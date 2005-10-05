Hydrodemolition of Concrete Surfaces and Reinforced Concrete
1st Edition
Description
Industrial manufacturers are increasingly using very high pressure water jets for the cleaning and breaking up of materials. Until recently, the demolition of reinforced concrete has been a long and difficult process, but developments in the design and use of high pressure water jets have made this a cleaner and faster process with many other applications in civil, construction and environmental engineering.
Andreas Momber, a well known expert in water jet and abrasive water jet cutting technology has produced a unique and comprehensive book dealing with the fundamentals of the hydrodemolition process. Coverage includes equipment, processes, surface quality aspects, demolition with abrasive water jets, pulsed liquid jets, alternative applications and safety aspects.
This book will help you to…
•Understand the hydrodemolition process and its rewards, enabling you to achieve a cleaner, faster process in the demolition of concrete surfaces and reinforced concrete.
•Learn when and where hydrodemolition can be used •Understand the costs, advantages and safety aspects involved •Apply the technique to new applications in your industry such as cleaning and waste management •Purchase the appropriate equipment, cutting time and maintenance costs
Key Features
- Written by a well known expert in the field of water jet and abrasive water jet cutting technology
- First comprehensive book in the growing area of hydrodemolition of concrete surfaces and reinforced concrete
- Coverage includes the theory and practice of the hydrodemolition process
Readership
Civil engineers; Mining Engineers; Hydromechanics; Transportation Engineers; Tribologists; Environmental Engineers; Corrosion Protection Professionals; Road, Bridge and Waterway Authorities; Airport and Harbour Authorities; Geomechanic; Concrete Techologists; Demolition Professionals, Coating Manufacturers; Cleaning Contractors and Researchers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: List of used symbols and abbreviations Chapter 2: Introduction
Chapter 3: Fundamentals of hydrodemolition Chapter 4: Hydrodemolition equipment
Chapter 5: Concrete surface preparation by hydrodemolition Chapter 6: Surface quality aspects Chapter 7: Demolition with hydro-abrasive water jets Chapter 8: Pulsed liquid jets for hydrodemolition Chapter 9: References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 5th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534305
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174602
About the Author
Andreas Momber
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Geo-Resources and Materials Technology, University of Aachen, Germany