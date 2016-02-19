Human Motivation
1st Edition
Commentary on Goal-Directed Action
Description
Human Motivation: Commentary on Goal-Directed Action deals with human motivation, illustrating a simplistic model of a goal-directed action sequence derived from the usual layman's conception of a goal-directed action.
This book consists of five chapters. After an introduction provided in Chapter 1, Chapter 2 considers the Hullian tradition in motivation, emphasizing that there is a body of evidence that requires an analysis of motivational phenomena in nonpurposive terms. The theories growing out of research on achievement motivation is examined in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 covers the theory of affective dynamics and applications of certain economic principles to human behavior, including theoretical developments to the theory of action presented in the preceding chapter. Chapter five discusses complexities in the commonsense view of action tendencies, such as the usual assumption that individuals are aware of the reasons for their actions and goals toward which their actions are directed is challenged.
This publication is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on the study of human motivation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction: Purposive Explanation
Tolman and Purpose
Hull and Purpose
Hull's Formal Theory
Chapter 2 Motivation and Performance: The Descent of the Hullian Tradition
Spence's Theory of Anxiety as Drive
Limitations of Spence's Theory
Drive Theory of Social Facilitation
Alternative Conceptions of the Influence of Drive on Performance
Critical Evaluation of Theory of Nondirective Energizers
Conclusion
Chapter 3 Achievement Motivation: Toward a Purposive Theory
Atkinson's Risk-Taking Model
Theoretical Extensions of Atkinson's Model
The Theory of Action
Chapter 4 Beyond Goal Attainment: Reinforcement Theory and Opponent Process Theory
Reinforcement Theory
Opponent Process Theory
Chapter 5 Motivation and Cognition: In Search of the Ghost in the Machine
The Unconscious
The Rise and Fall of Cognitive Explanations of Motivated Behavior
Prophenomenological Research
Epilogue
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th June 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265612
About the Author
Nathan Brody
Affiliations and Expertise
Wesleyan University, Middletown, Connecticut, U.S.A.