Hydrogen and Fuel Cells
2nd Edition
Emerging Technologies and Applications
Description
A hydrogen economy, in which this one gas provides the source of all energy needs, is often touted as the long-term solution to the environmental and security problems associated with fossil fuels. However, before hydrogen can be used as fuel on a global scale we must establish cost effective means of producing, storing, and distributing the gas, develop cost efficient technologies for converting hydrogen to electricity (e.g. fuel cells), and creating the infrastructure to support all this. Sorensen is the only text available that provides up to date coverage of all these issues at a level appropriate for the technical reader.
The book not only describes the "how" and "where" aspects of hydrogen fuels cells usage, but also the obstacles and benefits of its use, as well as the social implications (both economically and environmental). Written by a world-renowned researcher in energy systems, this thoroughly illustrated and cross-referenced book is an excellent reference for researchers, professionals and students in the field of renewable energy.
Key Features
- Updated sections on PEM fuel cells, Molten carbonate cells, Solid Oxide cells and Biofuel cells
- Updated material to reflect the growing commercial acceptance of stationary and portable fuel cell systems, while also recognizing the ongoing research in automotive fuel cell systems
- A new example of a regional system based on renewable energy sources reflects the growing international attention to uses of renewable energy as part of the energy grid
- Examples of life cycle analysis of environmental and social impacts
Readership
Researchers and professionals in the field of renewable energy; industrial and environmental agencies; lecturers, undergraduate and graduate students in physics, engineering, and environmental science departments
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to first edition
Units and conversion factors
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1. Possible role of fuel cells and hydrogen
Chapter 2. Hydrogen
2.1. Production of hydrogen
2.2. Issues related to scale of production
2.3. Hydrogen conversion overview
2.4. Hydrogen storage options
2.5. Hydrogen transmission
2.6. Problems and discussion topics
Chapter 3. Fuel Cells
3.1. Basic concepts
3.2. Molten carbonate cells
3.3. Solid oxide cells
3.4. Acid and alkaline cells
3.5. Proton exchange membrane cells
3.6. Direct methanol and other non-hydrogen fuel cells
3.7. Biofuel cells
3.8. Problems and discussion topics
Chapter 4. Systems
4.1. Passenger cars
4.2. Other road vehicles
4.3. Ships, trains, and airplanes
4.4. Power plants and stand-alone systems
4.5. Building-integrated systems
4.6. Portable and other small-scale systems
4.7. Problems and discussion topics
Chapter 5. Implementation Scenarios
5.1. Infrastructure requirements
5.2. Safety and norm issues
5.3. Scenarios based on fossil energy
5.4. Scenarios based on nuclear energy
5.5. Scenarios based on renewable energy
5.6. Problems and discussion topics
Chapter 6. Social Implications
6.1. Cost expectations
6.3. Uncertainties
6.4. Problems and discussion topics
Chapter 7. Conclusion: A Conditional Outcome
7.1. Opportunities
7.2. Obstacles
7.3. The competition
7.4. The way forward
7.5. How much time do we have?
7.5. The end, and a beginning
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 14th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123965035
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123877093
About the Author
Bent Sørensen
Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).
Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark