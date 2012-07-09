Preface

Foreword

PART I: Overviews and Fundamentals

Chapter 1. Hydropedology

1 Introduction

2 Hydropedology: Fundamental Questions and Illustrative Examples

3 Hydropedology’s Unique Contributions: Bridging Time, Space, and Systems

4 Frontiers of Hydropedology Applications and Education

5 Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 2. Understanding Soil Architecture and Its Functional Manifestation across Scales

1 Concept of Soil Architecture and its Significance

2 Hierarchical Multiscale Frameworks of Soil Architecture

3 Formation and Pattern of Soil Architecture

4 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 3. Preferential Flow in a Pedological Perspective

1 Introduction

2 Quantifying Preferential Flow

3 Factors Affecting Preferential Flow

4 Using Hydropedological Principles to Support Preferential Flow Modeling at the Landscape Scale

5 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4. Preferential Flow Dynamics and Plant Rooting Systems

1 Introduction

2 Approaches to Rapid Infiltration

3 Infiltration and Air Capacity According to Burger

4 Hydropedological Root Effects Assessed with Patterns of Water-Content Waves

5 Elements of a Stokes Approach to Macropore Flow

6 Effects of Tree Root Density on Stokes Flow

7 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 5. Redoximorphic Features as Related to Soil Hydrology and Hydric Soils

1 Introduction

2 Hydromorphic Features

3 Interpretation

4 Landscape Relations

5 Contemporary versus Relict Features

6 Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 6. Subaqueous Soils

1 Introduction

2 Pedogenesis of Subaqueous Soils

3 Mapping of Subaqueous Soils

4 Applications of Subaqueous Soil Information

5 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 7. Quantifying Processes Governing Soil-Mantled Hillslope Evolution

1 Introduction

2 Conceptual Framework and Methods

3 Field Site Summary

4 Representative Results and Discussion

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 8. Thermodynamic Limits of the Critical Zone and their Relevance to Hydropedology

1 Introduction

2 How is the Critical Zone Described as a Thermodynamic System?

3 How Does Thermodynamics Impose Direction and Limits on the Dynamics of the Critical Zone?

4 How are Thermodynamic Limits Relevant to Processes of the Critical Zone?

5 How Does Thermodynamics Relate to Structure and Function of the Critical Zone?

6 Summary and Outlook

Acknowledgments

References

PART II: Case Studies and Applications

Chapter 9. Hydropedology in Caliche Soils Weathered from Glen Rose Limestone of Lower Cretaceous Age in Texas

1 Introduction

2 Geological and Landscape Setting

3 Materials and Methods

4 Soil-Landscape Features and Hydraulic Properties

5 Pathways of Water Flow and Solute Transport

6 Misconceptions and Environmental Implications

7 Summary

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 10. Hydropedology in Seasonally Dry Landscapes

1 Introduction

2 Environmental Problems

3 Palouse Soil-Forming Factors and Soil Morphology

4 Positive Feedback Mechanisms between Soil Morphology and Hydrologic Processes

5 Implications for Soil and Water Management in the Palouse

6 Future Direction of Hydropedology Research in the Palouse

7 Summary

References

Chapter 11. Hydropedology of the North American Coastal Temperate Rainforest

1 The Use of Hydropedology in the North American Temperate Biome

2 Setting and Details of the NCTR Hydrologic Observatory

3 A Framework for Integrated Hydropedologic Studies in the NCTR

4 Future Applications and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 12. Hydropedology in the Ridge and Valley

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results and Discussion

4 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 13. Geophysical Investigations of Soil–Landscape Architecture and Its Impacts on Subsurface Flow

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results and Discussion

4 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 14. Hydropedology, Geomorphology, and Groundwater Processes in Land Degradation

1 Introduction

2 Background

3 Methods

4 Case Studies

5 Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Hydropedology as a Powerful Tool for Environmental Policy and Regulations

1 Introduction

2 Links between Research and Policy Making when Pursuing Sustainable Development

3 Hydropedology as a Powerful Tool in Studies on Sustainable Development

4 A Focus on Systems Analysis and Soil Functions

5 The Seven Soil Functions: Priority Areas for Hydropedology Research

6 Conclusions

References

PART III: Advances in Modeling, Mapping, and Coupling

Chapter 16. Soil Information in Hydrologic Models

1 Different Views on Soil Hydrologic Function – An Introduction

2 Soil and Soil Parameters in Hydrologic Models – The Modelers’ Point of View

3 Tacit Knowledge of Subsurface Runoff Processes – The Experimentalists’ Point of View

4 Discussion

5 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 17. Hydrological Classifications of Soils and their Use in Hydrological Modeling

1 Introduction

2 Importance of Soils for Catchment Hydrology

3 Existing Soil Hydrological Classifications

4 Using Soil Data and Soil Hydrological Classifications in Modeling

5 Summary and Future Outlook

References

Chapter 18. Subsurface Flow Networks at the Hillslope Scale

1 Introduction

2 Preferential Network Detection

3 Hydrologic Connectivity and Threshold Behavior

4 Conceptual Models of Subsurface Flow Networks

5 Subsurface Flow Network Modeling

6 State of the Science and a Way Forward

References

Chapter 19. Hydrologic Information in Pedologic Models

1 Introduction

2 Brief Overview of Models that Do Not Explicitly Consider Water Transfer

3 Models to Predict Soil Evolution due to Climatic Change, or Land Use

4 The Pedogenesis Model SoilGen

5 The WITCH Weathering Model

6 Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter 20. Modeling and Mapping Soil Spatial and Temporal Variability

1 Modeling Soil–Landscape Variability

2 Mapping Soil Variability

3 Conclusions

References

Chapter 21. Digital Soil Mapping

1 Soil Mapping, Soil Survey, and the Value of Spatial Soil Information

2 Digital Soil Mapping—Spatial Prediction of Soil Properties and Types

3 Digital Soil Mapping for Hydropedologic Applications

4 Research Needs and Future Considerations

5 Summary

References

Chapter 22. Coupling Biogeochemistry and Hydropedology to Advance Carbon and Nitrogen Cycling Science

1 Introduction

2 Bridging Scales

3 Nitrogen Biogeochemistry and the Role of Hydropedology

4 Future Directions

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 23. Coupling Ecohydrology and Hydropedology at Different Spatio-Temporal Scales in Water-Limited Ecosystems

1 Introduction

2 Water Flow at the Soil Pore and Plant Stomata Scale

3 Canopy Partition of Precipitation and Preferential Flow in Soils at the Individual Plant Scale

4 Vegetation Pattern and its Effects on Water Flow and Soil Properties at the Patch Scale

5 Surface and Subsurface Flow at the Hillslope and Catchment Scales

6 Vegetation Evolution and Soil Development at Different Temporal Scales

7 Summary and Future Outlooks

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 24. Hydropedology

1 Introduction

2 Summary of the Book Chapters

3 Outlook for Advancing Hydropedology

4 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Color Plates