Humoral Factors in Host Defense
1st Edition
Description
Humoral Factors in Host Defense contains the proceedings of the First Takeda Science Foundation Symposium on Bioscience, held on October 28-30, 1982, in Kyoto, Japan. The symposium focused on the humoral factors regulating immune responses, with emphasis on T cell-derived immunoregulatory molecules; molecular mechanisms of interferons; factors involved in differentiation and activation of immunocytes; and the use of the molecular genetics approach to host defense factors.
Organized into four parts encompassing 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of interleukin-2 and T cell-replacing factors, along with their immunological functions and biochemical features. It then discusses antigen-specific T cell factors; immunoregulatory molecules from human monoclonal T cells; physiological and pathological roles of lymphokines; regulation of the immune system by monoclonal T cell peptides; production of a glycosylated human protein by recombinant DNA technology; and molecular genetics of immunoglobulin genes and the major histocompatibility antigen. Geneticists and biologists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
T Cell-Derived Immunoregulatory Molecules
1. Immunological Functions and Biochemical Characterizations of IL-2 and T Cell-Replacing Factors
Immunological Function and Biological Characterization of T Cell-Replacing Factor and Its Acceptor Site(s) on B Cells
The Hormonal Basis for T Cell Growth
B Cell Activation
2. Antigen Specific T Cell Factors
Control of the Immune System by Monoclonal T Cell Peptides
An Antigen-Specific Suppressor Ô Cell Factor Composed of Two Distinct Polypeptide Chains
3. Immunoregulatory Molecules from Human Monoclonal T Cells
Immunoregulation of Human B Lymphocyte Function by Products of Hybridized and Cloned T Cells
Regulation of Proliferation and Differentiation of B Lymphocytes by T Cell-Derived Immunoregulatory Molecules
Interferon
1. Interferon Genes
Production of a Glycosylated Human Protein by Recombinant DNA Technology
Expression of the Human Interferon-âé Gene in Heterologous Host Cells
2. Molecular Mechanisms of Interferon Action
Interferon Action and the Role of 2-5A
Interferon Action: (A) Interferons as Inducers of mRNA and Protein Synthesis (B) Cross-Linking of Mouse-Beta Interferon to Cell Surface Receptors
3. Purification and Molecular Properties
Characterization of Mouse Interferon Molecules
The Human Interferons: Their Purification and Sequence, Cloning and Expression in Bacteria, and Biological Properties
Factors Involved in Differentiation and Activation of Immunocytes
Physiological and Pathological Roles of Lymphokines
The Function and Regulation of Macrophages Bearing I-Region-Associated Molecules
A Current View of Interleukin I
Characterization of Three Human Migration Inhibitory Factors (MIF) and Their Specific Production by Different Antigens
Lymphokine-Producing Human T Cell Hybridomas
Molecular Genetic Approach to Host Defense Factors
1. Molecular Genetics of Immunoglobulin Genes
Immunoglobulin Lambda Genes: Structure, Evolution, and Expression
Human Immunoglobulin Genes
2. Molecular Genetics of Major Histocompatibility Antigen
Class II Genes of the Major Histocompatibility Complex in Mice
HLA-DR Region Proteins and Genes
Index
