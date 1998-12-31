Hybrid Microcircuit Technology Handbook
2nd Edition
Materials, Processes, Design, Testing and Production
Description
The Hybrid Microcircuit Technology Handbook integrates the many diverse technologies used in the design, fabrication, assembly, and testing of hybrid segments crucial to the success of producing reliable circuits in high yields. Among these are: resistor trimming, wire bonding, die attachment, cleaning, hermetic sealing, and moisture analysis. In addition to thin films, thick films, and assembly processes, important chapters on substrate selections, handling (including electrostatic discharge), failure analysis, and documentation are included. A comprehensive chapter of design guidelines will be of value to materials and process engineers, chemists, and electrical engineers who design and test hybrid circuits.
Readership
Materials and process engineers, chemists, and electrical engineers who design and test hybrid circuits.
Table of Contents
- Introduction 1.0 Classification of Materials for Microelectronics 2.0 Classification of Processes 3.0 Definition and Characteristics of Hybrid Circuits 4.0 Applications References
- Substrates 1.0 Functions 2.0 Surface Characteristics 3.0 Alumina Substrates 4.0 Beryllia Substrates 5.0 Aluminum Nitride 6.0 Metal Matrix Composites 7.0 Ceramic Substrate Manufacture 8.0 Enameled Metal Substrates 9.0 Quality Assurance and Test Methods References
- Thin Film Processes 1.0 Deposition Processes 2.0 Thin Film Resistor Processes 3.0 Photoresist Materials and Processes 4.0 Etching Materials and Processes 5.0 Thin-Film Microbridge Crossover Circuits References
- Thick Film Processes 1.0 Fabrication Processes 2.0 Direct Writing 3.0 Paste Materials 4.0 Non-Noble-Metal Thick Films 5.0 Polymer Thick Films References
- Resistor Trimming 1.0 Laser Trimming 2.0 Abrasive Trimming 3.0 Resistor Probing/Measurement Techniques 4.0 Types of Resistor Trims 5.0 Special Requirements References
- Parts Selection 1.0 General Considerations 2.0 Packages 3.0 Active Devices 4.0 Passive Devices References
- Assembly Processes 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Die and Substrate Attachment 3.0 Interconnections 4.0 Cleaning 5.0 Particle Immobilizing Coatings 6.0 Vacuum-Baking and Sealing References
- Testing 1.0 Electrical Testing 2.0 Visual Inspection 3.0 Nondestructive Screen Tests 4.0 Destructive Screen Tests References
- Handling and Clean Rooms 1.0 Handling of Hybrid Circuits and Components 2.0 Electrostatic Discharge References
- Design Guidelines 1.0 Hybrid Microcircuit Design Transmittal 2.0 System Requirements Affecting Hybrid Circuit Design 3.0 Material and Process Selection 4.0 Quality Assurance Provisions 5.0 Hybrid Design Process 6.0 Substrate Parasitics 7.0 Thermal Considerations 8.0 Layout Guidelines Common to Both Thick- and Thin-Film Hybrids 9.0 Guide to High-Performance Hybrid/MCM/Package Design 10.0 Equations 11.0 Cross-Talk 12.0 Signal Line Capacitance 13.0 Signal-Line Inductance 14.0 Microstrip Propagation Delay 15.0 Typical Material Thicknesses 16.0 Thick-Film Materials and Processes Description 17.0 Thick-Film Design Guidelines 18.0 Thin-Film Guidelines References
- Documentation and Specifications 1.0 Documentation 2.0 Military and Government Specifications References
- Failure Analysis 1.0 Types and Causes of Hybrid Failures 2.0 Failure Analysis Techniques 3.0 Analytical Techniques 4.0 Causes of Hybrid Circuit Failures 5.0 Case Histories of Hybrid Circuit Failures References
- Multichip Modules: A New Breed of Hybrid Microcircuits 1.0 Applications 2.0 Interconnect Substrate Designs and Fabrication Methods 3.0 Assembly Methods 4.0 Testing and Testability 5.0 Issues References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1998
- Published:
- 31st December 1998
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517986
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514237
About the Author
James J. Licari
has his own consulting firm, AvanTeco, specializing in materials and processes for electronics. He holds a BS in Chemistry from Fordham University and a PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University, where he was a DuPont Senior Fellow. His areas of expertise include materials and processes for electronic applications, primarily for high reliability systems, hybrid microcircuits, printed wiring circuits, and other interconnect packaging technologies. He is an expert on polymeric materials including adhesives, coatings, encapsulants, insulation, reliability based on failure modes and mechanisms. Dr. Licari has had a forty-year career dedicated to the study and advancement of microelectronic materials and processes.
Notable achievements throughout this career include conducting the first studies on the reliability and use of die-attach adhesives for microcircuits, which he did in the mid-1970s through the early 1980s, making industry and the government aware of the degrading effects of trace amounts of ionic contaminants in epoxy resins. He conducted early exploratory development on the use of non-noble metal (Cu) thick-film conductor pastes for thick-film ceramic circuits. He carried out the first studies on the use of Parylene as a dielectric and passivation coating for MOS devices and as a particle immobilizer for hybrid microcircuits. He developed the first photo-definable thick-film conductor and resistor pastes that were the forerunners of DuPont’s Fodel process, for which he received a patent was granted in England. And he developed the first photocurable epoxy coating using cationic photoinitiation by employing a diazonium salt as the catalytic agent (U.S. 3205157) . The work was referenced as pioneering work in a review article by J.V. Crivello “The Discovery ad Development of Onium Salt Cationic Photoinitiators,” J. Polymer Chemistry (1999)
Affiliations and Expertise
AvanTeco, Whittier, CA, USA