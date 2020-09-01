Much like its first edition, Human Milk Biochemistry and Infant Formula Manufacturing Technology, Second Edition covers the history of bottle feeding, its advantages and disadvantages when compared with breast-feeding, human milk biochemistry, the trends and new developments in infant formula formulation and manufacturing, and best practices in infant formula processing technology and quality control.

This new edition explores human milk biochemistry and the difference in the composition between human milk and cow milk. The book also covers human milk proteomics as a new, separate chapter and provides additional information about infant formula clinical trial guidelines. Chapter 2, focused on human milk chemical composition and its changes during lactation, has been restructured. This edition also includes information about the formulation and processing of premature and low birth weight infant formula.

This book is sure to be a welcome resource for professionals in the food and infant formula industry; academics and graduate students in the field of nutrition and food sciences or nursing; nutritionists and health professionals; government officials working in relevant departments; and finally, anyone interested in human milk and infant formula.