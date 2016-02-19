Hydrogen Bonding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080091402, 9781483184371

Hydrogen Bonding

1st Edition

Papers Presented at the Symposium on Hydrogen Bonding Held at Ljubljana, 29 July–3 August 1957

Editors: D. Hadži
eBook ISBN: 9781483184371
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 584
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Hydrogen Bonding covers the papers presented at the Symposium on Hydrogen Bonding, held at Ljubljana on July 29 to August 3, 1957. The book focuses on the developments, processes, approaches, methodologies, and reactions involved in hydrogen bonding.

The selection first offers information on the structure of water; function of hydrogen bond in solids and liquids; and study of hydrogen bonds by neutron diffraction. The text then takes a look at x-ray and neutron studies of hydrogen bonding; x-ray studies of ammonium bifluoride, potassium hydrogen maleate, theophylline, and caffeine; and isotope effect in relation to bond length in hydrogen bonds in crystals.

The publication ponders on proton magnetic resonance measurements of hydrogen bonding; interpretation of nuclear magnetic resonance shifts in hydrogen bonding; nuclear resonance investigation of hydrogen bonding; and infrared spectroscopy and hydrogen bonding — band-widths and frequency shifts. The book then examines the tunneling of protons as a cause of the splitting of hydroxyl stretching bands; infrared spectroscopic study of H-bonding and of metal-element bonding; and effect of hydrogen bond formation on the electronic spectra of phenolic substances.

The selection is a vital source of information for readers interested in hydrogen bonding.

Table of Contents


Preface

The Structure of Water

The Function of the Hydrogen Bond in Solids and Liquids

The Study of Hydrogen Bonds by Neutron Diffraction

Some New X-Ray and Neutron Studies of Hydrogen Bonding

X-Ray Studies of Ammonium Bifluoride, Potassium Hydrogen Maleate, Theophylline and Caffeine

The Isotope Effect in Relation to Bond Length in Hydrogen Bonds in Crystals

Proton Magnetic Resonance Measurements of Hydrogen Bonding

The Interpretation of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shifts in Hydrogen Bonding

A Nuclear Resonance Investigation of Hydrogen Bonding

Infrared Spectroscopy and Hydrogen Bonding — Band-widths and Frequency Shifts

Low Temperature Spectral Behaviour of Hydrogen Bonded Species

An Interpretation of the Breadth of the Hydrogen Stretching Bands in the Spectra of Hydrogen Bonded Molecules

Liaisons Hydrogene et Spectre Infrarouge chez les Bicarbonates Alcalins

Spektraluntersuchung der Wasserstoffbindung

Infrarot-untersuchungen zur Wasserstoffbrückenbindung

Contribution à l'Etude des Molecules Aromatiques considérées comme Accepteurs de Protons

Infrarotspektroskopischer Nachweis von Intra- und Intermolekularen Wasserstofbrückenbindungen in Methylolharnstoffen

On Hydrogen Bonds between Nitro and Hydroxy or Amino Groups

The Tunnelling of the Protons as a Cause of the Splitting of Hydroxyl Stretching Bands

Infrared Studies of Hydrogen Bonding in Methanol, Ethanol and t-Butanol

Relation entre les Modifications par Liaison Hydrogène des Frequences de Valence des Hydroxyles et leur Constante de Dissociation

Determination par Spectroscopie Infrarouge des Constantes d'Association de quelques Complexes Moleculaires du Pyrrole et du Phenol

Infrared Studies of Solvent Interaction with Secondary Amines

Untersuchung Intermolekularer Wechselwirkungen durch Wasserstoffbrückenbindungen in Binären Gemischen mit Siedemaximum (Dampfdruckminimum) mittels Ramanspektren

Infrared Spectroscopic Study of Ç-Bonding and of Metal-element Bonding

The Vibration Spectrum of the Hydrogen Bond

La Liaison H dans les Acides Carboxyliques

Der Einfluss von Wasserstoffbrücken auf Elektronenspektren

Effect of Hydrogen Bond Formation on the Electronic Spectra of Phenolic Substances

Über den Spektroskopischen Nachweis der Innermolekularen Wechselwirkung von CH3- und NH2-Gruppe in O-Stellung an Heterocyclen bezw. Aromaten und den einer Innermolekularen Protonenaustauschreaktion

Topochemistry I. The Phototropy of Anils

Hydrogen Bridges in Spiro(4,4)nonanediols

A Study with Plane-Polarized Infrared Radiation of some Crystalline Modifications of Cellulose

Dispersion Dielectrique et Liaison Hydrogène

Dielektrische Polarisation und die Wechselwirkung der Carbonsäuren und Amine

Dielektrische Messungen an der Carboxylgruppe

The Hydrogen Bonds and the Structure of Naphthazarin (1,4-Dihydroxy-5,8-Naphthoquinone)

The Hydrogen Bond

Potential Function Model of Hydrogen Bond Systems

Die Behandlung der Wasserstoffbrückenbindung nach der MO-Theorie

On the Quantum Theory of the Hydrogen Bond

Hydrogen Bond Energies

Bestimmung der Assoziations- und Dissoziationsgeschwindigkeiten von H-Brückenassoziationen mittels Ültraschallabsorption

Hydrogen Bonding and the Electrical Conductivities of Solutions in Sulphuric Acid: The Mobilities of the Ions H3SO4+, HSO4+, H3SO4+, and DSO4-

Hydrogen Bonds in Aqueous Solutions of Non-electrolytes

The Protonic Charge Transfer in Hydrogen Bonded Systems

Bestimmung der Keto-enol-umlagerungsenergie von Gasförmigem Acetylaceton aus dem Infrarot-Absorptions-Spektrum

Effect of Structure and Ring Substitution on the Hydrogen Bond in Oximes

Studies in Hydrogen Bond Formation. Part VIII. Hydrogen Bonding in Adsorption Processes

The Determination of Double-Bond Character in Cyclic Systems. IV. Tetrahydronaphthalene. Steric Facilitation of Chelation

The Influence of Hydrogen Bonding on Tautomerism in Diazoaminobenzenes

Liaison Hydrogène et Vitesses de Reactions

The Transition into the Vitreous State and the Hydrogen Bonds

Über den einfluss von Wasserstoffbrückenbindungen auf Ein- und Zwei-dimensionale Innerkristalline Quellungsvorgänge

Über Anionische und Kationische Wasserstoffbrücken

Hydrogen Bonding of Nitrocompounds with Sulphuric Acid. Part I. Equilibrium Diagrams of Binary Systems of Nitromethane and o-, m-, and p-Nitrotoluene with Sulphuric Acid

Hydrogen Bonding of Nitrocompounds with Sulphuric Acid. Part II. Viscosities, Electrical Conductivities, Refractive Indexes and Densities of Binary Liquid Systems of Sulphuric Acid with Nitromethane, Nitrobenzene and o-, m-, and p-Nitrotoluene

Hydrogen Bonds between Adsorbed Molecules and the Structural Hydroxyl Groups at the Surface of Solids

General Discussion

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184371

About the Editor

D. Hadži

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.