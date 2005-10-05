Hydrodemolition of Concrete Surfaces and Reinforced Concrete

Industrial manufacturers are increasingly using very high pressure water jets for the cleaning and breaking up of materials. Until recently, the demolition of reinforced concrete has been a long and difficult process, but developments in the design and use of high pressure water jets have made this a cleaner and faster process with many other applications in civil, construction and environmental engineering.

Andreas Momber, a well known expert in water jet and abrasive water jet cutting technology has produced a unique and comprehensive book dealing with the fundamentals of the hydrodemolition process. Coverage includes equipment, processes, surface quality aspects, demolition with abrasive water jets, pulsed liquid jets, alternative applications and safety aspects.

This book will help you to…

•Understand the hydrodemolition process and its rewards, enabling you to achieve a cleaner, faster process in the demolition of concrete surfaces and reinforced concrete.

•Learn when and where hydrodemolition can be used •Understand the costs, advantages and safety aspects involved •Apply the technique to new applications in your industry such as cleaning and waste management •Purchase the appropriate equipment, cutting time and maintenance costs