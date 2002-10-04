Hyaluronan
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Meeting, September 2000, North East Wales Institute, UK
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Chemistry, biochemistry and cell biology – Overview of the history and development of hyaluronan; Characterization and solution properties of hyaluronan; Rheological behaviour of hyaluronan; Biosynthesis and biological degradation of hyaluronan; Novel modified forms of hyaluronan; Cell surfaces and hyaluronan receptors; The action of hyaluronan in cells; Keratinocytes and hyaluronan.Volume 2: Biomedical, medical and clinical aspects – Adhesion formation and hyaluronan; Application of hyaluronan in tissue engineering; The function and use of hyaluronan in wound healing; The role of hyaluronan in tissues; The use of hyaluronan in drug delivery; Aspects of hyaluronan in joints; Clinical applications of hyaluronan.
Description
Hyaluronan and its derivatives has developed very quickly in the last few years from a scientific novelty into an important new material for a diverse range of medical and biomaterial applications. This landmark conference focused on developments and applications in the use of hyaluronan in tissue repair and reconstruction, drug delivery systems, anti-cancer treatments and joint recovery and engineering.
The entire range of hyaluronan progress is covered in depth by the more than 135 individual papers:
Analytical chemistry
Structural elucidation and basic chemistry
Electron microscopy and atomic force microscopy
Production, purification and characterisation
Quality in production systems
Chemical modification
Derivatives and properties
Cross-linking
Free radical modification
Physical characterisation
Rheology
Aggregation phenomena
Interaction with water and solution properties
Cell biology
Control and regulation of HA synthases
Cell surface chemistry
HA cell receptors and cell signalling
Interaction with proteins and other biological ligands
Biophysical aspects
Effects on pain receptors
Neurobiology
Role in organisation of extracellular matrix
Role in development (embryogenesis): cell movement/migration
Medical applications
Uses in cartilage and wound repair
Inflammation
Wound regenerative healing
Surgery and tissue engineering
Viscosupplementation / osteoarthritis
Viscoaugmentation and viscoprotection
Anti-adhesion applications
Brug delivery systems
Binding onto tumour cells and metastases
Key Features
- Outlines the proceedings of the landmark conference which focused on key developments and applications in the use of hyaluronan in tissue repair and reconstruction, among other uses
- The entire range of hyaluronan processes is dealt with in depth by more than 135 individual papers presented in two volumes
- Covers analytical chemistry, chemical modification, physical characterisation, cell biology and medical applications
Readership
Academics, materials researchers, materials engineers, clinicians, and other professionals concerned with biomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 4th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693121
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735705
About the Editors
J F Kennedy Editor
John F. Kennedy is Director of the Birmingham Carbohydrate and Protein Tehcnology Group, School of Chemistry, University of Birmingham. He is Director of Chembiotech laboratories and is also Professor of Applied Chemistry at The North East Wales Institute of higher Education (NEWI). He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Institute of Management, the Institute of Food Science and Technology and the Institute of Biology. He is also editor of the journal, Carbohydrate Polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham
Glyn O. Phillips Editor
Glyn O. Phillips is Chairman of Phillips Hydrocolloids Research Ltd, UK. Glyn O. Phillips is a internationally renowned expert on hydrocolloids and food proteins. Along with Peter A. Williams he was the founder of the international journal Food Hydrocolloids, founding Directors of the Food Hydrocolloids Trust and the Gums and Stabilisers for the Food Industry Conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Phillips Hydrocolloid Research Ltd, UK
P A Williams Editor
Peter A. Williams is a director of the Centre for Water Soluble Polymers.
Affiliations and Expertise
The North East Wales Institute, UK
V C Hascall Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lerner Research Institute, USA