suspension
High-Internal-Phase-Ratio Emulsions; Pumping Studies
Flow Instabilities in Couette Flow in Nematic Liquid Crystals
Analysis of Sedimentation Velocity in Terms of Binary Particle Interactions
A Sedimentation Study of Polymeric Colloids in Nonaqueous Solvents
The Effect of the Addition of a Water Soluble Polymer on the Elasticity of Polymer Latex Gels
Hydrodynamic Chromatography of Latex Particles
Colloid Chemical Aspects of Drilling Fluid Rheology
Rheology of Dilute Polymer Solutions in Porous Media
Particle Interaction in Colloidal Sol Flow
Shear Thickening in Dilute Solutions of Polymers and Colloidal Dispersions
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276687