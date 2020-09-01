Human Milk Biochemistry and Infant Formula Manufacturing Technology
2nd Edition
Description
Much like its first edition, Human Milk Biochemistry and Infant Formula Manufacturing Technology, Second Edition covers the history of bottle feeding, its advantages and disadvantages when compared with breast-feeding, human milk biochemistry, the trends and new developments in infant formula formulation and manufacturing, and best practices in infant formula processing technology and quality control.
This new edition explores human milk biochemistry and the difference in the composition between human milk and cow milk. The book also covers human milk proteomics as a new, separate chapter and provides additional information about infant formula clinical trial guidelines. Chapter 2, focused on human milk chemical composition and its changes during lactation, has been restructured. This edition also includes information about the formulation and processing of premature and low birth weight infant formula.
This book is sure to be a welcome resource for professionals in the food and infant formula industry; academics and graduate students in the field of nutrition and food sciences or nursing; nutritionists and health professionals; government officials working in relevant departments; and finally, anyone interested in human milk and infant formula.
Key Features
- Reviews both human milk biochemistry and infant formula processing technology for a broad coverage
- Features a comprehensive review on human milk protein profile using proteomics technology
- Contains information on infant formula processing technology
- Provides guidelines on infant formula clinical trials and related topics
Readership
Professionals in food and infant formula industry; academics and graduate students who are studying nutrition and food science, nursing, or are interested in human milk and infant formula; nutritionists and health professionals; R&D directors and managers in the food/infant formula industry, related government officials
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: trends and issues in breastfeeding and the use of infant formula
2. Chemical composition of human milk
3. Bioactive components in human milk
4. Human milk proteomics and lipidomics and human milk microbiome
5. Human milk banking
6. Formulation guidelines for infant formula
7. Ingredients selection for infant formula
8. Processing technology for infant formula
9. Component interactions and processing damage during the manufacture of infant formula
10. Infant formula quality control
11. Infant formula product regulation
12. Infant formula analyses
13. Infant formula and allergy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028988
About the Editor
Mingruo Guo
Dr. Mingruo Guo is a Professor in the Department of Nutrition and Food Sciences, University of Vermont, USA. He got his Ph.D. degree from National University of Ireland at Cork (UCC) in 1990. He is highly regarded for his teaching and research and product development in the area of Food Science. He serves as a consultant to both quality assurance and help food manufacturers develop new products. He specializes in the areas of infant formula, functional foods, whey-based environmentally safe products, prebiotics and probiotics, herbs and nutritional product development. He is the author of textbook Functional Foods-Principles and Technology, published in 2007. As the editor, he also published a new book on whey protein chemistry and functionality in 2019. He has 13 patents and has published more than 130 peer-reviewed papers. His related ongoing research projects include application of limited proteolysis of milk proteins in infant formula, component interactions in infant formula during manufacturing, development of preterm and low birth weight infant formulae, and effects of infant formula on infant gut microbiota.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Vermont, USA and Jilin University, People’s Republic of China
Ratings and Reviews
