Human Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444815576, 9780080534220

Human Toxicology

1st Edition

Editors: J. Descotes
eBook ISBN: 9780080534220
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd September 1996
Page Count: 839
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
390.00
292.50
273.00
292.50
312.00
292.50
292.50
312.00
390.00
292.50
273.00
292.50
312.00
292.50
292.50
312.00
240.00
168.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
168.00
168.00
192.00
300.00
225.00
210.00
225.00
240.00
225.00
225.00
240.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This excellent volume was designed and edited with two major ideas in mind: firstly, the field of clinical toxicology is changing and an acknowledgement of these changes is warranted; secondly, no comprehensive compilation of recently published case reports of, and clinical studies on, human poisonings is available, which is in sharp contrast to the closely related field of drug-induced side-effects.

The book focusses on issues of recent concern, or issues poorly documented in the past. It is important that clinical toxicologists gain a better knowledge of all the available techniques of toxicological analysis. A better understanding of the way a sound interpretation of results should be conducted for the benefit of the patient's management, and a comprehensive set of data on the kinetics of the most common pharmaceutical drugs and many chemicals is required.

Human Toxicology is a timely reference work which will be welcomed by a broad audience of toxicology professionals.

Table of Contents

List of contributors. Foreword. Essay (J. Descotes). Chapter 1. Management of acute poisonings (V. Danel, Ch. Bismuth). 2. Laboratory diagnosis of poisonings (R. Wennig). 3. Risk analysis and toxic substances (J. Descotes). 4. Acute poisonings in pregnancy (M. Tenenbein). 5. Food and drug additives: hypersensitivity and intolerance (D.A. Moneret-Vautrin, G. Kanny). 6. Hypnotics, sedatives and antipsychotics (S. Nogué, J. Nolla, L. Marruecos, P. Munné). 7. Antidepressants (K. Knudsen). 8. Anticonvulsants (A. Jefferson, J.L. Morrow). 9. Drugs affecting the autonomic nervous system (P. Gaudreault, J. Guay). 10. Anti-arrhythmics (N.L. Benowitz). 11. Digitals (A.D. Woolf, F.H. Lovejoy). 12. Antihypertensive and antianginal drugs (G.D. Johnston, A.M.J. Smith). 13. Minor analgesics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (P. Frantz, J. Descotes). 14. Antiallergic drugs and antihistamines (R.S. Weisman, L. Goldfranck). 15. Antimicrobials (K. Hruby, H. Schiel). 16. Anticancer drugs and immunomodulators (T. Cial, J. Descotes). 17. Selected over-the-counter drugs (B. Benson, M. McIntire). 18. Substances of abuse (A. Nantel). 19. Metals (B. Nicolas, J. Descotes). 20. Insecticides (W. Temple, N.A. Smith) 21. Herbicides (M. Manno). 22. Fumigants, fungicides and rodenticides (J. Meulenbelt). 23. Solvents (T. Meredith, Flanagan). 24. Alcohols and Glycols (D. Jacobsen, K.E. McMartin). 25. Aldehydes, esters ketones, ethers and amines (F. Testud, J. Descotes). 26. Toxic gases (Ph. Hantson, F. Baud, R. Garnier). 27. Corrosives (O. Kasilo). 28. Household products (C. Pulce, J. Descotes). 29. Food-borne poisonings (A. Nantel). 30. Mushrooms (S. Berthaud, J. Descotes). 31. Toxic plants (V. Murray). 32. Snakes (J. White, H. Persson). 33. Other venomous animals (P. Gopalkrishnakone). 34. Environmental hazards (J. Descotes). Index.

Details

No. of pages:
839
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080534220

About the Editor

J. Descotes

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Pharmacology and Medical Toxicology, INSERM U80, Tissue Inflammation Immunity and Toxicants, Faculty of Medicine A. Carrel, rue Guillaume Paradin, 69372 Lyon Cedex 08, France

Reviews

@qu:The title promises a very important contribution to pharmacology and toxicology...In terms of completeness and literature for further reading the promise is well fulfilled @source:Toxicology @qu:...Human Toxicology is not a textbook, but rather is a series of contributions on rapidly developing topics in human poisonings, that are likely to become major focuses in the future.
...The 34 chapters are consistently referenced with citations published within the last decade, and written in concise phraseology. @source:Veterinary and Human Toxicology

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.