Hydraulic Control of Machine Tools

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of hydraulic drives that utilize mainly the kinetic energy of the flow. This text then examines the tasks of hydraulic fluids not only to induce and receive motion but also to be a reliable lubricant for the hydraulic mechanisms. Other chapters consider the various points to be considered in the calculation of hydraulic systems. This book discusses as well the various types of hydraulic circuits that are used in machine tools. The final chapter deals with several examples of hydraulic calculations, including calculations of the axial force exerted by the flow on a valve.

Table of Contents



Preface

Foreword

Chapter I. General Description of Hydraulic Drives and Other Equipment

Chapter II. Hydraulic Fluids

1. Requirements

2. Properties of Oils

3. Density and Compressibility of Hydraulic Fluids

4. Specific Weight

5. Viscosity

Chapter III. Calculation of Hydraulic Systems

1. Special Points to be Noted in the Calculation of Hydraulic Systems

2. Hydraulic Losses

3. Leakage

4. Analogy Between Hydraulical and Electrical Calculations

5. Chart for the Cedculation of Pressure Losses and Operating Conditions of Hydraulic Systems

6. Calculation of Pressure Exerted by the Flow

7. Changes in the Volume of Hydraulic Systems, Hydraulic Hammer, and the Safe Starting and Stopping Speed

8. The Speed of Action and the Stroke of Hydraulic Mechanisms

9. Graphical and Analytical Calculation of Accelerations, Velocities, Displacements, and the Time of Action of Hydraulic Devices

10. The Calculation of Hydraulic Transient Processes for Rotary and Rectilinear Motions Produced by Rotary-Type Hydraulic Motors

11. Buffers and the Braking of Speed

12. Thermodynamic Calculation of the Hydraulic System

Chapter IV. Hydraulic Circuits of Machine Tools

1. Circuits with One Pump and One Motor

2. Hydraulic Systems with Several Pumps and One Motor or with One Pump and Several Motors

3. Circuits with Several Motors for Parallel or Series Operation of Several Mechanisms

4. Circuits with a Vertical Cylinder and Piston

Chapter V. Pneumo-Hydraulic and Hydro-Electric-Mechanical Devices

1. Pneumo-Hydraulic Devices

2. Hydromechanical and Electro-Hydraulic-Mechanical Systems

Chapter VI. Hydraulic Drives

1. Straight-Line Piston Pumps

2. Pistons and Plungers

3. The Calculation of Capacity, Pressures, Velocity, Power, and Efficiency for a Cylinder with Piston or Plunger

4. The Design of Pistons and Plungers

5. Rotary Hydraulic Pumps and Motors (Gear, Screw, and Vane Types)

6. Rotary Piston Pumps and Motors

7. Design and Calculation of Rotary Pumps and Motors

8. Calculation of Gear Pumps

9. The Selection of Tooth Profile and the Design of Gear Pumps and Motors

10. Kinematics of Vane and Piston-Type Hydraulic Drives

11. The Delivery of Vane and Piston Machines and the Uniformity of their Discharge

12. Calculation of Force and Power

13. The Elimination of Compression and the Balancing of Pressures in Vane and Piston Pimaps and Motors

14. Automatic Regulation of Hydraulic Pumps and Motors. Performance of Pump-Motor Units

15. Performance of Pumps and Motors

Chapter VII. Regulation and Oil Distribution Mechanisms

1. Oil Distribution and Devices

2. Relief and Pressure Control Valves

3. Non-Return and Back Pressure Valves, Controlled Valves

4. Differential Valves

5. Sequence Valves

6. Unloading Valves

7. Control Valves for a Two-Stage Pump

8. Obtaining the Required Motions with Automatic Control of the Pressure Ratio and Back Pressure

9. Pressure Reducing Valves

10. Intensifiers

11. Valves for Acceleration and Deceleration of Motion

12. Mechanisms for the Directional Control of Motion

13. Speed Control

14. Obtaining Uniform Speeds and Programme Control of Motion by Means of Variable Delivery Pumps

15. Hydraulic Mechanisms for Remote Control

16. Timing Devices

Chapter VIII. Auxiliary Equipment of Hydraulic Systems

1. Accumulators of Fluid and Power

2. Devices for Cleaning the Oil

3. Hydraulic Seals

4. Control Panels

5. Oil Piping: Its Joints and Pipes

6. Springs

Chapter IX. Hydraulic Position Control Mechanisms

1. Automatic Control

2. Follow-Up Mechanisms

3. Mechanisms of Hydraulic Single-Dimensional Copying Devices

4. Single-Dimensional Copying Systems with Automatic Variation of Feed

5. Two-Dimensional Copying Systems

6. Valves and Styli of Follow-Up Systems

7. Analysis of Follow-Up Mechanisms

8. Calculation and Characteristics of Follow-Up Hydraulic Systems

9. Dynamics of Hydraulic Follow-Up Systems

10. The Setting-Up and Analysis of Linearized Differential Equations of Hydraulic Systems

11. Oscillations and Stability of the Copying Motion

12. Investigation of Hydraulic Copying Systems

Chapter X. Application Examples of Hydraulic Drives and Hydraulic Automation Equipment in Machine Tdols

1. Automatic Hydraulic Machine Tools

2. Hydrauhc General-Purpose Machine Tools

Chapter XI. Examples of Hydraulic Calculations

Appendix

Bibliography

Index