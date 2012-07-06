Human Parasitology
4th Edition
Human Parasitology emphasizes a medical perspective while incorporating functional morphology, physiology, biochemistry, and immunology to enhance appreciation of the diverse implications of parasitism. Bridging the gap between classical clinical parasitology texts and traditional encyclopedic treatises, Human Parasitology appeals to students interested in the medical aspects of parasitology and those who require a solid foundation in the biology of parasites. This fourth edition has been fully revised to integrate the most recent molecular discoveries about mosquitoes, ticks and other arthropods as vectors, as well as the most effective therapeutic regimens.
New to this Edition:
• Features expanded coverage of the evolution of parasitism and an extensive update to immunology of parasite–host interactions
• Offers an enhanced art program featuring life-cycle illustrations and additional SEM and TEM micrographs
• New Host Immune Response section for each organism
- Presents various parasites and examines how they interact with their hosts and respond to new treatments
- Easy to read with photographs, diagrams, and clinical case pictures throughout
Premedical, medical technology, and undergraduate microbiology students as well as researchers and professionals in related disciplines.
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. Symbiosis and Parasitism
Definitions
Ecological Aspects of Parasitism
Medical Implications
Evolution of Parasitism
Suggested Readings
Chapter 2. Parasite-Host Interactions
Effects of Parasites on Hosts
Biological Adaptations of Parasitism
Opportunistic Parasites
Selected Readings
Part I The Protozoa
Chapter 3. General Characteristics of the Euprotista (Protozoa)
Locomotor Organelles Flagella
Other Organelles
Encystation
Reproduction
Selected Readings
Classification of the Protozoa
Chapter 4. Visceral Protozoa I: Rhizopods (Amoebae) and Ciliophorans
Amoebae
Pathogenic Free-Living Amoebae
Microsporidians
Ciliates
Selected Readings
Chapter 5. Visceral Protozoa II: Flagellates
Nontrichomonad Flagellates
The Genus Trichomonas and Related Forms
Selected Readings
Chapter 6. Blood and Tissue Protozoa I: Hemoflagellates
Morphologic Forms
Genus Trypanosoma
Selected Readings
Chapter 7. Blood and Tissue Protozoa II: Human Malaria
Plasmodium and Human Malaria
Selected Readings
Chapter 8. Blood and Tissue Protozoa III: Other Protists
Babesia
Toxoplasma gondii
Cryptosporidium parvum
Cyclospora cayentanensis
Isospora belli
Blastocystis hominis
Selected Readings
Part II The Trematoda
Chapter 9. General Characteristics of the Trematoda
Structure of Adult
Generalized Life Cycle Patterns
Germ Cell Cycle
Physiology
Chemotherapy
Selected Readings
Classification of the Trematoda
Chapter 10. Visceral Flukes
Liver Flukes
Intestinal Flukes
Lung Flukes
Selected Readings
Chapter 11. Blood Flukes
Morphology
Variations
Symptomatology and Diagnosis
Chemotherapy
Host Immune Response
Other Schistosomes
Swimmer’s Itch
Selected Readings
Part III The Cestoda
Chapter 12. General Characteristics of the Cestoda
Morphology
Life Cycle Patterns
Physiology
Chemotherapy
Host Immune Response
Selected Readings
Classification of the Cestoda
Chapter 13. Intestinal Tapeworms
Diphyllobothrium Latum
Taenia Solium
Taenia Saginata
Hymenolepis Nana
Hymenolepis Diminuta
Dipylidium Caninum
Selected Readings
Chapter 14. Extraintestinal Tapeworms
Human Sparganosis
Human Cysticercosis
Human Hydatidosis
Selected Readings
Part IV The Nematoda
Chapter 15. General Characteristics of the Nematoda
Structure of the Adult
Selected Readings
Classification of the Nematoda
Chapter 16. Intestinal Nematodes
The Adenophorea
The Secernentea
Human Hookworm Disease
Selected Readings
Chapter 17. Blood and Tissue Nematodes
Life Cycle
Periodicity
Filarial Worms
The Guinea Worm
Selected Readings
Part V Arthropoda
Chapter 18. Arthropods as Vectors
Significance of Arthropods as Vectors
General Structural Features
The Dipterans
Other Insects
The Acarines
Selected Readings
Classification of the Arthropoda
Glossary
APPENDIX A. Drugs for Parasitic Infections: Partial List of Generic and Brand Names
APPENDIX B. Current Chemotherapeutic Regimens
APPENDIX C. Adverse Effects of Antiparasitic Drugs
Index
448
- 448
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
6th July 2012
- 6th July 2012
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780124159846
- 9780124159846
9780124159150
- 9780124159150
Burton Bogitsh
Burton J. Bogitsh received his undergraduate education in biology at New York University (University Heights) and his graduate education at Baylor University (M.A.) and the University of Virginia (Ph.D.). He is currently Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University. He has authored more than 100 publications in the area of parasitology and has co-authored a textbook in General Zoology. He is an associate editor of the Journal of Morphology, co-editor of Volume 2 of the Microscopical Anatomy of Invertebrates, and has contributed many chapters to numerous edited volumes on parasitology. His research interests are in the ultrastructural localization of enzymes in helminths with a primary focus on the digestive tracts of trematodes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Clint Carter
Dr. Carter received his B.A. and M.A. degrees in biology at Loma Linda University and his Ph.D. degree at the University of California at Los Angeles. He is currently Professor Emeritus Biological Sciences at Vanderbilt University. He has authored more than 70 publications with a primary focus on the biochemistry and immunology of parasites. He has contributed chapters in several edited volumes such as The Biology of the Tapeworm, Hymenolepis diminuta, and has served on the editorial board of the Journal of Parasitology. His current research interests are centered on the host-parasite interactions of the causative agent of Chagas’ disease, Trypanosoma cruzi.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Thomas Oeltmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Biochemistry and Medicine Emeritus, Department of Biochemistry, Vanderbilt University, USA
Doody’s Core Titles 2013, Doody Enterprises
"There are few textbooks for students studying medical parasitology. This up-to-date third edition is easier to read than many, making it a viable option for upper-level students."--Martha Gentry-Nielsen, PhD, Creighton University School of Medicine
"Bridging the gap between classical clinical parasitology texts and traditional encyclopedic treatises, Human Parasitology appeals to students interested in the medical aspects of parasitology and those who require a solid foundation in the biology of parasites. This fourth edition has been fully revised to integrate the most recent molecular discoveries about mosquitoes, ticks and other arthropods as vectors, as well as the most effective therapeutic regimens."--Doody.com, April 24, 2013