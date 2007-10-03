Human Viruses in Water, Volume 17
1st Edition
Perspectives in Medical Virology
Table of Contents
Overview of health-related water virology Waterborne gastroenteritis viruses Enteric hepatitis viruses Enteroviruses with special reference to poliovirus and poliomyelitis eradication Virus occurrence and survival in environmental waters Virus removal in water treatments Global supply of virus safe drinking water Waterborne Viruses: Assessing the Risks The Detection of Waterborne Viruses Viruses in shellfish Indicators of waterborne enteric viruses Quality control, environmental monitoring and regulations Recent advances and future needs in environmental virology
Description
This book provides overviews and updates on basic research, diagnosis, epidemiology, and public health on enteric viruses, as well as on treatment and intervention to prevent their waterborne transmission. Data are presented and interpreted by leading researchers in the field in 13 chapters. An essential resource for virologists, epidemiologists, medical and public health professionals, graduate students and postdoctoral scientists at various levels of their careers.
Key Features
Key Topics Include:
- Ecology of enteric viruses
- Intervention measures from risk assessment to virus disinfection practices
- Cutting edge technology on procedures for virus detection and monitoring in water and the water environment
- Quality assurance and quality control measures in water virology
- Legal regulations regarding viruses in the environment
Readership
Virologists, epidemiologists, medical professionals, public health professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 3rd October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521576
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Albert Bosch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Microbiology, School of Biology, Barcelona, Spain