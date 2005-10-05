Hydrodemolition of Concrete Surfaces and Reinforced Concrete - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174602, 9780080534305

Hydrodemolition of Concrete Surfaces and Reinforced Concrete

1st Edition

Authors: Andreas Momber
eBook ISBN: 9780080534305
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174602
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th October 2005
Page Count: 278
Description

Industrial manufacturers are increasingly using very high pressure water jets for the cleaning and breaking up of materials. Until recently, the demolition of reinforced concrete has been a long and difficult process, but developments in the design and use of high pressure water jets have made this a cleaner and faster process with many other applications in civil, construction and environmental engineering.

Andreas Momber, a well known expert in water jet and abrasive water jet cutting technology has produced a unique and comprehensive book dealing with the fundamentals of the hydrodemolition process. Coverage includes equipment, processes, surface quality aspects, demolition with abrasive water jets, pulsed liquid jets, alternative applications and safety aspects.

This book will help you to…

•Understand the hydrodemolition process and its rewards, enabling you to achieve a cleaner, faster process in the demolition of concrete surfaces and reinforced concrete.
•Learn when and where hydrodemolition can be used •Understand the costs, advantages and safety aspects involved •Apply the technique to new applications in your industry such as cleaning and waste management •Purchase the appropriate equipment, cutting time and maintenance costs

Key Features

  • Written by a well known expert in the field of water jet and abrasive water jet cutting technology
  • First comprehensive book in the growing area of hydrodemolition of concrete surfaces and reinforced concrete
  • Coverage includes the theory and practice of the hydrodemolition process

Readership

Civil engineers; Mining Engineers; Hydromechanics; Transportation Engineers; Tribologists; Environmental Engineers; Corrosion Protection Professionals; Road, Bridge and Waterway Authorities; Airport and Harbour Authorities; Geomechanic; Concrete Techologists; Demolition Professionals, Coating Manufacturers; Cleaning Contractors and Researchers.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: List of used symbols and abbreviations Chapter 2: Introduction
Chapter 3: Fundamentals of hydrodemolition Chapter 4: Hydrodemolition equipment
Chapter 5: Concrete surface preparation by hydrodemolition Chapter 6: Surface quality aspects Chapter 7: Demolition with hydro-abrasive water jets Chapter 8: Pulsed liquid jets for hydrodemolition Chapter 9: References

About the Author

Andreas Momber

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Geo-Resources and Materials Technology, University of Aachen, Germany

