Human Viruses in Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521576, 9780080553276

Human Viruses in Water, Volume 17

1st Edition

Perspectives in Medical Virology

Authors: Albert Bosch
eBook ISBN: 9780080553276
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521576
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd October 2007
Page Count: 306
Table of Contents

Overview of health-related water virology Waterborne gastroenteritis viruses Enteric hepatitis viruses Enteroviruses with special reference to poliovirus and poliomyelitis eradication Virus occurrence and survival in environmental waters Virus removal in water treatments Global supply of virus safe drinking water Waterborne Viruses: Assessing the Risks The Detection of Waterborne Viruses Viruses in shellfish Indicators of waterborne enteric viruses Quality control, environmental monitoring and regulations Recent advances and future needs in environmental virology

Description

This book provides overviews and updates on basic research, diagnosis, epidemiology, and public health on enteric viruses, as well as on treatment and intervention to prevent their waterborne transmission. Data are presented and interpreted by leading researchers in the field in 13 chapters. An essential resource for virologists, epidemiologists, medical and public health professionals, graduate students and postdoctoral scientists at various levels of their careers.

Key Features

Key Topics Include:

  • Ecology of enteric viruses
  • Intervention measures from risk assessment to virus disinfection practices
  • Cutting edge technology on procedures for virus detection and monitoring in water and the water environment
  • Quality assurance and quality control measures in water virology
  • Legal regulations regarding viruses in the environment

Readership

Virologists, epidemiologists, medical professionals, public health professionals

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080553276
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521576

About the Authors

Albert Bosch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Microbiology, School of Biology, Barcelona, Spain

