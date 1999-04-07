Humane Interfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444828743, 9780080552132

Humane Interfaces, Volume 13

1st Edition

Questions of Method and Practice in Cognitive Technology

Editors: J.P. Marsh B. Gorayska J.L. Mey
eBook ISBN: 9780080552132
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444828743
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 7th April 1999
Page Count: 391
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19100.00
16235.00
186.32
158.37
105.00
89.25
131.00
111.35
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
170.00
144.50
137.00
116.45
19100.00
16235.00
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Methods and Practice in Cognitive Technology: A question of questions (B. Gorayska, J. Marsh, J. Mey). Theoretical Perspectives. Mind Change or changed minds? Commentary and chapter summaries. Investigations in Cognitive Technology: Questioning perspective (B. Gorayska, J. Marsh). Can We Change Our Minds? The Impact of Computer Technology on Human Cognition (R. Lindsay). Computers and Psychosis (R. Janney). The Natural and the Artificial in Language and Technology (H. Haberland). Understanding Users: The knowledge-level of analysis (A. Vera). Augmentation, Mediation, Integration? Commentary and chapter summaries. The Cyborg's Dilemma: Progressive embodiment in virtual environments (F. Biocca). Cognitive Tools Reconsidered: From augmentation to mediation (K. Kuutti). The Meeting Place of Cognition and Technology (B. Karpatschof). Honesty of Affordance (W. Fitzgerald, E. Goldstein). The Design of Cognitive Tools (S.D. Tripp). Cyberspace Bionics (J. Vidal). Cognitive Space (M. Krueger). Applied Methods.How do we convert principles into valid and validated applied methods? Commentary and chapter summaries. On Why the Blind Leading the Blind is a Good Idea (D.Good). Between the Idea and the Reality: The case for qualitative Research in education (I. Hart). Computer Environments Designed to Promote Cognitive Change through the Development of Well Reasoned Recommendations (A. Kass, J. Herman). Evolution of Man's Needs and Technological Progression: Pragmatic foundations for a relational coupling (C.T. Schmidt, P. Ruch). Successful Technology Must Enable People to Utilise Existing Cognitive Skills (M. Kitajima).
Palmtop Reminding Devices: Capabilites and limitations (D. Herrmann, C. Yoder, V. Sheets, J. Wells, B. Brubaker). A User Designed Contextualisation Method for an Argumentation Support Tool (J. Sillince). Cognition Oriented Software Verification (W. Halang). Index.

Description

Ever since the first successful International Cognitive Technology (CT) Conference in Hong Kong in August 1995, a growing concern about the dehumanising potential of machines, and the machining potential of the human mind, has pervaded the organisers' thinking. When setting up the agenda for the Second International CT Conference in Aizu, Japan, in August of 1997, they were aware that a number of new approaches had seen the light, but that the need to integrate them within a human framework had become more urgent than ever, due to the accelerating pace of technological and commercialised developments in the computer related fields of industry and research

What the present book does is re-emphasize the importance of the 'human factor' - not as something that we should 'also' take into account, when doing technology, but as the primary driving force and supreme aim of our technological endeavours. Machining the human should not happen, but humanising the machine should. La Humacha should replace the Hemachine in our thinking about these matters.

Details

No. of pages:
391
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1999
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080552132
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444828743

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.P. Marsh Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for the Advancement of University Teaching, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, PRC

B. Gorayska Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer Science, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, PRC

J.L. Mey Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Language and Communication, Odense University, Odense, Denmark

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.