Human Toxicology
1st Edition
Description
This excellent volume was designed and edited with two major ideas in mind: firstly, the field of clinical toxicology is changing and an acknowledgement of these changes is warranted; secondly, no comprehensive compilation of recently published case reports of, and clinical studies on, human poisonings is available, which is in sharp contrast to the closely related field of drug-induced side-effects.
The book focusses on issues of recent concern, or issues poorly documented in the past. It is important that clinical toxicologists gain a better knowledge of all the available techniques of toxicological analysis. A better understanding of the way a sound interpretation of results should be conducted for the benefit of the patient's management, and a comprehensive set of data on the kinetics of the most common pharmaceutical drugs and many chemicals is required.
Human Toxicology is a timely reference work which will be welcomed by a broad audience of toxicology professionals.
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Foreword. Essay (J. Descotes). Chapter 1. Management of acute poisonings (V. Danel, Ch. Bismuth). 2. Laboratory diagnosis of poisonings (R. Wennig). 3. Risk analysis and toxic substances (J. Descotes). 4. Acute poisonings in pregnancy (M. Tenenbein). 5. Food and drug additives: hypersensitivity and intolerance (D.A. Moneret-Vautrin, G. Kanny). 6. Hypnotics, sedatives and antipsychotics (S. Nogué, J. Nolla, L. Marruecos, P. Munné). 7. Antidepressants (K. Knudsen). 8. Anticonvulsants (A. Jefferson, J.L. Morrow). 9. Drugs affecting the autonomic nervous system (P. Gaudreault, J. Guay). 10. Anti-arrhythmics (N.L. Benowitz). 11. Digitals (A.D. Woolf, F.H. Lovejoy). 12. Antihypertensive and antianginal drugs (G.D. Johnston, A.M.J. Smith). 13. Minor analgesics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (P. Frantz, J. Descotes). 14. Antiallergic drugs and antihistamines (R.S. Weisman, L. Goldfranck). 15. Antimicrobials (K. Hruby, H. Schiel). 16. Anticancer drugs and immunomodulators (T. Cial, J. Descotes). 17. Selected over-the-counter drugs (B. Benson, M. McIntire). 18. Substances of abuse (A. Nantel). 19. Metals (B. Nicolas, J. Descotes). 20. Insecticides (W. Temple, N.A. Smith) 21. Herbicides (M. Manno). 22. Fumigants, fungicides and rodenticides (J. Meulenbelt). 23. Solvents (T. Meredith, Flanagan). 24. Alcohols and Glycols (D. Jacobsen, K.E. McMartin). 25. Aldehydes, esters ketones, ethers and amines (F. Testud, J. Descotes). 26. Toxic gases (Ph. Hantson, F. Baud, R. Garnier). 27. Corrosives (O. Kasilo). 28. Household products (C. Pulce, J. Descotes). 29. Food-borne poisonings (A. Nantel). 30. Mushrooms (S. Berthaud, J. Descotes). 31. Toxic plants (V. Murray). 32. Snakes (J. White, H. Persson). 33. Other venomous animals (P. Gopalkrishnakone). 34. Environmental hazards (J. Descotes). Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 839
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 2nd September 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534220
About the Editor
J. Descotes
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Pharmacology and Medical Toxicology, INSERM U80, Tissue Inflammation Immunity and Toxicants, Faculty of Medicine A. Carrel, rue Guillaume Paradin, 69372 Lyon Cedex 08, France
Reviews
@qu:The title promises a very important contribution to pharmacology and toxicology...In terms of completeness and literature for further reading the promise is well fulfilled
@source:Toxicology
@qu:...Human Toxicology is not a textbook, but rather is a series of contributions on rapidly developing topics in human poisonings, that are likely to become major focuses in the future.
...The 34 chapters are consistently referenced with citations published within the last decade, and written in concise phraseology. @source:Veterinary and Human Toxicology