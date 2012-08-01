Human Stem Cell Manual - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123854735, 9780123854742

Human Stem Cell Manual

2nd Edition

A Laboratory Guide

Editors: Suzanne Peterson Jeanne Loring
eBook ISBN: 9780123854742
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123854735
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2012
Page Count: 656
Description

This manual is a comprehensive compilation of "methods that work" for deriving, characterizing, and differentiating hPSCs, written by the researchers who developed and tested the methods and use them every day in their laboratories. The manual is much more than a collection of recipes; it is intended to spark the interest of scientists in areas of stem cell biology that they may not have considered to be important to their work. The second edition of the Human Stem Cell Manual is an extraordinary laboratory guide for both experienced stem cell researchers and those just beginning to use stem cells in their work.

Key Features

  • Offers a comprehensive guide for medical and biology researchers who want to use stem cells for basic research, disease modeling, drug development, and cell therapy applications
  • Provides a cohesive global view of the current state of stem cell research, with chapters written by pioneering stem cell researchers in Asia, Europe, and North America
  • Includes new chapters devoted to recently developed methods, such as iPSC technology, written by the scientists who made these breakthroughs

Readership

Scientists engaged in any aspect of stem cell research, as well as undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in laboratory courses

Table of Contents

Foreword 1

Foreword 2

Preface 1

Preface 2

List of Contributors

PART 1: Basic Methods

Chapter 1. Culturing Human Pluripotent Stem Cells on a Feeder Layer

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 2. Preparation of Mouse Embryonic Fibroblast Feeder Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 3. Culture of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells in Feeder-Free Conditions

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 4. Contamination

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Identifying Contamination

Controlling Contamination

Reagents and Supplies

Reading List

Chapter 5. Cell Culture Medium

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Design of Culture Medium

Commercially Available Stem Cell Media

Assessing Medium Efficacy

Perspective

Reading List

Chapter 6. Cryopreservation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Alternative Procedures

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 7. Setting up a Research Scale Laboratory for Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Laboratory

Record Keeping

Equipment Maintenance

Safety

Quality Control

Cell Banking

Reading List

Chapter 8. Biobanks for Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Banking of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Stem Cell Providers

Future of Banking and New iPSC Initiatives

Reading List

PART 2: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Technology

Chapter 9. Isolation of Human Dermal Fibroblasts from Biopsies

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedure

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 10. Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Generation

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Acknowledgments

Reading List

Chapter 11. Integration-Free Method for the Generation of Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Acknowledgments

Reading List

Chapter 12. Methods for Evaluating Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Acknowledgments

Reading List

PART 3: Characterization of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Chapter 13. Classical Cytogenetics

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Acknowledgments

Reading List

Chapter 14. SNP Genotyping to Detect Genomic Alterations in Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment and Supplies

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 15. Analysis and Purification Techniques for Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Reading list

Chapter 16. Immunocytochemical Analysis of Human Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Digital Images of Fluorescent Cells

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 17. Analysis of Genome-Wide Gene Expression Data from Microarrays and Sequencing

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Experimental Design

Critical Statistical Concepts

Microarray Data Analysis

RNA Sequencing (RNA-Seq)

Pitfalls and Advice

Reading List

Chapter 18. PluriTest Molecular Diagnostic Assay for Pluripotency in Human Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pluritest Output

Novelty Score

Density Plot

Quality Control Outputs

Data, Experimental Design, and Formats

Pitfalls and Advice: Frequently Asked Questions

Reading List

Chapter 19. Epigenetics

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

ChIP Antibodies

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 20. Epigenetics

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment, Reagents, and Supplies

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 21. Generation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Teratomas

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Reading List

Chapter 22. Characterization of Human Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Teratomas

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

hiPSC-derived Teratomas

Reading List

PART 4: Differentiation

Chapter 23. Spontaneous Differentiation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells via Embryoid Body Formation

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 24. Differentiation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells into Neural Progenitors

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 25. Dopaminergic Neuronal Differentiation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 26. Directed Differentiation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells to Oligodendrocyte Progenitor Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 27. Cardiomyocyte Differentiation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 28. Directed Differentiation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells into Fetal-Like Hepatocytes

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

PART 5: Genetic Manipulation

Chapter 29. Transfection of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells by Electroporation

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 30. Lentiviral Vector Systems for Transgene Delivery

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 31. Gene Targeting by Homologous Recombination in Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 32. Genetic Manipulation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells Using Zinc Finger Nucleases

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

PART 6: Stem Cell Transplantation

Chapter 33. Intraspinal Transplantation of Human Neural Stem Cells

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

Chapter 34. Transplanting Stem Cells into the Brain

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Pitfalls and Caveats

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

PART 7: Derivation of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells

Chapter 35. Development of Human Blastocysts

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Laws and Ethics

Background

Procedures

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Reading List

Chapter 36. Derivation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells from Blastocysts

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Procedures

Alternative Procedures

Pitfalls and Advice

Equipment

Reagents and Supplies

Recipes

Quality Control Methods

Reading List

PART 8: Stem Cells and Society

Chapter 37. Stem Cell Patents

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

What is a Patent?

Obtaining a Patent on an Invention

The America Invents Act of 2011

Patent Licensing Policies

Material Transfer

Patent Pools

Stem Cell Patents

Human Embryonic Stem Cell Patents

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Patents

Reading List

Chapter 38. Ethics of Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Research and Development

Editor’s Commentary

Overview

Ethical Issues for Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Research

Informed Consent

Early Clinical Trials and Stem Cell Tourism

Review Committees

Scientific Responsibilities

Reading List

Index

About the Editor

Suzanne Peterson

Affiliations and Expertise

The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA

Jeanne Loring

Affiliations and Expertise

The Burnham Institute, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

