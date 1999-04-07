Humane Interfaces, Volume 13
1st Edition
Questions of Method and Practice in Cognitive Technology
Table of Contents
Palmtop Reminding Devices: Capabilites and limitations (D. Herrmann, C. Yoder, V. Sheets, J. Wells, B. Brubaker). A User Designed Contextualisation Method for an Argumentation Support Tool (J. Sillince). Cognition Oriented Software Verification (W. Halang). Index.
Description
Ever since the first successful International Cognitive Technology (CT) Conference in Hong Kong in August 1995, a growing concern about the dehumanising potential of machines, and the machining potential of the human mind, has pervaded the organisers' thinking. When setting up the agenda for the Second International CT Conference in Aizu, Japan, in August of 1997, they were aware that a number of new approaches had seen the light, but that the need to integrate them within a human framework had become more urgent than ever, due to the accelerating pace of technological and commercialised developments in the computer related fields of industry and research
What the present book does is re-emphasize the importance of the 'human factor' - not as something that we should 'also' take into account, when doing technology, but as the primary driving force and supreme aim of our technological endeavours. Machining the human should not happen, but humanising the machine should. La Humacha should replace the Hemachine in our thinking about these matters.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 391
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1999
- Published:
- 7th April 1999
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552132
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444828743
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J.P. Marsh Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for the Advancement of University Teaching, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, PRC
B. Gorayska Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer Science, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, PRC
J.L. Mey Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Language and Communication, Odense University, Odense, Denmark