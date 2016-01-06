Humpback Dolphins (Sousa spp.): Current Status and Conservation, Part 2, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Re-Assessment of the Conservation Status of the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin (Sousa chinensis) Using the IUCN Red List Criteria
- Humpback Dolphins in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta: Status, Threats, and Conservation Challenges
- Biology and Conservation of the Taiwanese Humpback Dolphin, Sousa chinensis taiwanensis
- The Behavioural Ecology of Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins in Hong Kong
- Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins in Borneo: A review of Current Knowledge with Emphasis on Sarawak
- Conservation Status of the Australian Humpback Dolphin (Sousa sahulensis) using the IUCN Red List Criteria
- Australian Humpback Dolphins of the Wild West: A Review of Current Knowledge and Recommendations for Future Management
- Observations on Australian humpback dolphins (Sousa sahulensis) in Waters of the Pacific Islands and New Guinea
- Sexual Dimorphism and Geographic Variation in Dorsal Fin Features of Australian Humpback Dolphins, Sousa Sahulensis
- Conservation Status of the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin (Sousa chinensis) in the Northern Beibu Gulf, China
Bingyao Chen, Xinrong Xu, Thomas A. Jefferson, Paula A. Olson, Qiurong Qin, Hongke Zhang, Liwen He and Guang Yang
Thomas A. Jefferson and Brian D. Smith
Leszek Karczmarski, Shiang-Lin Huang, Carmen K. M. Or, Duan Gui, Stephen C. Y. Chan, Wenzhi Lin, Lindsay Porter, Wai-Ho Wong, Ruiqiang Zheng, Yuen-Wa Ho, Scott Y. S. Chui, Angelico Jose C. Tiongson, Yaqian Mo, Wei-Lun Chang, John H. W. Kwok, Ricky W. K. Tang, Andy T. L. Lee, Sze-Wing Yiu, Mark Keith, Glenn Gailey and Yuping Wu
John Y. Wang, Kimberly N. Riehl, Michelle N. Klein, Shiva Javdan, Jordan M. Hoffman, Sarah Z. Dungan, Lauren E. Dares and Claryana Araújo-Wang
Bernd Würsig, E. Christien M. Parsons, Sarah Piwetz and Lindsay Porter
Gianna Minton, Anna Norliza Zulkifli Poh, Cindy Peter, Lindsay Porter and Danielle Kreb
Guido J. Parra and Daniele Cagnazzi
Daniella M. Hanf, Tim Hunt and Guido J. Parra
Isabel Beasley, Maria Jedensjö, Gede Mahendra Wijaya, Jim Anamiato, Benjamin Kahn, and Danielle Kreb
Alexander M. Brown, Lars Bejder, Guido J. Parra, Daniele Cagnazzi, Tim Hunt, Jennifer L. Smith and Simon J. Allen
Description
Humpback Dolphins (Sousa spp.): Current Status and Conservation, Part 2 is part of Advances in Marine Biology, a series that has been providing in-depth and up-to-date reviews on all aspects of marine biology since 1963 — more than 50 years of outstanding coverage from a reference that is well known for its contents and editing.
This latest addition to the series includes updates on many topics that will appeal to postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, and biological oceanography.
Specialty areas for the series include marine science, both applied and basic, a wide range of topical areas from all corners of marine ecology, oceanography, fisheries management, and molecular biology, and the full range of geographic areas from polar seas to tropical coral reefs.
Key Features
- Reviews articles on the latest advances in marine biology
- Authored by leading figures in their respective fields of study
- Presents materials that are widely used by managers, students, and academic professionals in the marine sciences
- Provides value to anyone studying bottlenose dolphins, deep-sea macrofauna, marine invertebrates, pinna nobilis, and ecology, amongst other study areas
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in marine biology, fisheries science, ecology, zoology, oceanography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 6th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036310
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128036020
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Thomas Jefferson Serial Volume Editor
Thomas A. Jefferson, Ph.D. is a marine mammal biologist and director of Clymene Enterprises, in
Lakeside, California. He has been studying marine mammals around the world since 1983, and has traveled
widely in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia in pursuit of his work. His primary focus is on the population
biology and taxonomy of small cetaceans, and their effective conservation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clymene Enterprises, Lakeside, CA, USA
Barbara E. Curry Serial Volume Editor
Barbara E. Curry is a Senior Research Scientist in the Physiological Ecology and Bioenergetics Laboratory of University of Central Florida’s Conservation Biology Program. Her research interests include stress and reproductive physiology, energetics, assimilation efficiency and nutritional ecology, with applications to ecosystem-based population management and conservation. She holds a PhD in the Biological Sciences from Texas A&M University, an MSc in Marine Science from Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, and a BA from University of California, Santa Cruz. Her doctoral research was fully funded by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and focused on phylogenetic relationships among bottlenose dolphins, genus Tursiops, worldwide. Curry was a National Research Council Post-Doctoral Fellow at the NOAA Fisheries Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, California. Working as a NOAA scientist for nearly ten years, she conducted a wide range of research projects including studies of marine mammal molecular genetics and of the physiological effects of stress in mammals. She has extensive laboratory experience including in molecular genetics, radioimmunoassay, histology and physiology. Field experience includes marine mammal stranding, recovery and necropsy, and abundance surveys in areas such as the Amazon River (Peru, Ecuador, and Columbia) and the Gulf of Mexico. She has taught a range of courses in the subjects of biology, physiology, anatomy, and vertebrate natural history. Curry has also served as a Mentor for the Harvey Mudd College Upward Bound Math and Science Program, and as a Lecturer for the National Science Foundation Young Scholars Program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Physiological Ecology and Bioenergetics Laboratory, Conservation Biology Program, University of Central Florida, USA