Hydraulic Control of Machine Tools
1st Edition
Description
Hydraulic Control of Machine Tools presents the wide range of application of hydraulic drives. This book discusses the methods, principles of design of hydraulic systems, and their equipment.
Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of hydraulic drives that utilize mainly the kinetic energy of the flow. This text then examines the tasks of hydraulic fluids not only to induce and receive motion but also to be a reliable lubricant for the hydraulic mechanisms. Other chapters consider the various points to be considered in the calculation of hydraulic systems. This book discusses as well the various types of hydraulic circuits that are used in machine tools. The final chapter deals with several examples of hydraulic calculations, including calculations of the axial force exerted by the flow on a valve.
This book is a valuable resource for hydraulic specialists and mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Chapter I. General Description of Hydraulic Drives and Other Equipment
Chapter II. Hydraulic Fluids
1. Requirements
2. Properties of Oils
3. Density and Compressibility of Hydraulic Fluids
4. Specific Weight
5. Viscosity
Chapter III. Calculation of Hydraulic Systems
1. Special Points to be Noted in the Calculation of Hydraulic Systems
2. Hydraulic Losses
3. Leakage
4. Analogy Between Hydraulical and Electrical Calculations
5. Chart for the Cedculation of Pressure Losses and Operating Conditions of Hydraulic Systems
6. Calculation of Pressure Exerted by the Flow
7. Changes in the Volume of Hydraulic Systems, Hydraulic Hammer, and the Safe Starting and Stopping Speed
8. The Speed of Action and the Stroke of Hydraulic Mechanisms
9. Graphical and Analytical Calculation of Accelerations, Velocities, Displacements, and the Time of Action of Hydraulic Devices
10. The Calculation of Hydraulic Transient Processes for Rotary and Rectilinear Motions Produced by Rotary-Type Hydraulic Motors
11. Buffers and the Braking of Speed
12. Thermodynamic Calculation of the Hydraulic System
Chapter IV. Hydraulic Circuits of Machine Tools
1. Circuits with One Pump and One Motor
2. Hydraulic Systems with Several Pumps and One Motor or with One Pump and Several Motors
3. Circuits with Several Motors for Parallel or Series Operation of Several Mechanisms
4. Circuits with a Vertical Cylinder and Piston
Chapter V. Pneumo-Hydraulic and Hydro-Electric-Mechanical Devices
1. Pneumo-Hydraulic Devices
2. Hydromechanical and Electro-Hydraulic-Mechanical Systems
Chapter VI. Hydraulic Drives
1. Straight-Line Piston Pumps
2. Pistons and Plungers
3. The Calculation of Capacity, Pressures, Velocity, Power, and Efficiency for a Cylinder with Piston or Plunger
4. The Design of Pistons and Plungers
5. Rotary Hydraulic Pumps and Motors (Gear, Screw, and Vane Types)
6. Rotary Piston Pumps and Motors
7. Design and Calculation of Rotary Pumps and Motors
8. Calculation of Gear Pumps
9. The Selection of Tooth Profile and the Design of Gear Pumps and Motors
10. Kinematics of Vane and Piston-Type Hydraulic Drives
11. The Delivery of Vane and Piston Machines and the Uniformity of their Discharge
12. Calculation of Force and Power
13. The Elimination of Compression and the Balancing of Pressures in Vane and Piston Pimaps and Motors
14. Automatic Regulation of Hydraulic Pumps and Motors. Performance of Pump-Motor Units
15. Performance of Pumps and Motors
Chapter VII. Regulation and Oil Distribution Mechanisms
1. Oil Distribution and Devices
2. Relief and Pressure Control Valves
3. Non-Return and Back Pressure Valves, Controlled Valves
4. Differential Valves
5. Sequence Valves
6. Unloading Valves
7. Control Valves for a Two-Stage Pump
8. Obtaining the Required Motions with Automatic Control of the Pressure Ratio and Back Pressure
9. Pressure Reducing Valves
10. Intensifiers
11. Valves for Acceleration and Deceleration of Motion
12. Mechanisms for the Directional Control of Motion
13. Speed Control
14. Obtaining Uniform Speeds and Programme Control of Motion by Means of Variable Delivery Pumps
15. Hydraulic Mechanisms for Remote Control
16. Timing Devices
Chapter VIII. Auxiliary Equipment of Hydraulic Systems
1. Accumulators of Fluid and Power
2. Devices for Cleaning the Oil
3. Hydraulic Seals
4. Control Panels
5. Oil Piping: Its Joints and Pipes
6. Springs
Chapter IX. Hydraulic Position Control Mechanisms
1. Automatic Control
2. Follow-Up Mechanisms
3. Mechanisms of Hydraulic Single-Dimensional Copying Devices
4. Single-Dimensional Copying Systems with Automatic Variation of Feed
5. Two-Dimensional Copying Systems
6. Valves and Styli of Follow-Up Systems
7. Analysis of Follow-Up Mechanisms
8. Calculation and Characteristics of Follow-Up Hydraulic Systems
9. Dynamics of Hydraulic Follow-Up Systems
10. The Setting-Up and Analysis of Linearized Differential Equations of Hydraulic Systems
11. Oscillations and Stability of the Copying Motion
12. Investigation of Hydraulic Copying Systems
Chapter X. Application Examples of Hydraulic Drives and Hydraulic Automation Equipment in Machine Tdols
1. Automatic Hydraulic Machine Tools
2. Hydrauhc General-Purpose Machine Tools
Chapter XI. Examples of Hydraulic Calculations
Appendix
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225692