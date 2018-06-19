Hybrid Machining
1st Edition
Theory, Methods, and Case Studies
Description
Hybrid Machining: Theory, Methods, and Case Studies covers the scientific fundamentals, techniques, applications and real-world descriptions of emerging hybrid machining technology. This field is advancing rapidly in industrial and academic contexts, creating a great need for the fundamental and technical guidance that this book provides. The book includes discussions of basic concepts, process design principles, standard hybrid machining processes, multi-scale modeling approaches, design, on-machine metrology and work handling systems.
Readers interested in manufacturing systems, product design or machining technology will find this one-stop guide to hybrid machining the ideal reference.
Key Features
- Includes tables of recommended processing parameters for key engineering materials/products for each hybrid machining process
- Provides case studies covering real industrial applications
- Explains how to use multiscale modeling for hybrid machining
Readership
Postgraduates, engineers, and materials scientists interested in advanced machining processes
Table of Contents
- Introduction to hybrid machining technology
2. Overview of hybrid machining processes
3. Assisted hybrid machining processes
4. Combined hybrid machining processes
5. Multi-scale modelling hybrid machining
6. Hybrid machine tool design
7. On-machine metrology for hybrid machining
8. Material handling for hybrid machining
9. Future of hybrid machining technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131138
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130599
About the Author
Xichun Luo
He previously worked at Cranfield University as a key research officer and delivered world leading research in ultra precision diamond turning and grinding of freeform optics. From 2007 to 2012 he was a lecturer at Heriot-Watt University. From 2012 to 2013 he was a Reader in ultra precision manufacturing at the University of Huddersfield where he lead an Advanced Machining Research Group within the EPSRC Centre for Innovative Manufacturing in Advanced Metrology. He and his research group established an international reputation in ultra precision machining, micromachining and nanomanufacturing research, as evidenced by more than 100 papers in peer-reviewed highly ranked journals and international conferences. He was honored at the Scottish Crucible Awards for Research by Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2010. He won the Institution of Mechanical Engineers 2015 Ludwig Mond Prize for his paper on FIB micro and nano fabrication.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ultra Precision Manufacturing and Technical Director, Centre for Precision Manufacturing (CPM), University of Strathclyde, UK
Yi Qin
He is a Director of the Centre for Micro-Manufacturing, Leader of Knowledge Exchanges of the Department of Design, Manufacture and Engineering Management, at the University of Strathclyde. His main contributions to knowledge in manufacturing, to-date, include new analysis methods for material processing and micro-forming, new forming processes, tool and machine designs, and new manufacturing system concepts. Prof. Qin has published over 170 academic papers/books on various subjects in these fields. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Manufacturing Review, a Fellow of the Institute of Nanotechnology and Higher Education Academy, Secretary to the Committee of the Consortium of UK University Manufacturing Engineering (COMEH), Member of the European Micro and Nano-Manufacturing Platform. He was a Member of the Scientific Committee of European Scientific Association for Materials Forming from 2006-2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chair of Manufacturing Technology and Systems, The University of Strathclyde, UK