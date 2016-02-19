Humoral Factors in Host Defense contains the proceedings of the First Takeda Science Foundation Symposium on Bioscience, held on October 28-30, 1982, in Kyoto, Japan. The symposium focused on the humoral factors regulating immune responses, with emphasis on T cell-derived immunoregulatory molecules; molecular mechanisms of interferons; factors involved in differentiation and activation of immunocytes; and the use of the molecular genetics approach to host defense factors. Organized into four parts encompassing 22 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of interleukin-2 and T cell-replacing factors, along with their immunological functions and biochemical features. It then discusses antigen-specific T cell factors; immunoregulatory molecules from human monoclonal T cells; physiological and pathological roles of lymphokines; regulation of the immune system by monoclonal T cell peptides; production of a glycosylated human protein by recombinant DNA technology; and molecular genetics of immunoglobulin genes and the major histocompatibility antigen. Geneticists and biologists will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

T Cell-Derived Immunoregulatory Molecules

1. Immunological Functions and Biochemical Characterizations of IL-2 and T Cell-Replacing Factors

Immunological Function and Biological Characterization of T Cell-Replacing Factor and Its Acceptor Site(s) on B Cells

The Hormonal Basis for T Cell Growth

B Cell Activation

2. Antigen Specific T Cell Factors

Control of the Immune System by Monoclonal T Cell Peptides

An Antigen-Specific Suppressor Ô Cell Factor Composed of Two Distinct Polypeptide Chains

3. Immunoregulatory Molecules from Human Monoclonal T Cells

Immunoregulation of Human B Lymphocyte Function by Products of Hybridized and Cloned T Cells

Regulation of Proliferation and Differentiation of B Lymphocytes by T Cell-Derived Immunoregulatory Molecules

Interferon

1. Interferon Genes

Production of a Glycosylated Human Protein by Recombinant DNA Technology

Expression of the Human Interferon-âé Gene in Heterologous Host Cells

2. Molecular Mechanisms of Interferon Action

Interferon Action and the Role of 2-5A

Interferon Action: (A) Interferons as Inducers of mRNA and Protein Synthesis (B) Cross-Linking of Mouse-Beta Interferon to Cell Surface Receptors

3. Purification and Molecular Properties

Characterization of Mouse Interferon Molecules

The Human Interferons: Their Purification and Sequence, Cloning and Expression in Bacteria, and Biological Properties

Factors Involved in Differentiation and Activation of Immunocytes

Physiological and Pathological Roles of Lymphokines

The Function and Regulation of Macrophages Bearing I-Region-Associated Molecules

A Current View of Interleukin I

Characterization of Three Human Migration Inhibitory Factors (MIF) and Their Specific Production by Different Antigens

Lymphokine-Producing Human T Cell Hybridomas

Molecular Genetic Approach to Host Defense Factors

1. Molecular Genetics of Immunoglobulin Genes

Immunoglobulin Lambda Genes: Structure, Evolution, and Expression

Human Immunoglobulin Genes

2. Molecular Genetics of Major Histocompatibility Antigen

Class II Genes of the Major Histocompatibility Complex in Mice

HLA-DR Region Proteins and Genes

Index





