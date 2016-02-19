Hydrogen Bonding
1st Edition
Papers Presented at the Symposium on Hydrogen Bonding Held at Ljubljana, 29 July–3 August 1957
Hydrogen Bonding covers the papers presented at the Symposium on Hydrogen Bonding, held at Ljubljana on July 29 to August 3, 1957. The book focuses on the developments, processes, approaches, methodologies, and reactions involved in hydrogen bonding.
The selection first offers information on the structure of water; function of hydrogen bond in solids and liquids; and study of hydrogen bonds by neutron diffraction. The text then takes a look at x-ray and neutron studies of hydrogen bonding; x-ray studies of ammonium bifluoride, potassium hydrogen maleate, theophylline, and caffeine; and isotope effect in relation to bond length in hydrogen bonds in crystals.
The publication ponders on proton magnetic resonance measurements of hydrogen bonding; interpretation of nuclear magnetic resonance shifts in hydrogen bonding; nuclear resonance investigation of hydrogen bonding; and infrared spectroscopy and hydrogen bonding — band-widths and frequency shifts. The book then examines the tunneling of protons as a cause of the splitting of hydroxyl stretching bands; infrared spectroscopic study of H-bonding and of metal-element bonding; and effect of hydrogen bond formation on the electronic spectra of phenolic substances.
Preface
The Structure of Water
The Function of the Hydrogen Bond in Solids and Liquids
The Study of Hydrogen Bonds by Neutron Diffraction
Some New X-Ray and Neutron Studies of Hydrogen Bonding
X-Ray Studies of Ammonium Bifluoride, Potassium Hydrogen Maleate, Theophylline and Caffeine
The Isotope Effect in Relation to Bond Length in Hydrogen Bonds in Crystals
Proton Magnetic Resonance Measurements of Hydrogen Bonding
The Interpretation of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shifts in Hydrogen Bonding
A Nuclear Resonance Investigation of Hydrogen Bonding
Infrared Spectroscopy and Hydrogen Bonding — Band-widths and Frequency Shifts
Low Temperature Spectral Behaviour of Hydrogen Bonded Species
An Interpretation of the Breadth of the Hydrogen Stretching Bands in the Spectra of Hydrogen Bonded Molecules
Liaisons Hydrogene et Spectre Infrarouge chez les Bicarbonates Alcalins
Spektraluntersuchung der Wasserstoffbindung
Infrarot-untersuchungen zur Wasserstoffbrückenbindung
Contribution à l'Etude des Molecules Aromatiques considérées comme Accepteurs de Protons
Infrarotspektroskopischer Nachweis von Intra- und Intermolekularen Wasserstofbrückenbindungen in Methylolharnstoffen
On Hydrogen Bonds between Nitro and Hydroxy or Amino Groups
The Tunnelling of the Protons as a Cause of the Splitting of Hydroxyl Stretching Bands
Infrared Studies of Hydrogen Bonding in Methanol, Ethanol and t-Butanol
Relation entre les Modifications par Liaison Hydrogène des Frequences de Valence des Hydroxyles et leur Constante de Dissociation
Determination par Spectroscopie Infrarouge des Constantes d'Association de quelques Complexes Moleculaires du Pyrrole et du Phenol
Infrared Studies of Solvent Interaction with Secondary Amines
Untersuchung Intermolekularer Wechselwirkungen durch Wasserstoffbrückenbindungen in Binären Gemischen mit Siedemaximum (Dampfdruckminimum) mittels Ramanspektren
Infrared Spectroscopic Study of Ç-Bonding and of Metal-element Bonding
The Vibration Spectrum of the Hydrogen Bond
La Liaison H dans les Acides Carboxyliques
Der Einfluss von Wasserstoffbrücken auf Elektronenspektren
Effect of Hydrogen Bond Formation on the Electronic Spectra of Phenolic Substances
Über den Spektroskopischen Nachweis der Innermolekularen Wechselwirkung von CH3- und NH2-Gruppe in O-Stellung an Heterocyclen bezw. Aromaten und den einer Innermolekularen Protonenaustauschreaktion
Topochemistry I. The Phototropy of Anils
Hydrogen Bridges in Spiro(4,4)nonanediols
A Study with Plane-Polarized Infrared Radiation of some Crystalline Modifications of Cellulose
Dispersion Dielectrique et Liaison Hydrogène
Dielektrische Polarisation und die Wechselwirkung der Carbonsäuren und Amine
Dielektrische Messungen an der Carboxylgruppe
The Hydrogen Bonds and the Structure of Naphthazarin (1,4-Dihydroxy-5,8-Naphthoquinone)
The Hydrogen Bond
Potential Function Model of Hydrogen Bond Systems
Die Behandlung der Wasserstoffbrückenbindung nach der MO-Theorie
On the Quantum Theory of the Hydrogen Bond
Hydrogen Bond Energies
Bestimmung der Assoziations- und Dissoziationsgeschwindigkeiten von H-Brückenassoziationen mittels Ültraschallabsorption
Hydrogen Bonding and the Electrical Conductivities of Solutions in Sulphuric Acid: The Mobilities of the Ions H3SO4+, HSO4+, H3SO4+, and DSO4-
Hydrogen Bonds in Aqueous Solutions of Non-electrolytes
The Protonic Charge Transfer in Hydrogen Bonded Systems
Bestimmung der Keto-enol-umlagerungsenergie von Gasförmigem Acetylaceton aus dem Infrarot-Absorptions-Spektrum
Effect of Structure and Ring Substitution on the Hydrogen Bond in Oximes
Studies in Hydrogen Bond Formation. Part VIII. Hydrogen Bonding in Adsorption Processes
The Determination of Double-Bond Character in Cyclic Systems. IV. Tetrahydronaphthalene. Steric Facilitation of Chelation
The Influence of Hydrogen Bonding on Tautomerism in Diazoaminobenzenes
Liaison Hydrogène et Vitesses de Reactions
The Transition into the Vitreous State and the Hydrogen Bonds
Über den einfluss von Wasserstoffbrückenbindungen auf Ein- und Zwei-dimensionale Innerkristalline Quellungsvorgänge
Über Anionische und Kationische Wasserstoffbrücken
Hydrogen Bonding of Nitrocompounds with Sulphuric Acid. Part I. Equilibrium Diagrams of Binary Systems of Nitromethane and o-, m-, and p-Nitrotoluene with Sulphuric Acid
Hydrogen Bonding of Nitrocompounds with Sulphuric Acid. Part II. Viscosities, Electrical Conductivities, Refractive Indexes and Densities of Binary Liquid Systems of Sulphuric Acid with Nitromethane, Nitrobenzene and o-, m-, and p-Nitrotoluene
Hydrogen Bonds between Adsorbed Molecules and the Structural Hydroxyl Groups at the Surface of Solids
General Discussion
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184371