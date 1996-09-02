This excellent volume was designed and edited with two major ideas in mind: firstly, the field of clinical toxicology is changing and an acknowledgement of these changes is warranted; secondly, no comprehensive compilation of recently published case reports of, and clinical studies on, human poisonings is available, which is in sharp contrast to the closely related field of drug-induced side-effects.

The book focusses on issues of recent concern, or issues poorly documented in the past. It is important that clinical toxicologists gain a better knowledge of all the available techniques of toxicological analysis. A better understanding of the way a sound interpretation of results should be conducted for the benefit of the patient's management, and a comprehensive set of data on the kinetics of the most common pharmaceutical drugs and many chemicals is required.

Human Toxicology is a timely reference work which will be welcomed by a broad audience of toxicology professionals.