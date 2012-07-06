Human Parasitology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780124159150, 9780124159846

Human Parasitology

4th Edition

Authors: Burton Bogitsh Clint Carter Thomas Oeltmann
eBook ISBN: 9780124159846
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124159150
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th July 2012
Page Count: 448
Description

Human Parasitology emphasizes a medical perspective while incorporating functional morphology, physiology, biochemistry, and immunology to enhance appreciation of the diverse implications of parasitism. Bridging the gap between classical clinical parasitology texts and traditional encyclopedic treatises, Human Parasitology appeals to students interested in the medical aspects of parasitology and those who require a solid foundation in the biology of parasites. This fourth edition has been fully revised to integrate the most recent molecular discoveries about mosquitoes, ticks and other arthropods as vectors, as well as the most effective therapeutic regimens.

New to this Edition:
• Features expanded coverage of the evolution of parasitism and an extensive update to immunology of parasite–host interactions
• Offers an enhanced art program featuring life-cycle illustrations and additional SEM and TEM micrographs
• New Host Immune Response section for each organism

Key Features

  • Presents various parasites and examines how they interact with their hosts and respond to new treatments
  • Easy to read with photographs, diagrams, and clinical case pictures throughout

Readership

Premedical, medical technology, and undergraduate microbiology students as well as researchers and professionals in related disciplines.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Chapter 1. Symbiosis and Parasitism

Definitions

Ecological Aspects of Parasitism

Medical Implications

Evolution of Parasitism

Suggested Readings

Chapter 2. Parasite-Host Interactions

Effects of Parasites on Hosts

Biological Adaptations of Parasitism

Opportunistic Parasites

Selected Readings

Part I The Protozoa

Chapter 3. General Characteristics of the Euprotista (Protozoa)

Locomotor Organelles Flagella

Other Organelles

Encystation

Reproduction

Selected Readings

Classification of the Protozoa

Chapter 4. Visceral Protozoa I: Rhizopods (Amoebae) and Ciliophorans

Amoebae

Pathogenic Free-Living Amoebae

Microsporidians

Ciliates

Selected Readings

Chapter 5. Visceral Protozoa II: Flagellates

Nontrichomonad Flagellates

The Genus Trichomonas and Related Forms

Selected Readings

Chapter 6. Blood and Tissue Protozoa I: Hemoflagellates

Morphologic Forms

Genus Trypanosoma

Selected Readings

Chapter 7. Blood and Tissue Protozoa II: Human Malaria

Plasmodium and Human Malaria

Selected Readings

Chapter 8. Blood and Tissue Protozoa III: Other Protists

Babesia

Toxoplasma gondii

Cryptosporidium parvum

Cyclospora cayentanensis

Isospora belli

Blastocystis hominis

Selected Readings

Part II The Trematoda

Chapter 9. General Characteristics of the Trematoda

Structure of Adult

Generalized Life Cycle Patterns

Germ Cell Cycle

Physiology

Chemotherapy

Selected Readings

Classification of the Trematoda

Chapter 10. Visceral Flukes

Liver Flukes

Intestinal Flukes

Lung Flukes

Selected Readings

Chapter 11. Blood Flukes

Morphology

Variations

Symptomatology and Diagnosis

Chemotherapy

Host Immune Response

Other Schistosomes

Swimmer’s Itch

Selected Readings

Part III The Cestoda

Chapter 12. General Characteristics of the Cestoda

Morphology

Life Cycle Patterns

Physiology

Chemotherapy

Host Immune Response

Selected Readings

Classification of the Cestoda

Chapter 13. Intestinal Tapeworms

Diphyllobothrium Latum

Taenia Solium

Taenia Saginata

Hymenolepis Nana

Hymenolepis Diminuta

Dipylidium Caninum

Selected Readings

Chapter 14. Extraintestinal Tapeworms

Human Sparganosis

Human Cysticercosis

Human Hydatidosis

Selected Readings

Part IV The Nematoda

Chapter 15. General Characteristics of the Nematoda

Structure of the Adult

Selected Readings

Classification of the Nematoda

Chapter 16. Intestinal Nematodes

The Adenophorea

The Secernentea

Human Hookworm Disease

Selected Readings

Chapter 17. Blood and Tissue Nematodes

Life Cycle

Periodicity

Filarial Worms

The Guinea Worm

Selected Readings

Part V Arthropoda

Chapter 18. Arthropods as Vectors

Significance of Arthropods as Vectors

General Structural Features

The Dipterans

Other Insects

The Acarines

Selected Readings

Classification of the Arthropoda

Glossary

APPENDIX A. Drugs for Parasitic Infections: Partial List of Generic and Brand Names

APPENDIX B. Current Chemotherapeutic Regimens

APPENDIX C. Adverse Effects of Antiparasitic Drugs

Index

About the Author

Burton Bogitsh

Burton J. Bogitsh received his undergraduate education in biology at New York University (University Heights) and his graduate education at Baylor University (M.A.) and the University of Virginia (Ph.D.). He is currently Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University. He has authored more than 100 publications in the area of parasitology and has co-authored a textbook in General Zoology. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Morphology, co-editor of Volume 2 of the Microscopical Anatomy of Invertebrates, and has contributed many chapters to numerous edited volumes on parasitology. His research interests are in the ultrastructural localization of enzymes in helminths with a primary focus on the digestive tracts of trematodes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Clint Carter

Dr. Carter received his B.A. and M.A. degrees in biology at Loma Linda University and his Ph.D. degree at the University of California at Los Angeles. He is currently Professor Emeritus Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University. He has authored more than 70 publications with a primary focus on the biochemistry and immunology of parasites. He has contributed chapters in several edited volumes such as The Biology of the Tapeworm, Hymenolepis diminuta, and has served on the editorial board of the Journal of Parasitology. His current research interests are centered on the host-parasite interactions of the causative agent of Chagas’ disease, Trypanosoma cruzi.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Thomas Oeltmann

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Medicine Emeritus, Department of Biochemistry, Vanderbilt University, USA

Reviews

"There are few textbooks for students studying medical parasitology. This up-to-date third edition is easier to read than many, making it a viable option for upper-level students."--Martha Gentry-Nielsen, PhD, Creighton University School of Medicine
"Bridging the gap between classical clinical parasitology texts and traditional encyclopedic treatises, Human Parasitology appeals to students interested in the medical aspects of parasitology and those who require a solid foundation in the biology of parasites. This fourth edition has been fully revised to integrate the most recent molecular discoveries about mosquitoes, ticks and other arthropods as vectors, as well as the most effective therapeutic regimens."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013

