Hydrosols and Rheology

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Machine Simulation of Colloidal Dispersions

Ion-Pair Correlation Functions in Electric Double Layer Theory

The Electrical Double Layer of γ-Al2O3-Electrolyte System

The Direct Measurement of Electrostatic Surface Forces

The Determination of the Radial Distribution Function for Interacting Latex Particles

Role of Physical Interactions in the Reversible Adsorption of Hydrosols or Globular Proteins: Applications to Chromatographic Separations

The Structure Change with Temperature in the Aqueous Solution of an Ethoxylated Surfactant and the Stability of Carbon Black Dispersions

Dispersibility and Stability of Carbon Black in Water

Stability of Colloidal Kaolinite Suspensions in the Presence of Soluble Organic Compounds

Differences in Colloid Stability of Bacteria, Algae and Clays at Identical and Defined Solution Conditions

Reversal of Charge and Flocculation of Microcrystalline Cellulose with Cationic Dextrans

Comparison of the Adsorption on Hydrous Oxide Surfaces of Aquo Metal Ions with that of Inert Complex Cations

Electron Microscope Observations on the Growth of Mg(OH)2 Crystals

Microstructure of Synthetic Latex Particles

Electrokinetic Studies on Colloidal and Precipitated Nickel Hydroxide

Study of the Dissolution and Electrokinetic Behavior of Tricalcium Aluminate

Gaps Between the Theoretical and Experimental Determination of Zeta (ζ) Potential

New State-of-the-Art Automatic Microelectrophoresis Instrumentation

Electrophoretic Mobility Measurements by Continuous Particle Electrophoresis

Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamic Studies of Electro-Kinetic Effects—X Ethyleneglycol and Water Mixtures

The Adsorption of the Potential Determining Arsenate Anion on Oxide Surfaces

X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Differently Prepared AgI

Characterization and Oxidation of Colloidal Silver

Dynamic Interaction in Particle—Bubble Attachment in Flotation

Further Considerations on the Aging of Polydisperse Suspensions (Ostwald Ripening)

Solution of Ornstein-Zernike Equation for Wall-Particle Distribution Function

Electrochemical Properties of Hollow Spheres and Phosphatidic Acid Vesicles

The Role of Particle Size and Molecular Weight on the Adsorption on and Flocculation of Polystyrene Latex by Poly (1,2-Dimethyl-Vinyl-Pyridinium Bromide)

Adsorption of Poly (Vinyl Alcohol) on Silica at Various pH Values and its Effect on the Flocculation of the Dispersion

The Influence of an External Magnetic Field on the Stability of a Magnetic Colloid

The Effects of Cationic Surfactants on Aqueous Inorganic Pigment Suspensions

Heterocoagulation of Amphoteric Latices

Kinetic Aspects of Adsorption and Flocculation with Cationic Polymers

Stability in Mixtures of Polymer Colloids and Polymers in Common Solvent

Potential Distributions in Phase-Separated Aqueous Polymer Solutions

Electrophoresis of Highly Charged Cylinders in Salt Solutions and Application to Double Stranded DNA

Streaming Potential of Fine Pores

Re-Distribution of Charges in Space and De-Ionization in Precipitating (Polyelectrolyte) Colloids

Electrokinetic Properties of Hydrophobic Surfaces in Aqueous Solutions

Sizes, Concentrations, and Electrophoretic Mobilities of Sub-Micron Particles by the Resistive Pulse Technique

Binary Mineral Flotatility in the Presence of Arsenic Trioxide

Direct Measurement of Long-Range Forces Between Two Mica Surfaces in Aqueous KNO3 Solutions

Mass Analysis of Particles and Macromolecules by Field-Flow Fractionation

Experimental Study of Nonlinear Surface Stress-Deformation Behavior with the Deep Channel Surface Viscometer

Evaluation of Surface Rheological Models

A New Method for the Measurement of Shear Viscoelasticity at Liquid-Liquid Interfaces Containing Surfactant and Macromolecular Films

Application of Einstein's Theory to the Flow of Concentrated Suspension

High-Internal-Phase-Ratio Emulsions; Pumping Studies

Flow Instabilities in Couette Flow in Nematic Liquid Crystals

Analysis of Sedimentation Velocity in Terms of Binary Particle Interactions

A Sedimentation Study of Polymeric Colloids in Nonaqueous Solvents

The Effect of the Addition of a Water Soluble Polymer on the Elasticity of Polymer Latex Gels

Hydrodynamic Chromatography of Latex Particles

Colloid Chemical Aspects of Drilling Fluid Rheology

Rheology of Dilute Polymer Solutions in Porous Media

Particle Interaction in Colloidal Sol Flow

Shear Thickening in Dilute Solutions of Polymers and Colloidal Dispersions