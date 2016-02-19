Human Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121348403, 9781483265612

Human Motivation

1st Edition

Commentary on Goal-Directed Action

Authors: Nathan Brody
eBook ISBN: 9781483265612
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1983
Page Count: 244
Description

Human Motivation: Commentary on Goal-Directed Action deals with human motivation, illustrating a simplistic model of a goal-directed action sequence derived from the usual layman's conception of a goal-directed action.

This book consists of five chapters. After an introduction provided in Chapter 1, Chapter 2 considers the Hullian tradition in motivation, emphasizing that there is a body of evidence that requires an analysis of motivational phenomena in nonpurposive terms. The theories growing out of research on achievement motivation is examined in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 covers the theory of affective dynamics and applications of certain economic principles to human behavior, including theoretical developments to the theory of action presented in the preceding chapter. Chapter five discusses complexities in the commonsense view of action tendencies, such as the usual assumption that individuals are aware of the reasons for their actions and goals toward which their actions are directed is challenged.

This publication is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on the study of human motivation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction: Purposive Explanation

Tolman and Purpose

Hull and Purpose

Hull's Formal Theory

Chapter 2 Motivation and Performance: The Descent of the Hullian Tradition

Spence's Theory of Anxiety as Drive

Limitations of Spence's Theory

Drive Theory of Social Facilitation

Alternative Conceptions of the Influence of Drive on Performance

Critical Evaluation of Theory of Nondirective Energizers

Conclusion

Chapter 3 Achievement Motivation: Toward a Purposive Theory

Atkinson's Risk-Taking Model

Theoretical Extensions of Atkinson's Model

The Theory of Action

Chapter 4 Beyond Goal Attainment: Reinforcement Theory and Opponent Process Theory

Reinforcement Theory

Opponent Process Theory

Chapter 5 Motivation and Cognition: In Search of the Ghost in the Machine

The Unconscious

The Rise and Fall of Cognitive Explanations of Motivated Behavior

Prophenomenological Research

Epilogue

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265612

About the Author

Nathan Brody

Affiliations and Expertise

Wesleyan University, Middletown, Connecticut, U.S.A.

