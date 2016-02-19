Hydronautics
Hydronautics focuses on the major scientific and engineering disciplines related to ocean technology. This book provides information pertinent to the development of offshore oil production. Organized into seven chapters, this book starts with an overview of the basic description of the primary ocean resources, and then proceeds with a discussion of the ocean environment, which is the major field of the various branches of oceanology. This text then explores the technical detail on marine vehicle systems, including the state-of the-art on ships, platforms, submersibles. Other chapters discuss the ocean dynamics, including waves, current, and coastal waters. This book explores as well the discipline of navigation, underwater navigation, and the general characteristics of navigation systems. The final chapter deals with policy planning, with emphasis on the basic principles needed for policy decisions and the role of government in this field. This book is a valuable resource for marine scientists and marine engineers.
I. Ocean Resources
I. Geophysics: Resource Evolution from the Sea
II. Petroleum
A. Petroleum Products and Demand
B. Petroleum
C. Petroleum Reserves
D. The Offshore Oil Industry
E. Offshore Operations
F. Offshore Operations and the Role of Underwater Technology
G. Transportation
H. An Illustration of How Offshore Operations are Conducted
III. Minerals
A. Orientation
B. Current Status
C. Incentives
D. Operations
IV. Living Resources
A. Products
B. Supplies and Demands
C. US Exploitation
D. Operations as Presently Practiced
E. Suggestions Regarding Large-Scale Farming
V. Energy
VI. Pollution
A. Definition
B. Sources
C. Effects of Pollutants
D. Pollution Management
VII. Recreation
II. Oceanic Environment
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Influences on Acoustic Systems
A. System Examples
B. Sound Absorption
C. Sound Velocity Structure
D. Surface Reflection
E. Noise
F. Sea Noise
G. Sea Floor
H. Volume Scattering
III. Factors Relating to Electromagnetic Systems
A. Introduction
B. Conductivity Effects
C. Electromagnetic Noise
D. Magnetostatic Environment
E. Infrared
F. Visible Light
IV. Gravitational Variations
V. Background Radioactivity
References
III. Oceanic Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Waves
III. Currents
IV. Coastal Water
References
IV. Underwater Navigation
I. Underwater Operations Require a Navigation Capability
II. Deep-Ocean Navigation was of Little Concern Prior to 1963
III. A National Disaster Accelerated the Development of Underwater Navigation
IV. A Final Note on Motivation
V. General Characteristics of Any Underwater Navigation System
VI. An Analysis of Error in a "Short-Base" and a "Long-Base" Acoustic Triangulation System
Example
VII. Navigation Aids and Other Navigational Systems
References
V. Marine Vehicles and Structures
I. INTRODUCTION
II. Ships
A. Ships for Bottom and Deep-Ocean Work
B. Icebreakers
III. Platforms
IV. Submersibles
V. Submarines: Buoyancy-Weight Relationships
A. Requirements
B. Hull Fraction
C. Buoyancy Materials
D. Compressibility and Equilibrium
VI. Submarine Safety and Life Support
A. Safety
B. Life Support
VII. Materials
A. Requirements
B. Steels
C. Aluminum Alloys
D. Titanium Alloys
E. Fiber-Reinforced Plastics
F. Glass
G. Buoyancy Materials
VIII. Structures
A. Surface Ships
B. Platforms
C. Submarine Structures
D. Fatigue
IX. Propulsion
A. Surface Ships
B. Submarines
X. Control
A. General
B. Surface Ships
C. Submarines
XI. Motions
A. The Seaway
B. Response of Floating Objects
References
VI. Sea Systems
I. Sea Systems
A. Systems Definition
B. System Categories
C. Major Subsystems
II. Platforms
A. Hull and Structure
B. Subsystems Interface Implications
C. Power and Propulsion
III. Life-Support Systems
A. Ship and Shore Life-Support Systems
B. Submarine Life-Support Systems
C. Hyperbaric Life Support
D. The Bottom-Mounted Sea Habitation
E. The Saturated Free Swimmer and Diver
F. Compression and Decompression
IV. Environmental Sensing
A. Long-Range Measurement
B. Near-Field Measurement
C. Measurement Interface Avoidance
V. Communication Systems
A. Electromagnetic Spectrum
B. Acoustic Spectrum
C. Other Communication Modes
D. Selecting the Mode
VI. Object Delivery and Retrieval
A. Location Coordinate Fixing
B. Preparation and Attachment
C. Limiting Forces and Motions
D. Interface Problems
VII. Command and Control
A. Strategic Control
B. Tactical Control
C. Data Processors
VIII. Logistic Support Systems
A. Logistic Support Planning
B. A Balanced Support System
C. Home Port Facilities
IX. Conclusion
References
VII. Policy Planning
I. Planning Elements
A. Knowledge
B. Disciplines of Program Planning
C. The Goal
D. Timing and Reversion
II. Role of the Government
A. Use of the Sea
B. United States Government Policy
C. Information Management
D. Government Supported Oceanic Technology
III. Management Policy
A. Management Objectives
B. Program Management
C. Management Innovation
D. Ocean Programs
IV. Technology Planning
A. Scientific Requirements
B. Engineering and Development
C. New Disciplines
D. Next Decade
V. Policy for the Future
A. Forecasting Methodology
B. Ocean Opportunities
C. Ocean Prospects
D. Future
References
Author Index
Subject Index
