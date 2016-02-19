Hydrogen Bonding covers the papers presented at the Symposium on Hydrogen Bonding, held at Ljubljana on July 29 to August 3, 1957. The book focuses on the developments, processes, approaches, methodologies, and reactions involved in hydrogen bonding.

The selection first offers information on the structure of water; function of hydrogen bond in solids and liquids; and study of hydrogen bonds by neutron diffraction. The text then takes a look at x-ray and neutron studies of hydrogen bonding; x-ray studies of ammonium bifluoride, potassium hydrogen maleate, theophylline, and caffeine; and isotope effect in relation to bond length in hydrogen bonds in crystals.

The publication ponders on proton magnetic resonance measurements of hydrogen bonding; interpretation of nuclear magnetic resonance shifts in hydrogen bonding; nuclear resonance investigation of hydrogen bonding; and infrared spectroscopy and hydrogen bonding — band-widths and frequency shifts. The book then examines the tunneling of protons as a cause of the splitting of hydroxyl stretching bands; infrared spectroscopic study of H-bonding and of metal-element bonding; and effect of hydrogen bond formation on the electronic spectra of phenolic substances.

The selection is a vital source of information for readers interested in hydrogen bonding.